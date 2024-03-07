Tony Tenderonis
Food
Tendies
- 3 Piece Tender$14.00
3 tenders with a side of waffle fries and choice of up to 2 sauces
- 3 Piece Naked Tender$12.00
3 non breaded tenders with a side of waffle fries and choice of up to 2 sauces
- 6 Piece Tender$22.00
6 tenders with a side of waffle fries and choice of up to 3 sauces
- 12 Piece Party Pack$36.00
12 tenders with a side of waffle fries and choice of up to 4 sauces
- Chicken and Waffles$14.00
Two tenders with Eggo waffles and breakfast potatoes. Served with Maple bourbon syrup and a buffalo honey
- ADD A TENDER$4.00
Burgers/Dogs
- Tony's Smash Burger$16.00
2 1/3 lb smash patties, grilled onions, american cheese, pickles, and tony's sauce Served with waffle fries
- Tony's Green Chile Smash Burger$16.00
2 1/3 lb smash patties, grilled onions, american cheese, pickles and tony's sauce, topped with New Mexico green chilies
- Corn Dog with Fries$12.00
- The Coney with Fries$12.00
All beef hot dog with Tony's house made Texas chili and cheese, topped with white onions and Tony's sauce. Served up with waffle fries.
Appetizer
Sauces
A la Carte
