Tom's Favorites

$225.00

The Meats - 1 Racks of Baby Back Ribs, Pound of Brisket, Pound of Pulled Pork, Pound of Filipino Pork Belly and 12 smoked and Fried Wings. The Sides (4 Pints) - Tom's Mac and Cheese, Jalapeño BBQ Beans, Southern Corn Casserole and Pineapple Slaw and 6 Hush Puppies Dessert - 16 ounce Banana Pudding Plates, silverware Sauce Included.