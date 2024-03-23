tonydoms
TONYDOMS
Sandwich
- Classic Chicken Sandwich$7.99
white meat breast, buttered bun, ranch and pickles
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.49
3-4 chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce ,buttered bun, & ranch
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$8.49
white meat breast, Nashville hot sauce, spicy dust , slaw , & pickle
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
4 buffalo tenders, romaine lettuce, blue cheese sauce, onion, & 12" flour wrap
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.99
4 tenders, romaine lettuce, croutons, Pecorino cheese, Caesar dressing, & 12" wrap
Biscuit
- Chicken Biscuit Honey$5.49
biscuit cut in half, 2 tenders, & honey drizzle
- Classic Chicken Biscuit$5.49
biscuit cut in half, 2 tenders, ranch, & pickles
- Buffalo Chicken Biscuit$5.49
biscuit cut in half & 2 tenders tossed in buffalo sauce
- Nashville Hot Chicken Biscuit$5.49
biscuit cut in half, 2 tenders tossed in Nashville hot sauce, spicy dust, slaw, & pickle
Boxes
- Tenders Box$9.99
6 tenders, biscuit, choice of 2 sauces
- Buffalo Tenders Box$10.75
6 tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, biscuit, & choice of 2 sauces
- Two Piece Box$7.25
bone in chicken, 1 thigh/ 1 drumstick, & biscuit
- Three Piece Box$9.49
bone in chicken, 1 thigh / 2 drumsticks, & biscuit
- Thigh$3.49
bone in chicken 1 thigh
- Drumstick$2.79
bone in chicken 1 drumstick
Buckets
Salads
Sides
Sweets
Beverages
- Lemonade$4.49
freshly squeezed
- Sweet Tea$2.99
Nice and sweet Southern style
- Unsweetened Tea$2.99
tart and freshly brewed
- Arnold Palmer$3.99
half sweet tea and half lemonade
- Bottled Water$1.49
16.9 oz plastic bottle
- Boylan's Black Cherry$3.49
12 oz bottle
- Boylan's Root Beer$3.49
12 oz bottle
- Boylan's Diet Root Beer$3.49
12 oz bottle
- Coke$1.99
12 oz can
- Diet Coke$1.99
12 oz can
- Sprite$1.99
12 oz can