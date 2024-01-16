Tony Ba'Lony's Submarines 13976 Merriman Rd
FULL MENU
8" Submarines - 2 Square
- No. 1. 8" TB Super
Salami, ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, creamy Italian$10.49
- No. 2. 8" Italian
Salami, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, Italian dressing$9.49
- No. 3. 8" Turkey
Turkey breast, cheese, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian$9.99
- No. 4. 8" Ham
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian$9.49
- No. 5. 8" Club
Turkey breast, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian$10.49
- No. 6. 8" Steak
Steak, Swiss cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian$10.49
- No. 7. 8" Chicken
Chicken breast, cheese, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian$10.49
- No. 8. 8" Super Italian
Salami, ham, mortadella, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & Italian dressing$10.49
- No. 9. 8" Corned Beef
Corn beef, Swiss cheese & mustard$10.49
- No. 10. 8" Meat Lovers
Ham, salami, steak, turkey, bacon, tomato, cheese, lettuce, onion, creamy Italian$10.99
- No. 11. 8" Vegetarian
Cucumber, green pepper, sliced black olives, red onion, broccoli, lettuce, tomato, cheese, Italian dressing, feta$9.49
- No.12. 8" Pizza
Cheese, pepperoni, pizza sauce$8.99
- No. 14. 8" BBQ Chicken
Chicken, cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato$10.49
- No. 15. 8" Chicken Club
Chicken, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise$10.49
- No. 16. 8" BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise$9.99
- No. 17. 8" Chicken Parmesan
Chicken breast, Parmesan cheese marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese$10.49
- No. 18. 8" Beef Brisket
Beef brisket, brick cheese, onion, pickle, BBQ sauce, coleslaw$11.49
- No. 19. 8" Tuna
Tuna, American cheese, red onion, pickle, pepper rings, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise$10.49
- No. 20. 8" Cuban Sandwich
Salami, ham, turkey, cheese, pickle, mustard & mayonnaise$10.49
- No. 21. 8" Reuben
Corn beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut or coleslaw, Thousand Island$10.49
- No. 22. 8" Pastrami
Pastrami, brick cheese, homemade mild horsey sauce, coleslaw$11.49
- No. 23. 8" Chicken Philly
Chicken, Swiss cheese, sautéed onions & green peppers, creamy dressing$10.49
- No. 24. 8" Traditional Philly
Steak, Swiss cheese, sautéed onions & green peppers, creamy dressing$10.99
- No. 25. 8" Spicy Italian
Salami, ham, mortadella, pepperoni, capicola, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, creamy Italian dressing, pepper rings$12.49
- No. 26. 8" Meatballs
Meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese$10.49
- No. 27. 8" Famous Italian Sausage
Italian sausage, sautéed peppers, onions, marina sauce, mozzarella, pepper rings$10.99
- No. 28. 8" TB Muffaletta
Salami, ham, pepperoni, mortadella, mozzarella cheese, onion, olive spread$11.99
- No. 29. 8" Big Balony
Sautéed thick-cut balogna, onions, pickles, mozzarella cheese, mayonnaise$11.99
- No. 31 8" Chicken Bacon Ranch$10.49
- No. 33. 8" Ham & Turkey
Ham, turkey, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian dressing$10.49
- No. 35. 8" Pizza Steak
Steak, sautéed pepper and onion, mozzarella, marinara sauce, pepper rings$10.49
- No. 37. 8" Deluxe Pizza Sub
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, mozzarella, pizza sauce$11.99
16" Submarines - 4 Square
- No. 1. 16" TB Super
Salami, ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, creamy Italian$18.99
- No. 2. 16" Italian
Salami, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, Italian dressing$16.99
- No. 3. 16" Turkey
Turkey breast, cheese, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian$18.99
- No. 4. 16" Ham
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian$16.99
- No. 5. 16" Club
Turkey breast, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian$19.99
- No. 6. 16" Steak
Steak, Swiss cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian$19.99
- No. 7. 16" Chicken
Chicken breast, cheese, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian$18.99
- No. 8. 16" Super Italian
Salami, ham, mortadella, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & Italian dressing$18.99
- No. 9. 16" Corned Beef
Corn beef, Swiss cheese & mustard$18.99
- No. 10. 16" Meat Lovers
Ham, salami, steak, turkey, bacon, tomato, cheese, lettuce, onion, creamy Italian$19.99
- No. 11. 16" Vegetarian
Cucumber, green pepper, sliced black olives, red onion, broccoli, lettuce, tomato, cheese, Italian dressing, feta$16.99
- No.12. 16" Pizza
Cheese, pepperoni, pizza sauce$15.99
- No. 14. 16" BBQ Chicken
Chicken, cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato$19.99
- No. 15. 16" Chicken Club
Chicken, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise$19.99
- No. 16. 16" BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise$17.99
- No. 17. 16" Chicken Parmesan
Chicken breast, Parmesan cheese marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese$18.99
- No. 18. 16" Beef Brisket
Beef brisket, brick cheese, onion, pickle, BBQ sauce, coleslaw$21.99
- No. 19. 16" Tuna
Tuna, American cheese, red onion, pickle, pepper rings, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise$19.99
- No. 20. 16" Cuban Sandwich
Salami, ham, turkey, cheese, pickle, mustard & mayonnaise$18.99
- No. 21. 16" Reuben
Corn beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut or coleslaw, Thousand Island$19.99
- No. 22. 16" Pastrami
Pastrami, brick cheese, homemade mild horsey sauce, coleslaw$20.99
- No. 23. 16" Chicken Philly
Chicken, Swiss cheese, sautéed onions & green peppers, creamy dressing$19.99
- No. 24. 16" Traditional Philly
Steak, Swiss cheese, sautéed onions & green peppers, creamy dressing$19.99
- No. 25. 16" Spicy Italian
Salami, ham, mortadella, pepperoni, capicola, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, creamy Italian dressing, pepper rings$23.99
- No. 26. 16" Meatballs
Meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese$19.99
- No. 27. 16" Famous Italian Sausage
Italian sausage, sautéed peppers, onions, marina sauce, mozzarella, pepper rings$19.99
- No. 28. 16" TB Muffaletta
Salami, ham, pepperoni, mortadella, mozzarella cheese, onion, olive spread$19.99
- No. 29. 16" Big Balony
Sautéed thick-cut balogna, onions, pickles, mozzarella cheese, mayonnaise$19.99
- No. 31 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch$19.99
- No. 33. 16" Ham & Turkey
Ham, turkey, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian dressing$19.99
- No. 35. 16" Pizza Steak
Steak, sautéed pepper and onion, mozzarella, marinara sauce, pepper rings$19.99
- No. 37. 16" Deluxe Pizza Sub
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, mozzarella, pizza sauce$19.99
Party Subs
- No. 1. TB Super Party Sub
Salami, ham, turkey, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onions, & creamy Italian dressing$44.99
- No. 2. Italian Party Sub
Salami, ham, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onions, Italian dressing$34.99
- No. 3 . Turkey Party Sub
Turkey breast, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, & creamy Italian dressing$39.99
- No. 4. Ham Party Sub
Ham, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, & creamy Italian dressing$34.99
- No. 5. Club Party Sub
Turkey breast, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & creamy Italian$44.99
- No. 6. Steak Party Sub
Steak, Swiss cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato & creamy Italian dressing$44.99
- No. 7. Chicken Party Sub
Chicken breast, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & creamy Italian dressing$39.99
- No. 8. Super Italian Party Sub
Salami, ham, mortadella, mozarella, lettuce, tomato, onions & Italian dressing$44.99
- No. 9. Corned Beef Party Sub
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing$44.99
- No. 10. Meat Lovers Party Sub
Ham, salami, steak, turkey, bacon, tomato, mozzarella, lettuce, onion & creamy Italian dressing$49.99
- No. 11. Vegetarian Party Sub
Cucumber, green pepper, sliced black olives, red onion, broccoli, lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, Italian dressing$34.99
- No. 15. Chicken Club Party Sub
Chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & creamy Italian$44.99
- No. 18. Beef Brisket Party Sub
Beef brisket, brick cheese, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, coleslaw$49.99
- No. 19. Tuna & Swiss Party Sub
Albacore tuna, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, pickle, red onion, pepper rings, American cheese$44.99
- No. 20. Cuban Party Sub
Salami, ham, turkey, pork, mozzarella, pickle, mustard & mayonnaise$44.99
- No. 21. Reuben Party Sub
Corn beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut or coleslaw, Thousand Island on the side$44.99
- No. 22. Pastrami Party Sub
Pastrami, brick cheese, homemade mild horsey sauce, coleslaw$49.99
- No. 23. Chicken Philly Party Sub
Chicken, Swiss cheese, sautéed onions & green peppers, creamy dressing$44.99
- No. 24. Steak Philly Party Sub
Steak, Swiss cheese, sautéed onions & green peppers, creamy dressing$44.99
- No. 25. Spicy Italian Party Sub
Salami, ham, mortadella, pepperoni, capicola, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, creamy Italian dressing, pepper rings$54.99
- No. 28 . Muffaletta Party Sub
Salami, ham, pepperoni, mortadella, mozzarella cheese, onion, olives, creamy Italian$49.99
- No. 31. Chicken Bacon Ranch Party Sub
Chicken bacon, mozzarella, ranch dressing$44.99
- No. 33. Ham & Turkey Party Sub
Ham, turkey, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian dressing$44.99
BREADS
- Small - 10 Pieces Tony Ba'lony's Cheese Bread
Our own special blend of cheeses tossed with garlic herb butter and topped with Parmesan cheese$11.99
- Large - 16 Pieces Tony Ba'lony's Cheese Bread
Our own special blend of cheeses tossed with garlic herb butter and topped with Parmesan cheese$19.99
- 10 Pieces Garlic Bread$4.99
- 16 Pieces Garlic Bread$9.99
- 10 Pieces Mozzarella Bread$10.99
- 16 Pieces Mozzarella Bread$17.99
WINGS
Hot Wing Dings
Chicken Strips
Pasta Salads
- Small Famous Pasta Noodle Salad-Serves 1-2
Mostacciolli noodles with green pepper, onion, broccoli, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, mixed with our special blend dressing$7.99
- Medium Famous Pasta Noodle Salad-Serves 3-4
Mostacciolli noodles with green pepper, onion, broccoli, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, mixed with our special blend dressing$14.99
- Large Famous Pasta Noodle Salad-Serves 5-7
Mostacciolli noodles with green pepper, onion, broccoli, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, mixed with our special blend dressing$24.99
- 1/2 XL Famous Pasta Noodle Salad-Serves 10-12
Mostacciolli noodles with green pepper, onion, broccoli, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, mixed with our special blend dressing$29.99
Salads
- Small Greek - Serves 1-2
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, beets, feta cheese, red onion served with house dressing$9.99
- Medium Greek - Serves 3-4
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, beets, feta cheese, red onion served with house dressing$14.99
- Large Greek - Serves 5-7
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, beets, feta cheese, red onion served with house dressing$24.99
- Small Antipasto- Serves 1-2
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, pepperoncini, salami, ham, mozzarella, cucumber served with house dressing$9.99
- Medium Antipasto- Serves 3-4
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, pepperoncini, salami, ham, mozzarella, cucumber served with house dressing$14.99
- Large Antipasto- Serves 5-7
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, pepperoncini, salami, ham, mozzarella, cucumber served with house dressing$24.99
- Small Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, served with choice of dressing$4.99
- Medium Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, served with choice of dressing$7.99
- Large Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, served with choice of dressing$11.99
Cheesecake
Side Orders
Dressings
PIZZA
Calzones
- Cheese Calzone$9.99
- Deluxe Calzone
Cheese, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper$14.99
- Meat Lovers Calzone
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, hamburger$14.99
- BBQ Chicken Calzone
Cheese chicken BBQ sauce bacon, sautéed onions$14.99
- Hawaiian Calzone
Cheese, ham, bacon, pineapple, black olives$14.99
- Vegetarian Calzone
Cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, black olives$14.99
Round 10" Small (6 Pieces)
- 10" - Small (6 Pieces) Cheese - Round$7.99
- 10" - Small (6 Pieces) Deluxe - Round
Cheese, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper$12.99
- 10" - Small (6 Pieces) Meat Lover - Round
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, hamburger$12.99
- 10" - Small (6 Pieces) BBQ Chicken - Round
Cheese chicken BBQ sauce bacon, sautéed onions$12.99
- 10" - Small (6 Pieces) Hawaiian - Round
Cheese, ham, bacon, pineapple, black olives$12.99
- 10" - Small (6 Pieces) Vegetarian - Round
Cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, black olives$12.99
Round 14" Large (10 Pieces)
- 14" - Large (10 Pieces) Cheese - Round$11.99
- 14" - Large (10 Pieces) Deluxe - Round
Cheese, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper$17.99
- 14" - Large (10 Pieces) Meat Lover - Round
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, hamburger$17.99
- 14" - Large (10 Pieces) BBQ Chicken - Round
Cheese chicken BBQ sauce bacon, sautéed onions$17.99
- 14" - Large (10 Pieces) Hawaiian - Round
Cheese, ham, bacon, pineapple, black olives$17.99
- 14" - Large (10 Pieces) Vegetarian - Round
Cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, black olives$17.99
Small Detroit Style (6 Pieces)
- Small - 6 Pieces Cheese - Detroit Style Square$8.99
- Small - 6 Pieces Deluxe - Detroit Style Square
Cheese, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper$13.99
- Small - 6 Pieces Meat Lovers - Detroit Style Square
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, hamburger$13.99
- Small - 6 Pieces BBQ Chicken - Detroit Style Square
Cheese chicken BBQ sauce bacon, sautéed onions$13.99
- Small - 6 Pieces Hawaiian - Detroit Style Square
Cheese, ham, bacon, pineapple, black olives$13.99
- Small - 6 Pieces Vegetarian - Detroit Style Square
Cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, black olives$13.99
Large Detroit Style (10 Piece)
- Large - 10 Pieces Cheese - Detroit Style Square$12.99
- Large - 10 Pieces Deluxe - Detroit Style Square
Cheese, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper$18.99
- Large - 10 Pieces Meat Lovers - Detroit Style Square
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, hamburger$18.99
- Large - 10 Pieces BBQ Chicken - Detroit Style Square
Cheese chicken BBQ sauce bacon, sautéed onions$18.99
- Large - 10 Pieces Hawaiian - Detroit Style Square
Cheese, ham, bacon, pineapple, black olives$18.99
- Large - 10 Pieces Vegetarian - Detroit Style Square
Cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, black olives$18.99
Small Chicago Style Stuffed (6 Pieces)
- Small - 6 Pieces Cheese - Tony Ba'lony's Chicago Style Stuffed$19.99
- Small - 6 Pieces Deluxe - Tony Ba'lony's Chicago Style Stuffed
Cheese, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper$24.99
- Small - 6 Pieces Meat Lovers - Tony Ba'lony's Chicago Style Stuffed
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, hamburger$24.99
- Small - 6 Pieces BBQ Chicken - Tony Ba'lony's Chicago Style Stuffed
Cheese chicken bbq sauce bacon, sautéed onions$24.99
- Small - 6 Pieces Hawaiian - Tony Ba'lony's Chicago Style Stuffed
Cheese, ham, bacon, pineapple, black olives$24.99
- Small - 6 Pieces Vegetarian - Tony Ba'lony's Chicago Style Stuffed
Cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, black olives$24.99
Large Chicago Style Stuffed (10 Pieces)
- Large - 10 Pieces Cheese - Tony Ba'lony's Chicago Style Stuffed$24.99
- Large - 10 Pieces Deluxe - Tony Ba'lony's Chicago Style Stuffed
Cheese, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper$34.99
- Large - 10 Pieces Meat Lovers - Tony Ba'lony's Chicago Style Stuffed
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, hamburger$34.99
- Large - 10 Pieces BBQ Chicken - Tony Ba'lony's Chicago Style Stuffed
Cheese chicken bbq sauce bacon, sautéed onions$34.99
- Large - 10 Pieces Hawaiian - Tony Ba'lony's Chicago Style Stuffed
Cheese, ham, bacon, pineapple, black olives$34.99
- Large - 10 Pieces Vegetarian - Tony Ba'lony's Chicago Style Stuffed
Cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, black olives$34.99
SUBMARINES
