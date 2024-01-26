Tony's Pizza & Wings 4200 South Boulevard suite C
Pizza
Create Your Own Pizza
- Small 10" Create Your Own Pizza$7.99
- Medium 12" Create Your Own Pizza$9.99
- Large 14" Create Your Own Pizza$11.99
- X Large 16" Create Your Own Pizza$13.99
- XX Large 18" Create Your Own Pizza$15.99
- Gluten Free 10" Create Your Own Pizza$3.00
- Gluten Free 14" Create Your Own Pizza$6.00
- Cauliflower Gluten Free 10" Create Your Own Pizza$5.00
10" Small Our Especialty & Gourmet Pizzas
- Small Bacon Double Cheeseburger$11.99
Extra cheese (mozzarella and Cheddar), beef, and onion
- Small BBQ Chicken Pizza$11.99
Roasted chicken, red onions, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, and bacon
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch$11.99
Garlic chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, and ranch dressing
- Small Chicken Vegetables$11.99
Marinated chicken mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and mozzarella cheese
- Small Hawaiian Pizza$11.99
Canadian bacon, pineapple and extra cheese
- Small Italian Classic Pizza$11.99
Special marinara sauce, roasted chicken, spinach, fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, virgin olive oil, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
- Small Mario's Buffalo Chicken$11.99
Mario's red, hot cayenne pepper sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, Cheddar, mozzarella, and drizzled with ranch dressing
- Small Mediterranean Pizza$11.99
Baby spinach, roma tomatoes, red onion, fresh mushroom, artichoke heart, mozzarella cheese, and feta cheese
- Small Tony's All Meat Combo$11.99
Pepperoni, beef, sausage, Canadian bacon, and breakfast bacon
- Small Tony's Favorite$11.99
Marinara sauce, roasted chicken, baby spinach, fresh roma tomatoes, basil, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese, red onions and green peppers
- Small Tony's Garden Pizza$11.99
Red onions, mushrooms, black and green olives and green peppers
- Small Tony's Supreme$11.99
Pepperoni, beef, sausage, Canadian bacon, onion, mushroom, black olive, and green pepper
- Small Tuscan Supreme$11.99
Classic alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, baby spinach, fresh roma tomatoes, oregano, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese and red onions
- Small White Pizza$11.99
Extra virgin olive oil, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and oregano
12" Medium Our Especialty & Gourmet Pizzas
- Medium Bacon Double Cheeseburger$13.99
Extra cheese (mozzarella and Cheddar), beef, and onion
- Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza$13.99
Roasted chicken, red onions, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, and bacon
- Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.99
Garlic chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, and ranch dressing
- Medium Chicken Vegetables$13.99
Marinated chicken mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and mozzarella cheese
- Medium Hawaiian Pizza$13.99
Canadian bacon, pineapple and extra cheese
- Medium Italian Classic Pizza$13.99
Special marinara sauce, roasted chicken, spinach, fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, virgin olive oil, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
- Medium Mario's Buffalo Chicken$13.99
Mario's red, hot cayenne pepper sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, Cheddar, mozzarella, and drizzled with ranch dressing
- Medium Mediterranean Pizza$13.99
Baby spinach, roma tomatoes, red onion, fresh mushroom, artichoke heart, mozzarella cheese, and feta cheese
- Medium Tony's All Meat Combo$13.99
Pepperoni, beef, sausage, Canadian bacon, and breakfast bacon
- Medium Tony's Favorite$13.99
Marinara sauce, roasted chicken, baby spinach, fresh roma tomatoes, basil, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese, red onions and green peppers
- Medium Tony's Garden Pizza$13.99
Red onions, mushrooms, black and green olives and green peppers
- Medium Tony's Supreme$13.99
Pepperoni, beef, sausage, Canadian bacon, onion, mushroom, black olive, and green pepper
- Medium Tuscan Supreme$13.99
Classic alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, baby spinach, fresh roma tomatoes, oregano, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese and red onions
- Medium White Pizza$13.99
Extra virgin olive oil, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and oregano
14" Large Our Especialty & Gourmet Pizzas
- Large Bacon Double Cheeseburger$16.99
Extra cheese (mozzarella and Cheddar), beef, and onion
- Large BBQ Chicken Pizza$16.99
Roasted chicken, red onions, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, and bacon
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.99
Garlic chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, and ranch dressing
- Large Chicken Vegetables$16.99
Marinated chicken mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and mozzarella cheese
- Large Hawaiian Pizza$16.99
Canadian bacon, pineapple and extra cheese
- Large Italian Classic Pizza$16.99
Special marinara sauce, roasted chicken, spinach, fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, virgin olive oil, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
- Large Mario's Buffalo Chicken$16.99
Mario's red, hot cayenne pepper sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, Cheddar, mozzarella, and drizzled with ranch dressing
- Large Mediterranean Pizza$16.99
Baby spinach, roma tomatoes, red onion, fresh mushroom, artichoke heart, mozzarella cheese, and feta cheese
- Large Tony's All Meat Combo$16.99
Pepperoni, beef, sausage, Canadian bacon, and breakfast bacon
- Large Tony's Favorite$16.99
Marinara sauce, roasted chicken, baby spinach, fresh roma tomatoes, basil, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese, red onions and green peppers
- Large Tony's Garden Pizza$16.99
Red onions, mushrooms, black and green olives and green peppers
- Large Tony's Supreme$16.99
Pepperoni, beef, sausage, Canadian bacon, onion, mushroom, black olive, and green pepper
- Large Tuscan Supreme$16.99
Classic alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, baby spinach, fresh roma tomatoes, oregano, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese and red onions
