We make everything from scratch right down to our salad dressings!
Tomato Thyme
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Bruschetta$11.25
Roma tomato, "Lotsa" garlic, and fresh basil on olive oil toasted bread
- Fried Ravioli$11.95
La villa's cheese ravioli sautéed in olive oil until golden brown with garlic, butter, and parsley
- Calamari$14.95
Deep fried an tossed in garlic served with roasted garlic aioli and cocktail sauce
- Cheesey Bread Stix$12.75
Our house-baked breadsticks seasoned, topped with mozzarella and Parmesan, and served with ranch
- Small (6) Original "Buffalo" Wings$9.95
Served with celery sticks and blue cheese dipping sauce
- Large (10) Original "Buffalo" Wings$14.95
Served with celery sticks and blue cheese dipping sauce
- Sweet Potato Fries$14.50
House-cut fries and chipotle ranch
- Grilled Artichoke$13.75
- Shrimp Cocktail$15.75
- Mussels & Linguica$15.95
- Baked Meatballs$14.50
Entrées
- Sole Piccata$24.95
Breaded, pan seared, caper lemon beurre blanc, creamy Parmesan risotto, mushrooms, and sundried tomatoes
- Scallop & Prawn Risotto$32.95
Seared scallops and prawns, creamy Parmesan risotto, mushrooms, and sundried tomato with a citrus beurre blanc
- Simply Seared Salmon$24.95
Mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, and lemon butter
- Grilled Ribeye$39.95
12 oz steak with blue cheese compound butter, demi glaze, crispy onions, mashed potatoes, and vegetables
- Blackened Ribeye$39.95
12 oz steak with blue cheese compound butter, demi glaze, crispy onions, mashed potatoes, and vegetables
- Chicken Marsala$24.95
Organic chicken breast, sautéed golden brown in olive oil, garlic, marsala wine, mushrooms, and seasonal vegetables
- Surf & Turf$42.95
Grilled ribeye, sauteed shrimp, garlic mashed potatoes, and grilled asparagus
Pastas
- Angel Hair Prawns$23.95
Jumbo prawns (5) sautéed with garlic, shallots, and butter in a white wine sauce
- Capellini Pomodoro$17.25
Delicate pasta, fresh tomato, garlic, olive oil, and basil
- Chicken Fusilli$21.95
Artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, fresh thyme, and Parmesan cheese
- Clam Linguini$23.95
Baby clams sautéed with garlic, white wine, and sprinkled with parsley 750
- Eggplant Parmesan Lasagna$18.95
Layers of pasta, tender eggplant, mushroom, mozzarella, marinara, and Parmesan cheese
- Fettuccine Alfredo$18.95
Classic creamy alfredo
- Fettuccine Chicken Tequila$22.95
Red bell peppers, red onion, and cilantro in a tequila, lime, and jalapeño cream sauce
- Fresh! Pan Seared Salmon$24.95
Tomato, mushroom, capers, garlic, herbs, splash of cream, and in a white wine-lemon sauce over linguine
- La Villa's Ravioli$19.95
Cheese-stuffed ravioli with marinara sauce
- Meat Lasagna$19.95
Layers of pasta, hearty meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan
- Pesto Chicken Rigatoni$24.95
Mushroom, spinach, sundried tomatoes, artichokes, and a creamy pesto sauce
- Rigatoni$17.95
Choose marinara or bolognese sauce
- Spaghetti$17.95
Choose marinara or bolognese sauce
- Spaghetti Carbonara$22.95
Pancetta, pecorino, Parmesan, garlic, spinach, parsley, and cream
- Warm Rigatoni & Spinach Salad$21.95
Warm rigatoni pasta, spinach, bacon, red bell peppers, caramelized onion, roasted garlic, olive oil, Gorgonzola, and walnuts
Sandwiches & Calzoni
- Classic Half Pound Burger$17.00
Toasted house-baked bun with roasted garlic aioli
- Signature BBQ Pork Sandwich$16.75
