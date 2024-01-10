Tommy Condon’s 160 Church St
Tommy's Main Menu
Starters
- Smithwick's Cheddar Ale Dip$12.50
Creamy cheese dip, spiked with Smithwick's Ale, served with three soft pretzels.
- Dublin Rolls$16.00
Fried egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, carrots, potatoes, and mustard, served with sides of whole grain mustard and house made southern slaw.
- Fried Calamari$17.00
Hand breaded and fried calamari rings, served with a side of marinara.
- Chicken Wings$18.00
8 seasoned jumbo chicken wings tossed in buffalo, honey mustard, Memphis style BBQ, or teriyaki sauce, served with celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- Pepper Jack Bites$14.00
Fried, bite sized cheese balls, served with a side of buffalo ranch dip.
- Fried Green Tomatoes$12.00
Locally grown, cornmeal coated fried green tomatoes, served with ranch and corn relish.
- Chicken Tenders$18.00
Marinated, hand breaded, fried chicken tenders, served with your choice of ranch, honey mustard, or buffalo dipping sauce. Served with fries.
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$14.00
A house made dip with shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, melted cheddar and cream cheese, served with corn chips.
- Irish Nachos$14.00
Roasted sliced potatoes with bacon, tomatoes, green onions, jalapenos, cheddar, and ranch dressing.
- Pretzel$2.00
- Side of Cheddar Ale Dip$4.00
- Irish Potato Cup$7.00
- Irish Potato Bowl$9.00
- Roasted Red Pepper Gouda Bisque Cup$6.00
- Roasted Red Pepper Gouda Bowl$8.00
- Guinness Beef Stew Cup$9.00
- Guinness Beef Stew Bowl$12.00
- Tommy Salad$14.00
- Celtic Chef Salad$16.00
- Tommy Fries$5.00
- Mashed Potatoes$5.00
- Mac & Cheese$5.00
- Carolina Gold Rice$5.00
- Cheese Grits$5.00
- Southern Slaw$5.00
- Asparagus$5.00
- Fruit$5.00
- Reuben$16.00
- Rachel$16.00
- Irish Pub Burger$18.00
- Angus Beef Burger$17.00
- The Bookmaker$17.00
- Church St. Chicken$16.50
- Turkey Melt$15.00
- Irish Club$16.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
- Grilled Panini$15.00
- Ham & Cheese Toastie$15.00
- Blackened Grouper Sandwich$18.00
- Fried Green Tomato BLT$15.00
Soups & Salads
- Celtic Chef Salad$16.00
Corned beef, hard boiled eggs, bleu cheese, red onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers served on a bed of tossed lettuce.
- Guinness Beef Stew$9.00+
Slowly cooked beef with potatoes, carrots, celery, and onions simmered in a hearty Guinness beef broth.
- Irish Potato Chowder$7.00+
Creamy Irish potato soup topped with bacon, green onions, and cheddar cheese.
- Roasted Red Pepper Gouda Bisque$6.00+
- Tommy Salad$8.00+
Large salad with mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheddar cheese, and croutons.
- Bread Roll$2.00
Sandwiches
- Reuben$16.00
House made corned beef topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese& russian dressing, grilled marble rye.
- Rachel$16.00
Turkey topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and russian dressing grilled on marble rye.
- Irish Pub Burger$18.00
An angus beef patty on a toasted bun topped with a guinness beer, onion, and mushroom compote, topped with cheddar cheese.
- Angus Beef Burger$17.00
An angus beef patty on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles.
- The Bookmaker$17.00
An Irish classic, with sliced prime rib, grilled onions, and horseradish cream served on a baguette with au jus dipping sauce.
- Church Street Chicken$16.50
Fried or grilled chicken breast on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and onions.
- Turkey Melt$15.00
Turkey and Cheddar on a grilled croissant with lettuce and tomato.
- Irish Club$16.00
Corned beef, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on texas toast.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
Slowly cooked, house smoked, hand pulled pork shoulder tossed in BBQ sauce, and topped with house made slaw, and pickles. Served on a toasted bun.
- Grilled Panini$15.00
Fresh sliced mozzarella, tomatoes, drizzled balsamic reduction, basil and pesto pressed Naan bread.
- Ham & Cheese Toastie$15.00
Irish pub style grilled ham and swiss cheese on toast served with a cup of Roasted Red Pepper Gouda Bisque for dipping.
