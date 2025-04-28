Tony and Nicks Italian Kitchen
Full Menu
Appetizers
Beef Meatballs
3 meatballs in San Marzano pomodoro sauce add ricotta for $2.60$14.41
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
Hot or sweet sausage$16.50
Burrata
Mozzarella with a creamy center served with arugula, tomatoes, aged balsamic, extra virgin olive oil$14.41
Caprese
Fresh house-made mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil, extra virgin olive oil$14.41
Crispy Seasoned Cauliflower
Fried cauliflower tossed in paprika, garlic, black pepper, served with a honey dijon dip$13.38
Crispy Tofu
Tossed in sweet jalapeño glaze$14.41
Fried Calamari
American caught calamari, San Marzano tomato sauce, rosemary$16.50
Jumbo Chicken Wings
Garlic parm, bbq, hot, mild, honey, sriracha, or sweet jalapeño$15.44
Littleneck Clams
White wine and garlic, posillipo, or fra diavolo$17.50
Truffle Bacon Mac & Cheese
Fusilli, Applewood smoked bacon, fontina, Parmesan, white truffle oil$15.44
Truffle Fries
Hand-cut Idaho russets, truffle salt, Parmesan$8.23
12 Garlic Knots$10.29
6 Garlic Knots$6.17
Plain Fries$8.23
Burgers & Sandwiches
Americano
Our burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, special sauce, pickles, choice of cheese$18.53
Chicken Club
Grilled or crispy Murray's chicken breast, lettuce, onion, tomato, Applewood smoked bacon, Cheddar, garlic mayonnaise$18.53
Just Beef
Plain burger patty on a sesame bun. Add cheese for $2.07$15.44
Lombardy
Our burger, Gorgonzola, Applewood smoked bacon, grilled red onion$20.59
Plant Based Royale
Plant based patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried onions, V special sauce$20.59
The Piedmont
Our burger, burrata, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced apple$20.59
Cakes & Pastry
"New York" Cheesecake
Truly decadent! Cream cheese, sour cream, heavy cream, fresh eggs, vanilla$10.28
3 Pieces Mini Cannoli
Fresh ricotta cheese, confectioners' sugar, lemon zest, orange zest$10.29
6 Pieces Mini Cannoli
Fresh ricotta cheese, confectioners' sugar, lemon zest, orange zest$19.56
Chocolate Lava Cake
Mini chocolate cake with molten chocolate inside, served warm. Add scoop vanilla gelato for $2.49$10.28
Chocolate Temptation Cake
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate cream, hazelnut cream, hazelnut crunch finished with a chocolate glaze$11.43
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Chocolatey, rich, delicious!$10.39
Italian Rainbow Cake
Almond marzipan and 3 layers of delicious moist cake topped with chocolate glaze and layered with raspberry marmalade$10.28
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
Lemon sponge cake, mascarpone filling and frosting, garnished with white chocolate curls$11.43
Mascarpone & Strawberries
A sponge cake base topped with mascarpone cream studded with chocolate chips, topped with wild strawberries and strawberry sauce$12.35OUT OF STOCK
Tiramisu
A golden sponge cake soaked in rich espresso followed by a layer of smooth mascarpone cream and finished with a dusting of cocoa$11.43
Pumpkin Maple Praline$11.32OUT OF STOCK
Apple Pie$10.30
Entrées
Chicken Francese
Seared Murray's chicken breast with a lemon butter and white wine sauce$23.68
Chicken Marsala
Seared Murray's chicken breast, onion, mushroom, garlic, and spaghetti in a Marsala wine sauce$24.71
Chicken Parmesan
Murray's chicken breast, San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, over fusilli pasta$24.71
