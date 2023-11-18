Tons Downtown 500 Jefferson St.
NA Beverages
- 7UP$2.00
- Apple Juice Bottle$3.50
Martinez Apple Juice in Apple Jug
- Bottled Water$1.50
- Coke$3.00
- Coke ZERO$2.00
- Daily Juice$4.00+
- DIET Coke$2.00
- DIET Dr Pepper$2.00
- Dr Pepper$2.00
- Drip Coffee$2.00
- Filtered Water
- Frozen Coffee$3.50+
Frozen Community Coffee , Dairy Free Granita
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Juice SHOT$3.50
- Milk$2.50+
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- UNSweet Tea$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.50+
- Topo Chico$3.00
Breakfast
BK Sandwiches
Burritos & Bowls
- Breakfast BOWL$8.00
2 Eggs, Cheese, Meat Choice, Breakfast Potatoes
- Breakfast Burrito$8.00
2 Eggs, Shredded Cheddar, Grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, Breakfast Potatoes in a toasted tortilla
- Veggie BOWL$8.00
2 Eggs, Feta, Mixed Grilled Veggies, Breakfast Potatoes
- Veggie Burrito$8.00
2 Eggs, Feta, Mixed Grilled Veggies, Breakfast Potatoes In toasted Tortilla
- *Vegan BOWL*$8.00
4 ounces “Just eggs”, vegan mozzarella, roasted corn & black bean quinoa
- *Vegan Burrito*$8.00
4 ounces “Just eggs”, vegan mozzarella, roasted corn & black bean quinoa In a toasted tortilla wrap
- Oatmeal$6.00
Oatmeal with berries and pecans
- Yogurt$8.00
Greek Yogurt, berries, granola
BK Plates
Lagniappe
Lunch
Salads
- Green Salad$8.50
Iceberg, Spring Mix, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Boiled Egg
- Chef Salad$12.00
Ham, Iceberg, Spring Mix, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Boiled Egg
- Hamburger Salad$14.00
Hamburger Patty, Iceberg, Spring Mix, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Boiled Egg
- Cheeseburger Salad$14.00
Cheeseburger Patty, Iceberg, Spring Mix, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Boiled Egg
- Chicken Salad$13.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Iceberg, Spring Mix, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Boiled Egg
- Shrimp Salad$14.00
Fried or Grilled Shrimp, Iceberg, Spring Mix, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Boiled Egg
- Spring Salad$8.50
Spring Mix, Grapes, Feta Cheese, Pecans
- Homemade Chicken Salad on Green Salad$12.00
Homemade Chicken Salad, Iceberg, Spring Mix, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Boiled Egg
Sandwiches
- Hamburger$8.50
6 ounce beef patty, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions
- Cheeseburger$9.50
6 ounce beef patty, American cheese, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions
- Monster Burger$12.00
2-6 ounce beef patties, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions
- Monster Cheeseburger$13.50
2-6 ounce beef patties, American cheese, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions
- Hamburger Steak on bun$12.00
8 ounce patty, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions
- BBQ Hamburger Steak on bun$12.00
8 ounce Hamburger Steak with BBQ Sauce and topped with Fried Onions on bread choice (Bun is suggested)
- Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Fried or Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast on bread choice, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.50
Homemade Chicken Salad with a little mayo, lettuce & tomato on choice of bread
- Ham Sand$7.50
Sliced & Grilled Pit Ham, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato & pickle on choice of bread
- Turkey Sand$7.50
Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle on choice of bread
- Club Sandwich$12.00
Grilled Sliced Pit Ham, Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Cheese with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle on choice of bread
- Shrimp Sand$8.50
Grilled or Fried Shrimp with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, pickle on choice of bread
- Catfish Sand$8.50
Fried or Grilled Catfish, mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce tomato, pickle on choice of bread
Seafood Baskets
- 1 PC Fried Fish only$2.50
1 piece/fillet of Catfish
- 1 PC Large Fried Shrimp only$2.25
1 Butterflied Fried Shrimp Only
- Fried 1/2 Fish 1/2 Shrimp Basket$18.00
3-4 Fried Fish Fillets & 5 Fried Butterflied Shrimp with two sides
- Fried Fish Basket$17.00
5-6 Fried Catfish Fillets with two side orders
- Fried Shrimp Basket$17.00
10 Fried Butterflied Shrimp with two sides
Sides
Hot Dogs & Chili
- Chili Bun$3.25
Chili on Evangeline Maid Bun (No wiener)
- Hot Dog$4.00
Homemade Chili & Beef Frank on Evangeline Maid Bun
- Coney$5.00
Homemade Chili, Beef Frank, Shredded Cheddar, Mustard, Onions
- Chili Frito$4.00
Homemade Chili over Fritos
- Chili Frito Dressed$8.00
Homemade Chili, Fritos, Shredded Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onions
- Chili Cup$6.00
- Chili Bowl$8.00