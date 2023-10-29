Tonari
ANTIPASTI
Orange Segments, Szechuan Oil, Pizza Bread, Orange Dressing
grilled, soy marinated, bonito flakes, agrodolce, chili threads
Seasoned Tofu Pockets, Steamed Koshihikari Rice, Cantabrian Anchovy, Matiz Boqueron
Roasted Carrot, Labne, Anchovy Butter, Garlic Oil, Yuzu, Capers, Bread Crumbs
Granny Smith Apple, Marcona Almonds, Local Mesclun Mix, Caesar Vinaigrette, Manchego Cheese
pork & beef meatballs cooked in tomato sauce topped with parmesan and toasted bread crumbs
PIZZA
A Chef Katsuya Original - Corn Sauce, Kewpie-Cod Roe Cream, Brick Cheese, Chives
shaved prime rib marinated in soy & mirin, brick cheese, provolone, Cheese Whiz, red onion, ichimi
BBQ eel, green peppercorns, brick cheese, dill-labne sauce
Italian sweet chicken sausage, Fontina, brick cheese, red onion, chili flakes, pickled rakkyo pearl onions
Base of plain cheese with pizza sauce - add your toppings (ONLY available in the whole size)
PASTA
braised lamb, pappardelle, fennel, carrot, creme fraiche, chili threads, Pecorino, Parmesan
Tagliolini, Cod Roe, Chili Flakes, Tsuyu (sauce made with soy, mirin, & dashi), Shiso, Lemon, Nori
spaghetti, Marcella Hazan's famous tomato sauce, butter, basil, onion, whipped ricotta, Pecorino, Parmesan
Tagliatelle, Clams, Miso, Garlic, Butter, Oregano, Lemon, White Wine, Chili Flakes, Olive Oil, Bread Crumbs
DRINKS
Sparkling natural mineral water
Smooth on the palate, Sanpellegrino Limonata is a delicately balanced drink with fresh and tart notes that linger in the mouth, with the perfect sweet touch to end.
Sanpellegrino Aranciata has a medium sweetness that is balanced with subtle bitter notes of natural orange that are carried through to a caramelized orange finish, creating a truly unique taste that dances in the mouth.
Carbonated mineral water
RETAIL
These adorable crochet Japanese rice balls were handmade by Chef & Owner Katsuya Fukushima's mother (limited supply).
Crochet pizza handmade by Chef & Owner Katsuya Fukushima's mother (limited supply).
Tonari heavy blend sweatshirt in red designed by Chef & Owner, Katsuya Fukushima. (limited supply)
BEERS (Must be 21+ to order)
Brewed with wheat malt, flavors of coriander, orange peel, and nutmeg - 5.5% ABV.
Brewed using red rice from ancient times giving it a rose pink color along with a fruity flavor and aroma - 7.0% ABV.
Citrusy notes of tangerine complemented by notes of melon and mango. Balanced bitterness and the harmonious use of hops 5.5% ABV.
Made exclusively from Italian apples to make a very well-balanced, fresh, and fragrant cider 4.7% ABV.
Non-alcoholic beer brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body - Less than 0.5% ABV.
Non-alcoholic beer that’s refreshing, clean, balanced, light-bodied. Aromas subtle with floral and earthy notes - Less than 0.5% ABV.
COCKTAILS (Must be 21+ to order)
WINE & SAKE (Must be 21+ to order)
Fresh Hawthorne flowers, red currants, and wild strawberries on the nose. Dry, clean, elegant palate with a delicate finish of sweet almonds.
Intense and fresh with notes of citrus fruits and saline sensations.
Cavicchioli 1928 Prosecco DOC Spumante Extra Dry features, when poured and tasted, white foam; lively, fine and persistent perlage; pale straw yellow color; an intense aroma of candied fruits and sweet flowers; and a fresh and delicate taste with an aromatic finish.
On the nose it’s both intense and elegant with fruity notes. This dry wine is fresh, opulent, nuanced, and delicate with a body and finish to match.
Intense flowery and fruity bouquet with a full persistent taste which is nicely dry and velvety.
This unfiltered sake has a gentle viscosity that meets a full melon and cotton candy flavor rush that settles into a dry and subtle ending.
Juicy but dry, crisp, and a little tart, sweet but not too sweet. Plum, cranberries, crisp red tart apples, sweet rice, orange, and apricot flavors on the palate.
A very plush sake that is loaded with fruit basket flavors and has a very wine-like acidity presence with a long finish. Chewy, round, and soft, but bright.