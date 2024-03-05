Tonewood Brewing Oaklyn
Six Packs
- Freshies 6pk$12.00
Freshies is our Flagship American Pale Ale brewed with a dash of wheat & hopped with Simcoe, Amarillo and Cascade. Notes of lemon lime, pineapple, and pine resin. 5.0% ABV.
- Fuego 6pk$14.00
Fuego is our Flagship Modern India Pale Ale brewed with 2-Row Barley, Pilsner Malt, and Rolled Oats & Hopped with Citra, Simcoe, and Mosaic. Notes of grapefruit, peach, citrus zest & pine. 6.2% ABV
- Halcyon 6pk$14.00
Halcyon is our Classic India Pale Ale brewed with 2-Row Barley & hopped with Mosaic, Simcoe, and Amarillo. Pours a translucent golden orange with notes of grapefruit pith, orange zest, and pine sap with a nice herbal bitterness. 6.0% ABV.
- Improv 6pk$15.00
Improv is our Flagship Modern Double India Pale Ale brewed with a lot of malted oats & hopped with Citra, Simcoe and Chinook. Notes of ripe mango, peach fruit cups, and some light pine. 8.0% ABV.
- Lumberyard 6pk$11.00
Lumberyard is our Flagship Helles Lager named after the famed Mr. Robert's Lumbers which used to stand where our Barrington facility is today. All German Malts & Hops. Lagered low & slow for a refined character. Crisp notes of honeysuckle & lilac. 5.2% ABV.
- Trail Beer 6pk$12.00
Trail Beer is our more Classic-Leaning American Pale Ale brewed with 2-Row Barley & hopped with a blend of Citra, Chinook, El Dorado, and Strata. Notes of fresh grain, citrus pith, and bitter herbs. 5.2% ABV.
- Lawn Boy 6pk$11.00
Lawn Boy is our Dry Hopped Pilsner brewed with German Malts and hopped with 100% Saaz. Notes of white grape, lemon balm, and freshly baked milk bread. 5.6% ABV.
Four Packs
- Bedford 4pk$11.00
Bedford is our Dark Mild Ale brewed with Maris Otter & specialty Crystal and Dark Malts. Hopped entirely with UK East Kent Golding and carbonated naturally for an incredibly smooth mouthfeel. Notes of pumpernickel, toffee, dark chocolate, and cold brewed coffee. 3.8% ABV.
- Bend 4pk$14.00
Bend is our Hoppy Brown Ale brewed with a variety of dark specialty malts & hopped with a blend of Chinook, Cascade, as well as a dash of Hallertau Mittelfrüh. Notes of milk chocolate, very lightly roasted coffee & orange zest. 6.0% ABV.
- Blipstream 4pk$11.00
BLIPSTREAM is our English Inspired Pub Ale brewed with Golden Promise, Maris Otter, & Biscuit malts and hopped ever so gently with East Kent Golding. Can conditioned for a pleasantly soft mouthfeel. Notes of milk chocolate, English breakfast tea, freshly baked scones, and fireside hangs. 4.5% ABV
- Focal Point 4pk$11.00
Focal Point of our Czech Style Lager brewed with Czech-grown Pilsner Malt & hopped with Czech-grown Saaz. Lagered for 3+ months at near freezing temperatures. Bright & crisp & floral & refreshing! 3.8% ABV,
- Hemispheres 4pk$14.00
Hemispheres is our Bi-Hemi IPA brewed with Oats & Wheat and Hopped with Simcoe (Northern Hemisphere) & Motueka (Southern Hemisphere). Notes of white gummy bears, peach rings, pineapple spritzers, and dank resin. 6.5% ABV.
- Pendulum 4pk$14.00
Pendulum is our Old-Meets-New School IPA. Brewed with 2Row and some Vienna & Biscuit Malts. Hopped with a blend of Citra, Galaxy, Amarillo, and Chinook. Simultaneously pithy & bitter with some juicy & tropical undertones. 7.3% ABV.