House slow-smoked pork and house-baked sourdough roll dripping with our housemade BBQ cider sauce
- Open Faced Crab Sandwich$18.95
Canadian rock crab baked on a sourdough roll, Cheddar, Parmesan, white onion, and sliced tomato
- Traditional Calzone$18.50
Italian salami, smoked ham, mushroom, red onion, marinara, mozzarella, roasted garlic, ricotta, and Parmesan cheeses
- Portabella Calzone$18.50
Mushroom, Sicilian green olives, basil pesto, ricotta, roasted garlic, tomato, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
- Grilled Chicken Calzone$18.50
Basil pesto, roasted red pepper, artichoke hearts, black olives, bruschetta tomato, and fontina and ricotta cheeses
Soup
Salads
- Side House Salad$7.75
Lettuce, tomato wedge, pepperoncini, cucumber, crouton, and red onion. Dressings: Italian, ranch, Thousand Island, blue cheese, or creamy balsamic
- Entrée House Salad$14.75
Lettuce, tomato wedge, pepperoncini, cucumber, crouton, and red onion. Dressings: Italian, ranch, Thousand Island, blue cheese, or creamy balsamic
- Side Classic Caesar$7.99
Crisp romaine tossed with shredded Parmesan, and garlic-herb croutons
- Entrée Classic Caesar$14.99
Crisp romaine tossed with shredded Parmesan, and garlic-herb croutons
- Side Chopped Salad$10.75
Salami, smoked turkey, provolone, garbanzo beans, tomato, romaine, and basil; all chopped and tossed in balsamic dressing * contains raw egg *
- Entrée Chopped Salad$19.75
Salami, smoked turkey, provolone, garbanzo beans, tomato, romaine, and basil; all chopped and tossed in balsamic dressing * contains raw egg *
- Thai Steak Salad$20.25
Arugula, tomato, cucumber, red onion, grilled asparagus, and sesame-ginger vinaigrette
- Pear Salad$16.95
Baby greens, cherry tomatoes, Gorgonzola, fresh pear, candied walnuts, and house-made pear vinaigrette
- Asian Chicken$20.25
Napa cabbage, crispy wonton, cilantro, ginger, grilled chicken, and ginger-sesame dressing
- Tostada Bowl$20.25
Grilled or blackened chicken breast, black beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, Cheddar cheese, avocado, sour cream, and housemade salsa in a crispy tostada shell with zesty ranch dressing
- Beet Salad$15.95
Arugula, frisée, goat cheese, red onion, orange, roasted almonds, and balsamic glaze
Desserts
- Cookies 'N Cream$6.95
Vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookies, and whipped cream
- Root Beer Float$6.95
Barq's root beer and vanilla ice cream
- Tiramisu$7.95
Light layers of mascarpone, lady fingers soaked in espresso, hint of liqueur, and dusted with chocolate
- Chocolate Lava Cake$8.95
Warm and dense chocolate cake with molten lava center served with vanilla ice cream
- Cheesecake$7.50
Traditional New York-style cheesecake
- Caramel Apple Bread Pudding$9.25
Baked with cinnamon apples, served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and drizzled with caramel sauce
- Panna Cotta$8.95
- Single Scoop Ice Cream$3.95
- Cake/ Dessert Plate Fee- Each$2.00
Sides
- Side Grilled Chicken$8.00
- Side Blackened Chicken$8.00
- Side Grilled Salmon$10.00
- Side Blackened Salmon$10.00
- Side Meatball$3.95
- Side Italian Sausage$3.95
- Side Prawn - 5$11.00
- Side Prawn - Each$2.35
- Side Fries$6.95
- Side Garlic Bread$3.75
- Side Fingerling Potatoes$6.95
- Side Mashed Potatoes$5.95
- Side Risotto$9.85
- Side Vegetables$6.95
- Side Spinach$6.95
- Side Broccoli$6.95
- Side Asparagus$6.95
- Side Bolognese - Cup$6.95
- Side Marinara - Cup$5.95
Dinner Specials
Entree
Pizzas!