Eggplant Parmesan
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, served over fusilli pasta$20.59
Grilled Flat Iron Steak
Salsa Verde, sautéed spinach, parsley potatoes$29.86
Tuscan Meatloaf
Balsamic glaze, peppers, and onions, parsley potatoes, garlic broccoli$24.71
Wild Coho Salmon
Pan roasted with pesto, parsley potatoes, sautéed spinach$25.74
Gelato & Sorbet
Kids Menu
Large Pizza
16" BBQ Chicken Ranch
House-made barbecue sauce, fresh mozzarella, Murray's grilled chicken, Applewood bacon, buttermilk ranch$26.77
16" Big Nick's Pie
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatball, sausage, prosciutto, ricotta$28.83
16" Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Pie
Hot or sweet sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic cream, mozzarella, and ricotta$26.77
16" Buffalo Chicken
Murray's crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, grilled onion, Gorgonzola dressing$26.77
16" Margherita
House-made mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil$21.62
16" Mushroom Truffle
Mozzarella, ricotta, roasted mushrooms, oregano, and truffle oil$22.65
16" Pesto Pie
Pesto sauce, cremini mushrooms, olives, grilled onions, mozzarella, topped with fresh arugula$24.71
16" Prosciutto & Arugula
Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, aged balsamic, fresh arugula, thinly sliced prosciutto$26.77
16" Sausage, Mushroom, and Onion
Hot or sweet Italian sausage, San Marzano tomato sauce, mushrooms, grilled red onion$26.77
16" Sweet Potato Truffle
Goat cheese, mozzarella, baby spinach, hot or sweet sausage, white truffle oil$26.77
16" The White Broccoli
Roasted broccoli, garlic cream sauce, fresh mozzarella, topped with basil pesto$23.68
Pasta
Bolognese
Ragu of beef, carrots, celery, and San Marzano tomatoes with a touch of cream$22.65
Braised Beef Ravioli
Braised beef filled ravioli, San Marzano tomato sauce, melted mozzarella$22.65
Creamy Basil Pesto
Rigatoni, spinach, tomatoes, in a creamy basil pesto sauce$20.59
Garlic Cream Alfredo
Linguine, broccoli, black pepper, and Parmesan$20.59
Linguine Vongole
Eight littleneck clams over linguine in a white wine clam sauce$23.68
San Marzano Tomato Sauce
Rigatoni, san marzano tomatoes, fresh basil$19.56
Shrimp Scampi
Linguine, fresh tomatoes, garlic, white wine$27.80
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Three house-made meatballs in our San marzano tomato sauce$22.65
Stuffed Rigatoni
Stuffed with ricotta, Pecorino Romano, vodka sauce, and grilled Murray's chicken breast$22.65
Linguine with Garlic & Oil$17.50
Salads
House Salad
Green lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, sweet onion, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette$10.28
Caesar Salad
Green lettuce, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons, caesar dressing$11.32
Arugula Parma
Baby arugula, shaved Parmesan, lemon, extra virgin olive oil, aged Balsamic. Add Prosciutto for $6.23$11.32
Baby Spinach & Goat Cheese
Sliced apples, sweet onion, cider vinaigrette, toasted almonds$12.35
Gorgonzola Salad
Serves 1 or 2. Green lettuce, tomato, sweet onion, kalamata olives, cucumber, red wine vinaigrette$15.44
Sides
Garlic Broccoli
Broccoli sautéed with garlic, finished with olive oil,$10.28
Grilled Chicken$7.20
Parsley Potatoes
Crispy potatoes with parsley, extra virgin olive oil, and black pepper$8.23
Salmon$15.44
Sauteed Broccoli Rabe
Olive oil, garlic, lemon$13.38
Sautéed Spinach
Olive oil, garlic, lemon$10.28
