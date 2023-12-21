Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks Maple Grove
Cheesesteaks
- South Philly$14.00
choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.
- South Jersey$15.00
choice of protein, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, extra virgin olive oil, red vinegar, salt, pepper. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.
- Supreme$15.00
choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion, green pepper, jalapeño, mushroom. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.
- Sunny Side of Philadelphia$15.00
choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion, two over-easy eggs, two strips of bacon. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.
- Pretty Boy$15.00
choice of protein, fresh jalapeno, habanero jam, two strips of bacon, pickles, lettuce, tomato, Tono bbq aioli
- Phat Tony$15.00
choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion, habanero jam, jalapeño, two strips of bacon, Tono garlic aioli. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.
- Fresh Prince$15.00
choice of protein, choice of cheese, caramelized tomato, lettuce, extra virgin olive oil, red vinegar, salt, pepper, Tono garlic aioli. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.
- Mushroom American$15.00
choice of protein, grilled onion, mushroom, white american cheese, Tono red chili oil, Tono garlic aioli. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.
Pizzas
- Classico$11.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, grana padano
- Primo$16.00
red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onion
- Margherita$11.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil
- Tono$17.00
red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, caramelized tomato, caramelized onion, Tono red chili oil
- Don Pepe$16.00
red sauce, sausage, pepperoni
- Spicy Tono$16.00
red sauce, pepperoni, Tono hot honey, Tono red chili oil
- Pineapple Express$17.00
cream cheese base, pineapple, ham, sweet chili sauce
- Fungo$16.00
extra virgin olive oil base, basil, mushroom, truffle oil, garlic
- El Paco$17.00
pulled pork, tomato, pickled onion, cilantro, queso fresco, lime juice, red chili oil, salsa verde
- Bianco$16.00
extra virgin olive oil base, basil, caramelized onion, ricotta cheese
- Pepperoni Bianco$17.00
extra virgin olive oil base, basil, pepperoni, ricotta cheese, Tono hot honey, Tono red chili oil
- Goodfella$17.00
pesto cream sauce, grilled chicken. caramelized tomato, bacon, hot honey
- Pizza Ragazoo$8.00
8" Kid's Pizza
- Le Pizze Fritta$10.00
3" Deep-Fried Pizza (4 per order)
- Crafted By You$14.00
- Fig and the Pig$18.00
brie cheese base, fig, proscuitto, crushed walnut, arugala, balsamic glaze
Sides
Salads
- Mountain Salad$7.00+
arugula, prosciutto, tomato, parmesan, pine nuts, olive oil, balsamic vinaigrette
- Italia Salad$6.00+
arugula, cherry tomato, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, balsamic vinaigrette, parmesan
- Caprese$12.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato, olive oil, balsamic glaze, parmesan, basil
- Caesar Salad$6.00+
romaine lettuce, parmesan, tomato, creamy Caesar
- BBQ Chicken Salad$7.00+
romaine, grilled bbq chicken, peppadew, pickled onion, cherry tomato, tortilla strips, cheddar jack cheese, honey ranch
- Southwest Chicken Salad$7.00+
romaine, grilled chicken, beans, roasted sweet corn, cherry tomato, tortilla strips, cheddar jack cheese, queso fresco, chipotle sauce
- Panzanella$15.00
strawberry, cherry tomato, red onion, burrata cheese, house-toasted bread, fresh basil , honey vinaigrette
- Burrata Pesto Salad$15.00
arugula, cherry tomato, burrata cheese, olive oil, parmesan, house-toasted bread, honey, balsamic glaze, pesto
- Walnut Salad$6.00+
mixed greens, candied walnuts, peppadew, parmesan, house vinaigrette
- Appleberry Salad$6.00+
mixed greens, candied walnuts, strawberry, apple, parmesan, maple vinaigrette
Desserts
- The Dutchess$5.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie filled with Biscoff in the center, 100% plant-based
- Black Magic$5.00
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie, 100% plant-based
- The Wookie$5.00
Sugar Cookie filled with waffles & frosting, 100% plant-based
- S'more Love$5.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie filled with marshmallow, 100% plant-based
- Cookies & Cream Ice Cream$5.00+
- Heath Bar Ice Cream$5.00+
- Vanilla Ice Cream$5.00+