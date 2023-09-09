Tom's Smokin Hot BBQ Pitstop 721 Nevada St Ste 404
Saturday Pop Up
Side Dishes
Mac and Cheese
1/2 Pint Feeds 1-2 Guests 1 Pint Feeds 3-4 Guests 1 Quart Feeds 6-8 Guests
Jalapeño BBQ Beans
1/2 Pint Feeds 1-2 Guests 1 Pint Feeds 3-4 Guests 1 Quart Feeds 6-8 Guests
Southern Corn Caserole
1/2 Pint Feeds 1-2 Guests 1 Pint Feeds 3-4 Guests 1 Quart Feeds 6-8 Guests
Pineapple ColeSlaw
1/2 Pint Feeds 1-2 Guests 1 Pint Feeds 3-4 Guests 1 Quart Feeds 6-8 Guests
BBQ Plates
Specials
Extra BBQ Sauce
Whole Meats
Party Packs
The Party Tray
2 Racks of Baby Back Ribs, 6 Chicken Quarters & Choice of (2 lbs) Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Brisket or Tri-Tip, 2 Scratch Sides (2 quarts), Hawaiian rolls, and BBQ Sauce
Tom's Favorites
The Meats - 1 Racks of Baby Back Ribs, Pound of Brisket, Pound of Pulled Pork, Pound of Filipino Pork Belly and 12 smoked and Fried Wings. The Sides (4 Pints) - Tom's Mac and Cheese, Jalapeño BBQ Beans, Southern Corn Casserole and Pineapple Slaw and 6 Hush Puppies Dessert - 16 ounce Banana Pudding Plates, silverware Sauce Included.
The California Tray
2 Pounds of Beef Tri Tip, Two Pounds of BBQ Chicken and 1/2 Pint of Mac and cheese, Jalapeño BBQ Beans, Southern Corn Casserole and Pineapple Slaw.