Side Salad
House or Caesar$4.11
Truffle Fries*
Hand-cut Idaho russets, truffle salt, Parmesan$8.23
Pint of Sauce$5.14
Quart of Sauce$10.29
Crispy chicken$7.20
Small Pizza
12" BBQ Chicken Ranch
House-made barbecue sauce, fresh mozzarella, Murray's grilled chicken, Applewood bacon, buttermilk ranch$23.68
12" Big Nick's Pie
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatball, sausage, prosciutto, ricotta$25.74
12" Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Pie
Hot or sweet sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic cream, mozzarella, and ricotta$23.68
12" Buffalo Chicken
Murray's crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, grilled onion, Gorgonzola dressing$23.68
12" Margherita
House-made mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil$18.53
12" Mushroom Truffle
Mozzarella, ricotta, roasted mushrooms, oregano, and truffle oil$19.56
12" Pesto Pie
Pesto sauce, cremini mushrooms, olives, grilled onions, mozzarella, topped with fresh arugula$20.59
12" Prosciutto & Arugula
Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, aged balsamic, fresh arugula, thinly sliced prosciutto$23.68
12" Sausage, Mushroom, and Onion
Hot or sweet Italian sausage, San Marzano tomato sauce, mushrooms, grilled red onion$23.68
12" Sweet Potato Truffle
Goat cheese, mozzarella, baby spinach, hot or sweet sausage, white truffle oil$23.68
12" The White Broccoli
Roasted broccoli, garlic cream sauce, fresh mozzarella, topped with basil pesto$20.59
Specials
12 Oysters Raw$31.92OUT OF STOCK
6 Oysters Raw$17.50OUT OF STOCK
Charcuterie Platter$16.47OUT OF STOCK
Cheese Arancini$14.41
Cooked Oysters Donzanetti$19.56OUT OF STOCK
Eggplant Caprese$16.47OUT OF STOCK
Family Meal Deal
Please call restaurant to place order 845 647 8669$51.49
Fish N Chips$20.59
French Onion$11.32
Linguini Carbonara$22.65
Lobster Bisque$13.38
Lobster Ravioli$24.71
Monday Night Special
Only available in house$25.74
Mozzarella Sticks$13.51
NY Strip Steak$39.13
Omar's Garlic Shrimp$14.41
Parm Duo$26.77
Pasta Purses$24.71OUT OF STOCK
Pasta Putanesca$23.68
Penne alla Vodka$20.59
Seafood Cakes$15.44
Seafood Linguini$30.89
Shishito Peppers$10.29OUT OF STOCK
Steak Sandwich$25.74OUT OF STOCK
Surf N Turf$33.98
Vegan Apps
Vegan Entrees
Vegan Pizzas
Cocktails
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz$10.40
Bloody Mary$12.48
Denah's Dirty Martini$12.48
Duane's Cherry Cosmo$12.48
Empress & Tonic$10.40
Eric's Rob Roy$12.48
Espresso Martini$12.48
Kaliflower$10.30
New York Sour$12.48
Oscar's Bellisimo$12.48
Peach Bellini$10.40
Q$9.36
Sara's Almond Mint Martini$12.48
Tony & Nicks Negroni$12.48
Uptown Old Fashioned$12.48
Apple Whiskey Sour$12.35
Moscow Mule$10.40
Maui Breeze$10.40
Godfather$9.00
Godmother$9.27
Top Shelf Cosmo$10.40
Mimosa$9.36
Fareast Manhattan$12.96
Whiskey Sour$11.33
Long Island Ice tea$12.36
Pompelmo$12.35
Prosecco & Strawberry$12.35
Coconut Pineapple Mojito$12.35
Black Russian$10.30
Maple Old Fashioned$12.35
Proper Apple Mule$12.35
sbagliato$10.30
Devils Soda$10.29
Hard Strawberry Lemonade$10.29
After Dinner Drinks
Wine
Wine by the Glass
Montepulciano Gls$9.36
Chianti Gls$9.36
Cabernet Gls$9.36
Pinot Noir Gls$9.36
Pinot Grigio Gls$9.36
Chardonay Gls$9.36
Sauvignon Blanc gls$9.36
Riesling Gls$9.36
Prosecco Gls$9.36
Moscato Gls$9.36
Rose Gls$9.36
White Sangria Glass$9.35
Homemade Style$6.18
Red Sangria gls$9.36
Red Sangria Carafe$26.71
White Sangria Carafe$26.71
Cabernet Sauvignon
Barton & Gustier Reserve 2021 France (H)$29.87