- Powder Daze 4pk$17.00Out of stock
Powder Daze is our Wintertime Double IPA brewed with Maris Otter and tons of malted oats & hopped with Mosaic & Citra Lupulin Powder. Notes of pineapple Dole Whip, apricot jam, and dank green herbs. 8.2% ABV.
- Rift 4pk$14.00
Rift is our Modern India Pale Ale brewed with malted oats & a dash of Vienna malt and hopped with a “just-the-right-amount” blend of Mosaic, Citra, Idaho 7, and Chinook. Juicy & fruity & with a perfectly balanced bitterness. Notes of strawberry cream soda, tropical citrus & stone fruits, clementine zest and watermelon rind. 7.0% ABV.
- Stratacaster 4pk$17.00
Stratacaster is our Modern Double IPA brewed with Flaked Oats and Hopped with an abundance of Strata! Juicy & Tropical & Dank. 8.2% ABV.
- Wading Out 4pk$11.00
Wading Out is our American Style Lager brewed with flaked corn. Carbonated to a higher level than most of our beers for that "Champagne-of-beer" mouthfeel, with a pleasant sweetness in the backbone from the corn. Notes of lazy rivers, game day hangs, and backyard BBQs. 5.2% ABV
- Samso 4pk$14.00
Samso is our Dry Hopped Saison brewed with Rabbit Hill Malthouse Pilsner Malt & Red Wheat as well as some Malted Oats. Dry Hopped with Simcoe. Notes of tangerine, pineapple, lemon verbena, bubblegum, and coriander with a bone dry finish. 5.8% ABV.
Twelve Packs
- Freshies 12pk$22.00
Twelve Cans of our Flagship American Pale Ale! We love this packaging format for two reasons: 1) It's more beer and 2) This packaging is made from recycled paperboard and is completely recyclable eliminating the use of any plastic. We are committed to producing high quality beer and doing everything we can to do it in the most responsible and sustainable manner. Enjoy!
- Fuego 12pk$25.00
Twelve Cans of our Flagship India Pale Ale! We love this packaging format for two reasons: 1)It is more beer and 2) this packaging is made from recycled paperboard and is completely recyclable eliminating the use of any plastic. We are committed to producing high quality beer and doing everything we can to do it in the most responsible and sustainable manner. Enjoy!
- Lumberyard 12pk$19.00
Twelve Cans of our Flagship Helles Lager! We love this packaging format for two reasons: 1)It is more beer and 2) this packaging is made from recycled paperboard and is completely recyclable eliminating the use of any plastic. We are committed to producing high quality beer and doing everything we can to do it in the most responsible and sustainable manner. Enjoy!
Bottled Beer
- Neverender 750ml Bottle$16.00
Neverender is our Belgian Style Golden Strong Ale brewed with brewed with 100% Rabbit Hill Malthouse Farmhouse Pilsner malt & hopped judiciously with some aged hops from the Motherland and a dash of Cascade. Complex, yet delicate notes of bubblegum, stone fruit, orange blossom honey, Szechuan peppercorn, and soft minerality. Carbonated to a higher volume than usual and with an effervescent bone dry finish. 7.8% ABV.
- Void & Form 750ml Bottle$15.00
Void & Form is a Blended Mixed Culture Saison brewed with four grains all from local malthouse, Rabbit Hill. matured in oak for 10 months, blended with 6 month old saison, and young bright saison fermented in stainless. Complex notes of lemon rind, grapefruit pith, dry Riesling, tamarind soda, soft vanilla, funky brettanomyces, and a thirst quenching acidity. Bottle conditioned for six months with wildflower honey from our friends @fruitwoodorchardshoney. 5.3% ABV.
- Form & Void 750ml Bottle$15.00
Form & Void is a Mixed Culture Saison brewed with four grains from local malthouse Rabbit Hill. Matured for 6 months in oak & blended with a saison of similar grist fermented in stainless. Form & Void opens up with notes of underripe peach, pineapple, citrus zest, apricot marmalade, Szechuan peppercorn, chamomile tea, and soft minerality, with a bone dry finish. Bottle conditioned for six months with wildflower honey from our friends @fruitwoodorchardshoney. 5.5% ABV.