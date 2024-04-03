Tomato Pie Pizza Joint - Woodland Hills 4902 Topanga Canyon Blvd
NY-Style Pizza 14"
- BBQ Chicken 14"$27.00
smoky bbq sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, cilantro
- Blanco Veggie 14"$29.00
garlic olive oil, spinach, broccoli, white onion, tomato, oregano, ricotta, romano, parmesan & mozzarella cheese
- Butcher 14"$29.00
tomato sauce, american bacon, mild sausage, canadian bacon, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese
- Deluxe 14"$31.00
tomato sauce, mild sausage, canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, green bell pepper, red onion, black olive & mozzarella cheese
- Florentine 14"$26.00
tomato sauce, spinach, broccoli, mushroom, red onion, green bell pepper, tomato, mozzarella & romano cheese
- Grandma 14"$23.00
crushed tomato, garlic, basil, light mozzarella & our original pecorino romano crust
- Joe P 14"$28.00
grandma sauce, mild sausage, white onion, red bell pepper, basil, romano & mozzarella cheese
- Miss Green 14"$29.00
pesto cream sauce, spinach, broccoli, zucchini, artichoke, nutmeg, ricotta, parmesan & mozzarella cheese
- Mr White 14"$26.00
garlic olive oil, oregano, romano, ricotta, parmesan & mozzarella cheese
- Primo 14"$28.00
tomato sauce, pepperoni, mushroom, jalapeño, garlic, chili flakes & mozzarella cheese
- Really Really Funghi 14"$29.00
garlic olive oil, mushroom, zucchini, heirloom tomato, pesto cream drizzle, feta & mozzarella cheese
- Syracuse 14"$27.00
creamy hot sauce, grilled chicken, parsley & mozzarella cheese
- The Notorious SMG 14"$28.00
tomato sauce, mild & spicy sausage, mushroom, chili flakes, garlic & mozzarella cheese
- Traditional Cheese 14"$21.00
tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
- Vegan Cheese 14"$23.00
tomato sauce & follow your heart vegan mozzarella cheese
- Half and Half Specialty 14"
NY-Style Pizza 18"
- BBQ Chicken 18"$31.00
smoky bbq sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, cilantro
- Blanco Veggie 18"$33.00
garlic olive oil, spinach, broccoli, white onion, tomato, oregano, ricotta, romano, parmesan & mozzarella cheese
- Butcher 18"$33.00
tomato sauce, american bacon, mild sausage, canadian bacon, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese
- Deluxe 18"$35.00
tomato sauce, mild sausage, canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, green bell pepper, red onion, black olive & mozzarella cheese
- Florentine 18"$30.00
tomato sauce, spinach, broccoli, mushroom, red onion, green bell pepper, tomato, mozzarella & romano cheese
- Grandma 18"$27.00
crushed tomato, garlic, basil, light mozzarella & our original pecorino romano crust
- Joe P 18"$32.00
grandma sauce, mild sausage, white onion, red bell pepper, basil, romano & mozzarella cheese
- Miss Green 18"$33.00
pesto cream sauce, spinach, broccoli, zucchini, artichoke, nutmeg, ricotta, parmesan & mozzarella cheese
- Mr White 18"$30.00
garlic olive oil, oregano, romano, ricotta, parmesan & mozzarella cheese
- Primo 18"$32.00
tomato sauce, pepperoni, mushroom, jalapeño, garlic, chili flakes & mozzarella cheese
- Really Really Funghi 18"$33.00
garlic olive oil, mushroom, zucchini, heirloom tomato, pesto cream drizzle, feta & mozzarella cheese
- Syracuse 18"$31.00
creamy hot sauce, grilled chicken, parsley & mozzarella cheese
- The Notorious SMG 18"$32.00
tomato sauce, mild & spicy sausage, mushroom, chili flakes, garlic & mozzarella cheese
- Traditional Cheese 18"$24.00
tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
- Vegan Cheese 18"$27.00
tomato sauce & follow your heart vegan mozzarella cheese
- Half and Half Specialty 18"
Sicilian-Style Deep Dish
- Sicilian Cheese$30.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & oregano
- Tomato Pie$25.00
homestyle pizza with marinara sauce, romano cheese, parsley & olive oil. no mozzarella cheese
- Great Grandma$33.00
homestyle margherita with tomato, garlic, basil, oregano, romano & mozzarella cheese
- Utica$36.00
tomato sauce over mozzarella cheese with pepperoni, oregano, romano, hot honey & pesto cream drizzle
- Half & Half Sicilian
Appetizers
- Garlic Knots (6)$6.25
tossed in garlic olive oil, oregano, parsley & romano cheese. served with marinara sauce
- Garlic Knots (12)$12.50
tossed in garlic olive oil, oregano, parsley & romano cheese. served with marinara sauce
- Pesto Garlic Knots (6)$8.25
our garlic knots baked with pesto cream sauce & mozzarella cheese
- Pesto Garlic Knots (12)$16.50
our garlic knots baked with pesto cream sauce & mozzarella cheese
- Hot Wings (6)$9.50
choose one sauce: mild, spicy or bbq
- Hot Wings (12)$19.00
choose one sauce: mild, spicy or bbq
- Meatballs (2)$8.50
beef & pork meatballs with marinara sauce, romano & mozzarella cheese
- Meatballs (4)$16.95
beef & pork meatballs with marinara sauce, romano & mozzarella cheese
Calzones
- Custom Calzone$22.00
crescent moon turnover filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese & your choice of three toppings
- Meat Calzone$23.00
crescent moon turnover filled with ricotta & mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, canadian bacon, mild sausage & american bacon
- Veggie Calzone$23.00
crescent moon turnover filled with ricotta & mozzarella cheese, spinach, mushroom, red onion, green bell pepper & broccoli
Salads
- House Salad$10.00
farm greens, heirloom tomato, cucumber, carrots, garbanzo beans & ranch dressing
- Caesar Salad$10.50
romaine lettuce, heirloom tomato, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese & caesar dressing
- Mediterranean Salad$13.95
farm greens, avocado, black olive, heirloom tomato, red onion, garbanzo beans, cucumber,