- Blackened Grouper Sandwich$18.00
Grilled blackened grouper filet, topped with lettuce, tomato, and cajun tartar sauce on a toasted bun.
- Fried Green Tomato BLT$15.00
Fried green locally grown cornmeal crusted tomatoes, bacon, lettuce, and mayonnaise on texas toast.
Tommy Favorites
- Fish & Chips$22.00
Hand beer battered Atlantic Cod Filets served with Tommy fries, house made southern claw, and tartar sauce.
- Shepherd's Pie$22.00
Tender braised lamb and beef with carrots, onions, peas, and corn topped with mashed potatoes baked until golden brown.
- Corned Beef and Cabbage$22.00
House made braised fork tender corned beef, potatoes, carrots, and cabbage, served with horseradish cream.
- Shrimp Basket$24.00
Fried or grilled large wild caught domestic shrimp with tommy fries, house made southern slaw, and horseradish cocktail sauce.
- Bangers & Mash$20.00
Traditional Irish sausage banger links, topped with brown onion gravy over mashed potatoes with a side of peas.
- Irish Chicken Curry$20.00
Tender pieces of chicken with onions and peppers sauteed in an Irish curry sauce, served over Carolina Gold Rice.
- Shrimp & Grits$26.00
A Southern favorite of domestic shrimp sauteed with Tasso ham, tomatoes, and green onions with a rich parmesan gravy served over ground local Charleston grits
- Pub Steak$28.00
*GF* An 8 oz. sirloin topped with a Guinness, caramelized onion, and mushroom compote, served with a side of mashed potatoes, and asparagus.
Sides
- Tommy Fries$5.00
- Mashed Potatoes$5.00
- Mac & Cheese$5.00
- Carolina Gold Rice$5.00
- Cheese Grits$5.00
- Southern Slaw$5.00
- Asparagus$5.00
- Fruit$5.00
- Side Salad$3.00
- Bread Roll$2.00
- Side of Grilled Chicken$6.00
- Side of Fried Chicken$6.00
- Side of Corned Beef$6.00
- Side of Grilled Shrimp$7.00
- Side of Fried Shrimp$7.00
- Side of Fried Fish$8.00
- Ranch$0.50
- Honey Mustard$0.50
- BBQ$0.50
- Mayo$0.50
- Russian$0.50
- Horsey$0.50
- Bleu Cheese$0.50
- Buffalo$0.50
- Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.50
- Caesar$0.50
- Light Italian$0.50
- Buffalo Ranch$0.50
- Tartar$0.50
- Cajun Tartar$0.50
- Whole Grain Mustard$1.00
- Whole Grain Mustard Monkey Dish$2.00
- Curry$2.00
- Pesto$2.00
- Cheddar Ale Dip$4.00
- Ketchup
- Yellow Mustard
- Jerk$0.50
- Oil and Vinegar
- Side of Gravy$2.00
Desserts
Kid's Menu
Daily Specials
Buffet Menu
- SHRIMP COCKTAIL$100.00
- PIMENTO CHEESE LOAF$40.00
- VEGGIE TRAY$50.00
- FRUIT RAY$60.00
- GARDEN SALAD BOWL$50.00
- CAESAR SALAD BOWL$50.00
- CHICKEN TENDER TRAY$60.00
- IRISH NACHO TRAY$50.00
- MINI REUBEN TRAY$100.00
- MEATBALL TRAY$60.00
- DUBLIN ROLL TRAY$100.00
- CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE TRAY$150.00
- SHEPHERDS PIE TRAY$150.00
- SHRIMP AND GRITS TRAY$150.00
NA Beverages
- Pepsi$4.00
- Diet Pepsi$4.00
- Starry Lemon Lime Soda$4.00
- Fruit Punch Gatorade$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Sweet Tea$4.00
- Unsweet Tea$4.00
- Regular Coffee$4.50
- Decaf Coffee$4.50
- Mug's Rootbeer$4.00
- Water
- Red Bull$5.00
- Dr. Pepper$4.00
- Sugar Free Red Bull$5.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Milk$4.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$5.00
- Grapefruit Juice$5.00
- Soda Water$4.00
- Tonic$4.25
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.50
- Hot Tea$5.00
- Virgin Mojito$6.00
- Virgin Daquiri$6.00
- Virgin Pina Colada$6.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00