Contour California 2020 (178)$37.08
Weinstock California (K) 2010 (117)$29.87
Weinstock Cellar Select California (K) 2011 (116)$36.05
Broadside Paso Robles 2021 (177)$37.08
Paul Dolan Vineyards Mendocino 2021 (181)$40.17
True Myth Paso Robles 2020 (179)$40.17
Obsidian Ridge Sonoma 2021 (D2)$60.77
R&B Cellars Napa Valley 2006 1.5L D14$272.95
R&B Cellars Napa Valley 2008 (D7)$154.50
R&B Cellars Napa Valley 2009 (D27)$154.50
Alpha Omega Napa Valley 2017 (2D6)$200.85
Silver Oak Napa Valley 2013 (D28)$257.50
Montepulciano
Chianti and Chianti Classico
Trambusti Badiolo 2018 (Top)$29.00OUT OF STOCK
Caposaldo (House)$29.87
Villa Cafaggio (Classico) Riserve 2011 (145)$36.05
Villa di Vertrace Chianti Ruffina 2011 (168)$37.08
Querciabella (Classico) 2016 (D10)$50.47
Querciavalle-Chianti (Classico) 2009 (D4)$60.77
Ruffino Riserva Ducale “Oro” 2011 (D10)$77.25
Barichello Iohanna Gran Selezi. 2012 (D11)$66.95
Carpenito Gran Selezione (156) 2015$97.85
Tolaini Montebello Sette Gran Selezione (D2)$66.95
Il Molino di Grace Classico 2015 (2D7)$40.17
Caposaldo$26.00OUT OF STOCK
Rosso & Brunello di Montalcino
Castello Maritozzi Brunello 2011 (2D10)$75.00OUT OF STOCK
Canneta- Brunello Montalcino 2010 (D8)$69.00OUT OF STOCK
Villa La Prata-Brunello 2010 (D8)$79.00OUT OF STOCK
Ofelio- Brunello Montalcino 2006 (D6)$91.67
Caparzo- Brunello Riserva 2009 (D5)$95.00OUT OF STOCK
Caparzo-Brunello di Montalcino 2013 (D5)$91.67
Fattoi- Brunello Montalcino 2010 (D9)$91.67
Gualto Camigliano Riserva 2012 (2D10)$128.75
Gaja Pieve Santa Restituta 2011 (D12)$144.20
Gaja Pieve Santa Restituta 2013 (2D4)$139.05
Vino Nobile di Montalcino
Sangiovese
Valpolicella & Amarone
Zinfandel (Primitivo)
Barbera
Pinot Noir
Paradosso Venezia 2018 (184)$25.75OUT OF STOCK
B&G Bistro France 2020 (Top)$25.75
Boen California 2018 (180)$46.35
Boen Santa Maria Valley 2016 (Top)$66.95
Stoller Reserve Oregon 2018 (201)$71.07
Miura Rochioli Vineyard Russian River 2017 (2D8)$87.55
Flowers Sonoma 1.5L 2017 (2D14)$169.95
Pinot Noir Carafe$25.75
Pinot Noir Half Carafe$15.45
Louis Tadot Finn 2015 (D2)$66.95
Barberesco
Cascina Bruni Riserva-Piedmont 2009 (D5)$66.95
Riva Leone-Piedmont 2015 (D1)$46.35OUT OF STOCK
Franco Serra 2013 (D4)$41.20OUT OF STOCK
Franco Serra 2017 (D2)$36.05
Colde Venti Tofoblu 2016 (2D1)$71.07
Bruno Rocca 2019 (2D4)$91.67
Bruno Rocca Curra 2019 (2D4)$154.50
Gaja 2015 (2D4)$272.95
Gaja 2017 (2D1)$257.50
Gaja Sori Tilden 2014 (2D1)$566.50
Gaja Barbaresco 2014 (2D10)$288.40
Sagrantino
Barolo
Franco Serra-Piedmont 2014 (D2)$56.65OUT OF STOCK
Viberti Buon Padre Barolo 2013 (D13)$81.37
Riva Leone 2010 (197)$66.95
Vite Colte Essenze 2012 (D13)$77.25
Sordo Gabutti 2011 (2D11)$71.20
Sordo Gabutti 2014 (2D9)$66.95
Roccheviberti 2010 (D2)$154.50OUT OF STOCK
Sandrone Le Vigne-Piedmont 2013 (D2)$180.25
Bovio Arberina 2018 (2D5)$92.70
Bovio Riserva 2015 (2D5)$144.20
Gaja Sperss 2013 (2D1)$406.85
Nebbiolo
Blends, Super Tuscans, Misc.
Pasqua Passiomento- Veneto 2016 (102)$29.87
Monte Antico Rosso- 3L 2015 (2D15)$108.15
Ruffino Modus Super Tuscan 2014 (2D10)$50.47
Argiolas Korem- Sardinia 2012 3L (D14)$169.95
Robert Mondavi Maestro 2014 Napa (170)$77.25
Lui Di Luiano Rosso Toscano 2016 (D8)$66.95
Two Squared Napa 2016 (2D2)$87.55
Goru Gold Monastrell, Syrah, Cab (Top)$29.87
Querciavalle Rosso Del Cavalier 2013 (112)$29.87
Cain NV 17(198)$56.65
Tolaini Alpasso 2019 (200)$46.35
Donna Laura Ali Tuscany 2016 (205)$29.87
R& B Cellars The Improviser Napa NV (204)$36.05
Gail Wines Doris Sonoma 2021 (186)$40.17