Pizza
- Plain Cheese Pizza$16.00
- Create Your Own Pizza$16.00
- Regular The Special$19.50
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, red onion, bell pepper, and fresh tomato
- Regular All About Meat$21.50
Bacon, Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, linguica, and seasoned ground chuck (make it spicy: add fresh garlic, cracked pepper or herbs upon request)
- Regular Vegetarian$19.50
Zucchini, black olives, fresh mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, fresh tomato, pineapple, and herbs
- Regular Combination$19.50
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mushroom, and black olives
- Regular Sicilian Olive & Portabella$19.25
Portabella and white mushrooms, basil pesto, sicilian green olive, and feta
- Regular Five Cheese Margarita$19.25
Smoked Gouda, feta, goat, fontina, and mozzarella cheeses garnished with Italian bruschetta tomato salsa
- Regular Ham & Apple$19.25
Smoked ham, crispy bacon, slow-cooked Jonathan apples, garlic, and Gorgonzola
- Regular Tomato Basil$19.50
"Lotsa" cheese, fresh garlic, sliced tomato, basil pesto, and pecorino Romano cheese
- Regular Santa Fe Chicken$19.75
Grilled chicken breast marinated in lime and herbs, red onion, sharp Cheddar, and cilantro topped with fresh tomato salsa, sour cream, and avocado
- Regular Thai Chicken$19.75
Spicy Thai peanut sauce, grilled chicken breast, red onion, shredded carrot, and fresh cilantro
Gluten Free Pizza
- Gluten Free Plain Cheese Pizza$19.00
- Gluten Free Create Your Own Pizza$19.00
- Gluten Free Crust The Special$22.50
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, red onion, bell pepper, and fresh tomato
- Gluten Free Crust All About Meat$24.50
Bacon, Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, linguica, and seasoned ground chuck (make it spicy: add fresh garlic, cracked pepper or herbs upon request)
- Gluten Free Crust Vegetarian$22.50
Zucchini, black olives, fresh mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, fresh tomato, pineapple, and herbs
- Gluten Free Crust Combination$22.50
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mushroom, and black olives
- Gluten Free Crust Sicilian Olive & Portabella$22.25
Portabella and white mushrooms, basil pesto, sicilian green olive, and feta
- Gluten Free Crust Five Cheese Margarita$22.25
Smoked Gouda, feta, goat, fontina, and mozzarella cheeses garnished with Italian bruschetta tomato salsa
- Gluten Free Crust Ham & Apple$22.25
Smoked ham, crispy bacon, slow-cooked Jonathan apples, garlic, and Gorgonzola
- Gluten Free Crust Tomato Basil$22.50
"Lotsa" cheese, fresh garlic, sliced tomato, basil pesto, and pecorino Romano cheese
- Gluten Free Crust Santa Fe Chicken$22.75
Grilled chicken breast marinated in lime and herbs, red onion, sharp Cheddar, and cilantro topped with fresh tomato salsa, sour cream, and avocado
- Gluten Free Crust Thai Chicken$22.75
Spicy Thai peanut sauce, grilled chicken breast, red onion, shredded carrot, and fresh cilantro
Beverages
Beverages
- Arnold Palmer$3.75
- Barq's Root Beer$3.75
- Coffee$3.50
- Coke$3.75
- Decaf$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.75
- Ginger Ale$3.75
- Ginger Beer$4.50
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Italian Cream Sodas$4.50
- Juices$3.50
- Pellegrino-LG$7.75
- Milk$3.50
- Minute Maid Lemonade$3.75
- Mr. Pibb$3.75
- Roy Rogers$3.75
- Shirley Temple$3.75
- Pellegrino-SM$4.50
- Sprite$3.75
- N/A Beer IPA$8.00