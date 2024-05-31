Tonka Pizza 14655 excelsior blvd
10" Pizza
- 10" All Meat$14.00
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon bits, pepperoncini
- 10" BBQ Chicken$14.00
Mozzarella, provolone, sweet onions, BBQ sauce
- 10" Buffalo Chicken$14.00
Mozzarella, provolone, gorgonzola, pepperoncini, blue cheese dressing, buffalo sauce
- 10" Build your own$9.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella
- 10" Cheese$9.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella
- 10" Fugazzeta$13.00
Olive oil, mozzarella, sweet onions
- 10" Margherita$11.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil
- 10" Palmitos$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, hearts of palm, golf sauce
- 10" Pepperoni$13.00
Pepperoni, Tomato sauce, mozzarella
- 10" Pineapple$13.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, ham
- 10" Sausage$13.00
Sausage, Tomato sauce, mozzarella
- 10" Tonka Special$14.00
Tomato sauce, ham, roasted red peppers, gorgonzola, green olives
- 10" Veggie$13.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, sweet onions, pepperoncini, mushrooms, green olives
- 10" Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
14" Pizza
- 14" Cheese$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella
- 14" Build your own$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella
- 14" Pepperoni$21.00
Pepperoni, Tomato sauce, mozzarella
- 14" Sausage$21.00
Sausage, Tomato sauce, mozzarella
- 14" Margherita$20.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil
- 14" Tonka Special$24.00
Tomato sauce, ham, roasted red peppers, gorgonzola, green olives
- 14" Pineapple$23.00Out of stock
- 14" Palmitos$24.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, hearts of palm, golf sauce
- 14" Fugazzeta$23.00
Olive oil, mozzarella, sweet onions
- 14" Veggie$23.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, sweet onions, pepperoncini, mushrooms, jalapenos, green olives
- 14" Buffalo Chicken$24.00
Mozzarella, provolone, gorgonzola, pepperoncini, blue cheese dressing, buffalo sauce
- 14" BBQ Chicken$24.00
Mozzarella, provolone, sweet onions, BBQ sauce
- 14" Specialty 1/2 & 1/2
- 14" All Meat$24.00
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon bits, pepperoncini
- Bacon Cheeseburger$24.00