- Large White Pizza$16.99
Extra virgin olive oil, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and oregano
16" X Large Our Especialty & Gourmet Pizzas
- X Large Bacon Double Cheeseburger$19.99
Extra cheese (mozzarella and Cheddar), beef, and onion
- X Large BBQ Chicken Pizza$19.99
Roasted chicken, red onions, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, and bacon
- X Large Chicken Bacon Ranch$19.99
Garlic chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, and ranch dressing
- X Large Chicken Vegetables$19.99
Marinated chicken mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and mozzarella cheese
- X Large Hawaiian Pizza$19.99
Canadian bacon, pineapple and extra cheese
- X Large Italian Classic Pizza$19.99
Special marinara sauce, roasted chicken, spinach, fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, virgin olive oil, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
- X Large Mario's Buffalo Chicken$19.99
Mario's red, hot cayenne pepper sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, Cheddar, mozzarella, and drizzled with ranch dressing
- X Large Mediterranean Pizza$19.99
Baby spinach, roma tomatoes, red onion, fresh mushroom, artichoke heart, mozzarella cheese, and feta cheese
- X Large Tony's All Meat Combo$19.99
Pepperoni, beef, sausage, Canadian bacon, and breakfast bacon
- X Large Tony's Favorite$19.99
Marinara sauce, roasted chicken, baby spinach, fresh roma tomatoes, basil, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese, red onions and green peppers
- X Large Tony's Garden Pizza$19.99
Red onions, mushrooms, black and green olives and green peppers
- X Large Tony's Supreme$19.99
Pepperoni, beef, sausage, Canadian bacon, onion, mushroom, black olive, and green pepper
- X Large Tuscan Supreme$19.99
Classic alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, baby spinach, fresh roma tomatoes, oregano, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese and red onions
- X Large White Pizza$19.99
Extra virgin olive oil, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and oregano
18" XX Large Our Especialty & Gourmet Pizzas
- XX Large Bacon Double Cheeseburger$22.99
Extra cheese (mozzarella and Cheddar), beef, and onion
- XX Large BBQ Chicken Pizza$22.99
Roasted chicken, red onions, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, and bacon
- XX Large Chicken Bacon Ranch$22.99
Garlic chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, and ranch dressing
- XX Large Chicken Vegetables$22.99
Marinated chicken mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and mozzarella cheese
- XX Large Hawaiian Pizza$22.99
Canadian bacon, pineapple and extra cheese
- XX Large Italian Classic Pizza$22.99
Special marinara sauce, roasted chicken, spinach, fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, virgin olive oil, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
- XX Large Mario's Buffalo Chicken$22.99
Mario's red, hot cayenne pepper sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, Cheddar, mozzarella, and drizzled with ranch dressing
- XX Large Mediterranean Pizza$22.99
Baby spinach, roma tomatoes, red onion, fresh mushroom, artichoke heart, mozzarella cheese, and feta cheese
- XX Large Tony's All Meat Combo$22.99
Pepperoni, beef, sausage, Canadian bacon, and breakfast bacon
- XX Large Tony's Favorite$22.99
Marinara sauce, roasted chicken, baby spinach, fresh roma tomatoes, basil, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese, red onions and green peppers
- XX Large Tony's Garden Pizza$22.99
Red onions, mushrooms, black and green olives and green peppers
- XX Large Tony's Supreme$22.99
Pepperoni, beef, sausage, Canadian bacon, onion, mushroom, black olive, and green pepper
- XX Large Tuscan Supreme$22.99
Classic alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, baby spinach, fresh roma tomatoes, oregano, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese and red onions
- XX Large White Pizza$22.99
Extra virgin olive oil, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and oregano
Main Menu
Appetizers
Salads
- Salad with a Meal$3.99
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, onion, and Cheddar cheese
- Salad as a Meal$6.99
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, onion, and Cheddar cheese
- Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, and onion
- Ham Salad$8.99
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, onion, and ham
Calzone & Stromboli
- Small Cheese Calzone$8.99
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, and oregano
- Large Cheese Calzone$12.99
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, and oregano
- Small Buffalo Chicken Calzone$11.99
Red hot Cayenne pepper sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, and mozzarella
- Large Buffalo Chicken Calzone$16.99
Red hot Cayenne pepper sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, and mozzarella
- Small All Meat Calzone$11.99
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, and beef
- Large All Meat Calzone$16.99
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, and beef
- Small Stromboli$11.99
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, and beef
- Large Stromboli$16.99
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, and beef
Subs
- Meatball Sub$9.99
Smothered with marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
- Italian Sausage Sub$9.99
Italian sausage served with marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
- Submarine Sub$9.99
Pepperoni and Canadian bacon topped with mozzarella cheese
- Hot Ham & Cheese Sub$9.99
Served simmering hot with savory ham and cheese
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$9.99
Grilled chicken, bacon topped with mozzarella cheese
- Grilled Chicken Sub$9.99
Grilled chicken, green pepper, mushrooms topped with melted mozzarella
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$9.99
Breaded chicken served with marinara and topped with mozzarella cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$9.99
Hot red buffalo chicken and bacon topped with melted mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
- Eggplant Parmesan Sub$9.99
Breaded eggplant smothered with marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese