Tony’s Table 115 Truesdell Ave.
Breakfast
- Apple Turnover$4.95
Layers and layers of fresh baked pastry dough filled with sweet apples and topped with crystal sanding sugar
- Assorted Mini Pastries (each)$2.29
Assorted fresh baked mini pastries when you want someting sweet, its just enough!
- Bagel$4.95
Toasted bagel with whipped butter or cream cheese
- Belgian Style Waffles with Pearlized Sugar$8.45
Served with maple syrup and whipped butter
- Biscuits & Gravy$8.49
Fresh baked buscuit, split and smotherd in out housemade sausage and black pepper gravy
- Breakfast Bowl$10.45
Scrambled eggs, sausage or bacon, sauteed onion and sweet peppers, cheddar cheese
- Breakfast Burrito$9.49
Grilled 12" flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, breakfast sausage, pepperjack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, housemade salsa
- Egg Sandwich$8.49
Fluffy scrambled eggs on croissant with gouda cheese
- Grilled Avocado Toast$7.45
Grilled thick cut artisan bread topped with sliced Hass avocado, drizzled with our sweet chili glaze and topped with everything seasoning
- Mediterranean Breakfast Bowl$10.45
Scrambled eggs, roasted red peppers, fresh spinach, feta cheese
- Mexi Burrito$11.45
Grilled 12' flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, chorrizo and grilled steak, pepperjack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, our signature everything sauce, & housemade salsa
- Quiche of the day$7.45
Ask your server for todays offerings
- #17$10.95
Grilled artisan bread, scrambled eggs, pepperjack cheese, arugula, roasted red pepper, avocado
- Baked French Toast$9.49
- 3 Little Pigs$11.49
Lunch
- Caprese$13.49
Burrata, sliced tomato, arugula, balsamic dressing on a grilled 7" artisan roll
- Cheesy Beef Sandwich$14.49
Thin sliced roast beef served hot surrounded by our signature creamy french onion spread on a toasted artisan roll
- Chicken Caesar Salad$14.49
Grilled marinated chicken, romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, shaved parmesan cheese, creamy caesar dressing in a 12" flour tortilla
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.49
Fresh baked croissant, spring mix, sliced tomato, chicken salad made with seedless red grapes, candied pecans, and signature herbs & spices
- Cuban Sandwich$14.49
It doesent get more local! Sims Meats sliced ham and slow roasted pork loin, swiss cheese, sliced pickles, mustard on a grilled artisan roll
- Egg Salad Sandwich$9.49
Fresh baked croissant, spring mix, sliced tomato, creamy classic egg salad
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$4.95
White bread, american cheese
- Grilled Turkey Pesto$14.49
Smoked sliced turkey, provolone cheese, local Sims Meats thick cut bacon, arugula, sliced tomato, housemade pesto aioli, on grilled artisan bread
- Italian Beef Sandwich$14.49
Thin sliced roast beef, served hot baptized in housemade italian beef jus, get it with or without peppers, served on a soft artisan roll with a side of that mouthwatering jus
- Miss Vera$12.49
Hummus, cucumber, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, roasted red pepper, spring mix in a 12" flour tortilla
- Plain Jane Sandwich$4.95
White bread, creamy peanut butter & Jelly
- Skipper$14.49
Thin sliced roast beef served hot, pepperjack cheese, sauteed onions & sweet peppers, and housemade sriracha aioli, served on a toasted artisan roll
- SoCal Special Wrap$14.49
- Super Chicken$4.95
Two hand breaded white muscle chicken filets
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.49
Fresh baked croissant, spring mix, sliced tomato,all white meat albacore tuna salad made with hard boiled egg, crisp celery, diced red onion, and a touch of sweet relish
- Turkey BLT Wrap$14.49
Smoked sliced turkey, Local Sims Meats thick cut bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise
- Asian Salad$14.49
Fresh mix of chopped nappa cabbage, cilantro, green onion, shredded carrots, grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, crispy rice noodles and sesame ginger dressing
- Chopped Salad$14.49
Fresh chopped romaine & red cabbage,green onions, gorgonzolla cheese, ditalini pasta, tomato, grilled chicken, Sims Meats thick cut bacon, signature sweet italian dressing
- Cobb Salad$14.49
Fresh chopped romaine, Sims Meats thick cut bacon, grape tomatoes, avocado, grilled chicken, gorgonzolla cheese, sliced hard boiled egg with housemade ranch
- Pasta Salad$2.99
- Side Salad$2.49
- Soup of the Day - Cup$6.50
Ask you server about todays selection. Served with fresh bread & whipped butter
- Soup of the Day - Bowl$9.45
Ask you server about todays selection. Served with fresh bread & whipped butter
- Chips$1.85
Coffee/Espresso/Tea
- Black Coffee$2.89
- Hot Tea$3.29
- Cappuccino
- Latte
- Carmel Latte
- Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew
- Cinnamon Caramel Cream Cold Brew
- Chocolate Hazelnut Cold Brew
- Caramel Macchiato
- Americano
- Mocha
- Ristretto
- Red Eye
- Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew
- Iced Mocha
- Iced Caramel Macchiato
- Iced Caffe Latte
- Cold Brew Coffee
- Coffee Milkshake
- Cafe Affogato
- Caramel Frappuccino
- Pistachio Latte
- White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino
- Mocha Frappuccino
- Pistachio Creme Frappuccino
- Vanilla Bean Creme Frappuccino
- White Chocolate Creme Frappuccino
- Pistachio Creme Cold Brew
- Iced Americano
- Iced Espresso
- Iced Green Tea
- Iced English Breakfast Tea Latte
- Iced Peach Green Tea Lemonade
Cold Beverages
Grab & Go
- 16 oz Soup$9.45
Just Heat & Eat!
- 32 oz Soup$16.95
Just Heat & Eat!
- 16 oz Chili$11.95
Just Heat & Eat!
- 32 oz Chili$19.95
Just Heat & Eat!
- Lasagna w/ Meat Sauce$15.95
Fresh from scratch recipes prepared in our kitchen for your oven . Ready prepaired meals with cooking / heating instrucions provided
- Chicken Parmesan$16.95
Fresh from scratch recipes prepared in our kitchen for your oven . Ready prepaired meals with cooking / heating instrucions provided
- Pot Roast$16.95
Fresh from scratch recipes prepared in our kitchen for your oven . Ready prepaired meals with cooking / heating instrucions provided
- 1.5 # Italian Beef$25.99
Fresh from scratch recipes prepared in our kitchen for your oven . Ready prepaired meals with cooking / heating instrucions provided
- 1/2 Rotisarie Chicken$15.95
Fresh from scratch recipes prepared in our kitchen for your oven . Ready prepaired meals with cooking / heating instrucions provided
- Meatloaf & Mashed Potatoes$15.95
Fresh from scratch recipes prepared in our kitchen for your oven . Ready prepaired meals with cooking / heating instrucions provided
- Fajitas Beef$16.95
Fresh from scratch recipes prepared in our kitchen for your oven . Ready prepaired meals with cooking / heating instrucions provided
- Fajitas Chicken$15.95
Fresh from scratch recipes prepared in our kitchen for your oven . Ready prepaired meals with cooking / heating instrucions provided
- Chicken Enchiladas$15.95
Fresh from scratch recipes prepared in our kitchen for your oven . Ready prepaired meals with cooking / heating instrucions provided
- Smoked Pulled Pork w/ BBQ Sauce 1.5#$19.95
Fresh from scratch recipes prepared in our kitchen for your oven . Ready prepaired meals with cooking / heating instrucions provided
- Crab Rangoon Dip 8 oz$6.95
The one they all rave about!
- Signature French Onion Spread 8 oz$6.95
Hot or Cold you'll be lovin' it!
- Famous 5 Cheese Spinach Artichoke Dip 8 0z$7.95
A fan favorite!
- Buffalo Chicken Dip 8 oz$6.95
So Delicious!
- Salsa - Red 16 oz$6.95
Delicioso!
- Salsa - Verde 16 oz$6.95
For those who like it hotter!
- Pineapple Salsa 16 oz$10.95
Your new craving!
Soup & Salad
- Soup of the Day - Cup$6.50
Ask you server about todays selection. Served with fresh bread & whipped butter
- Soup of the Day - Bowl$9.45
Ask you server about todays selection. Served with fresh bread & whipped butter
- Asian Salad$14.49
Fresh mix of chopped nappa cabbage, cilantro, green onion, shredded carrots, grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, crispy rice noodles and sesame ginger dressing
- Chopped Salad$14.49
Fresh chopped romaine & red cabbage,green onions, gorgonzolla cheese, ditalini pasta, tomato, grilled chicken, Sims Meats thick cut bacon, signature sweet italian dressing
- Cobb Salad$14.49
Fresh chopped romaine, Sims Meats thick cut bacon, grape tomatoes, avocado, grilled chicken, gorgonzolla cheese, sliced hard boiled egg with housemade ranch
- Caprese Salad$14.49
Wraps
- Chicken Caesar Salad$14.49
Grilled marinated chicken, romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, shaved parmesan cheese, creamy caesar dressing in a 12" flour tortilla
- Miss Vera$12.49
Hummus, cucumber, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, roasted red pepper, spring mix in a 12" flour tortilla
- Turkey BLT Wrap$14.49
Smoked sliced turkey, Local Sims Meats thick cut bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise
- BLT Wrap$12.49
Local Sims Meats thick cut bacon, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, mayonnaise
- SoCal Special Wrap$14.49