Querciabella Mongrana 2018 (169)$40.17
Campo Di Tenaglia 2014 (2D3)$169.95
Tenuta Di Trinoro Palazzi 2015 (2D3)$386.25
Solaia 2000 (2D1)$463.50OUT OF STOCK
Sassacaia 2016 (2D1)$463.50
Massetto 1999 (2D5)$1,390.50
Rose Carafe$25.75
Rose Half Carafe$15.45
Chablis Carafe$25.75
Chablis Half Carafe$15.45
Monte Antico 2020 (Top)$29.87
Costa Terre Difiori Acanto Cab-Sangiovese$46.35
Marques Del Atrio Rioja$25.75
Santa Rita Chardonay Special$25.75
San Salvatore Falenghina Special$25.75
Tolaini Al Passo Special$40.17
Chateau Bel Air$40.17
Aglianico
Petite Verdot
Etna Rosso
Half Bottles
Chardonnay
Sauvignon Blanc
Riesling
Gewürztraminer
Falanghina
Blends
Vermentino
Verdejo
Draft Beer
Allagash White$6.18
Stella$6.18OUT OF STOCK
Captain Lawrence Hop Commander$7.21
Peroni$5.15OUT OF STOCK
Newburgh Brown Ale$6.24OUT OF STOCK
Velvet Panda Stout$6.18
Flood Watch$7.21OUT OF STOCK
Awestruck Ginger Hibiscus$7.28
Rip Van Winkle Ciao Bella Italian Pilsner$7.21OUT OF STOCK
Paradox IPA$7.21
Brooklyn Pulp Art$6.18OUT OF STOCK
Blue Moon$6.18
Sam Summer Ale$6.18OUT OF STOCK
Catskill Devils Path$7.21
Oktoberfest$7.21OUT OF STOCK
Ball lightening$6.18
Kona$6.18
Equillibrium MMM OSA PA$9.27
Frog Alley Captain Ellis Porter$6.18OUT OF STOCK
Sloop Juice BOMB$7.21
Nightshine Black Lager$6.18
Flight of 4$8.24
Industrial Arts Wrench$7.21OUT OF STOCK
industrial Arts Metric Pilsner$6.18
Old Klaverack Amber$6.18
Can/Bottle Beer
Italy
North America
PBR American Lager Can 4.74%$3.64
Budweiser 12 oz. 5%$3.64
Bud Light 12 oz. 4.2%$3.64
Coors Banquet 5%$4.16
Coors Light 4.2%$4.16
Corona 4.6%$4.16
Oskar Blues Beerito Mexican Style Lager$5.20
Michelob Ultra 4.2%$4.16
Broken Bow Marbledale Pale 5.4%$5.20
Guiness Extra Stout$6.18
Bruery Terreux Bouffon Sour Wit Ale 750ml$18.72
otter creek$5.15
Bud Light Watermelon$5.15
Miller Lite$5.15
Guiness Drought Stout$6.18
Austria
N/A
Cider
Doc’s Original Hard Cider 5.5%$6.18
Shacksbury Dry Rosé 6%$6.18
Shacksbury “The Vermonter” 6%$6.18
Downeast Unfiltered$6.18
Downeast Unfiltered Double Blend$6.18
Downeast Unfiltered White$6.18
Austin East Ciders Blackberry$6.18
Austin East Pineapple$6.18
Austin East Peach$6.18
Austin East Dry$6.18
Docs Small Batch 22oz$10.30
Craft Beer
Berliner$8.24
Bissel Bros. The Substance Can$9.27
Captain Lawrence Hop Commander$6.18
Daily Dose$5.15
Dales Pale Ale$5.15
G'Knight$5.15
Goose Island$5.15
Laguanitas$5.15
Mama's Lil Pils$5.15
Metro PGA Can$9.27
Mosaic$8.24
Mutant X$5.15
One-Y$5.15
Oskars Lager$5.15
Photon$9.27
Pinner$5.15
Platform Shine a Little Light$5.15
Ratface MacDougal$9.27
Sloop Adult Beverage$8.24
Sloop Green Islands$8.24
Sloop Juice$5.15
Sloop Juicier$8.24
Tenfidy Barrel Aged$12.36
Tenfidy Imperial Stout$10.30
Tie dye Science$9.27
Sloop Pixie Dust NEIPA$8.24
Sloop No Tan Line NEIPA$8.24
Dream Wave Fluctuation DIPA$9.27
Space Station Dream Lab DIPA$9.27
Voodoo Ranger New Belgium IPA$6.18
N/A Beverages
Apple Juice$3.11
Boylan's$3.64
Cappuccino$5.15
Coffee$3.09
Cranberry Juice$3.11
Decaf Cappuccino$4.68
Decaf Coffee$3.09
Diet Pepsi$3.11
Double Espresso$4.64
Dr. Pepper$3.11
Espresso$3.09
Ginger Ale$3.11
Ginger Beer$3.64
Grapefruit Juice$3.11
Grapefruit Soda$3.64
Half & Half$3.11
Iced Tea$3.11
Lemonade$3.11
Pepsi$3.11
Pineapple Juice$3.11
Seltzer$3.11
Sparkling Water$6.23
Starry$3.11
Still Water$6.23
Tonic$3.11
Chinotto$3.64
Aranciata$3.64
Arancia Rossa$3.64
Limonata$3.64
Hot Tea$3.09
Shirley Temple$3.11
Americano$4.68
Orange Juice$3.11
Latte$5.15
Hot Chocolate$4.12
Macchiato$4.12
Cortado$4.64
Moccacino$6.18