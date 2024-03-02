Tonys Cable Car Restaurant Tonys Cable Car Restaurant -2500 Geary Blvd
Cable Car Specials
- 1/4 lb Beef Burger Special$16.50
Served with French Fries and a regular size shake
- 1/4 lb Cheeseburger Special$17.19
Served with French Fries and a regular size shake
- 1/2 lb Beef Burger Special$18.76
Served with French Fries and a regular size shake
- 1/2 lb Cheeseburger Special$19.45
Served with French Fries and a regular size shake
- All Beef Hot Dog Special$13.80
Served with French Fries and a regular size shake
- All Beef Chili Dog Special$14.79
Served with French Fries and a regular size shake
- Turkey Burger Special$17.51
Served with French Fries and a regular size shake
- Fried Chicken Sandwich Special$17.51
Served with French Fries and a regular size shake
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich Special$17.51
Served with French Fries and a regular size shake
- Vegetarian Burger Special$17.51
Served with French Fries and a regular size shake
- Tender Steak Sandwich Special$18.48Out of stock
Served with French Fries and a regular size shake
- Salisbury Steak Sandwich Special$18.48
Served with French Fries and a regular size shake
Burgers and Sandwiches
- 1/4 lb Beef Burger$8.52
mayonnaise, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion
- 1/4 lb Cheeseburger$9.21
mayonnaise, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion
- 1/2 lb Beef Burger$10.78
mayonnaise, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion
- 1/2 lb Cheeseburger$11.47
mayonnaise, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion
- Sauteed Mushroom Burger$9.51
mayonnaise, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion
- Small Beef Burger$3.87
ketchup, mustard, pickles, relish and onions on a small bun
- Small Cheeseburger$4.56
ketchup, mustard, pickles, relish and onions on a small bun
- Tender Steak Sandwich$10.50Out of stock
mayonnaise, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on a French Roll
- 1/3 lb Salisbury Steak Sandwich$10.50
mayonnaise, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on a French Roll
- All Beef Hot Dog - 1/4 lb$5.98
mustard, ketchup, onions, and relish
- All Beef Chili Dog - 1/4 lb$6.97
mustard, ketchup, and onions
- Polish Sausage (Beef and Pork mix) - 1/4 lb$6.45
mustard, lettuce, and pickles
- Turkey Burger$9.53
mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.53
mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.53
mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
- Vegetarian Burger$9.53
mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
- Fish Sandwich$6.45
fried cod with tartar sauce and lettuce
- BLT$6.98
on a toasted hamburger bun with mayonnaise
- Melted Cheese Sandwich$5.53
on a toasted hamburger bun with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato
Additional Entrees
Breakfast
Sides
Beverages
- Milkshake$4.61
16oz
- Large Milkshake$5.99
22oz
- Malt$4.61
- Large Malt$5.99
- Float$4.61
Choice of soda poured over vanilla soft serve
- Large Float$5.99
Choice of soda poured over vanilla soft serve
- Freeze$4.61
Choiceof soda blended with vanilla soft serve
- Large Freeze$5.99
Choiceof soda blended with vanilla soft serve
- Soda - Bottle 20 oz$2.99
- Gatorade - Fruit Punch 20 oz$2.99
- Energy Drink$3.68
- Bottled Water$1.84
- Orange Juice$3.23
- Soda - Can 12 oz$1.84
- Hot Chocolate$1.99
- Hot Chocolate Float$4.61
Hot Chocolate poured over vanilla soft serve
- Hot Coffee$1.61
- Hot Tea$1.61
- Milk$2.77
Dessert
- Small Sundae$3.23
9 ounces - Vanilla soft serve with choice of topping
- Medium Sundae$4.61
16 ounces - Vanilla soft serve with choice of topping
- Large Sundae$5.99
22 ounces - Vanilla soft serve with choice of topping
- Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream Cone$2.77
- Rocky Road Brownie$1.84
Rich chocolate brownie with walnuts, peanut butter chips, and chocolate chips