TOA Asian Fusion-Melville 873 Walt Whitman Road
Kitchen
Dim Sum
Bamboo Sticks
Soup
Miso Soup
Soybean broth with soft tofu,dried seaweed,scallions
Tasty Mini Wonton Soup
Homemade mini pork wontons in clear chicken broth
Spicy Thai Lemongrass Soup
Shrimp ,scallops , Kani , rice noodles,and assorted mix vegetables in tom-yum broth
Mini Wonton Noodle Soup
Homemade mini pork wontons with udon noodles & vegetables
Shrimp Dumpling Noodle Soup
Homemade shrimp dumplings with udon noodles & veghetables
Salad
T.O.A Garden Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, cranberry With Japanese Ginger Dressing
Janpanese Seaweed Salad
Green Seaweed With Sesame Seeds
Avocado Salad
Spring mix, slice avocado & cherry tomatos, served with sesame dressing
Kani Salad
Tempura Flakes,tobiko,cucumber with spicy mayo dressing
Sashimi Salad
Tuna, white tuna & Salmon on mixed greens with soy vinaigrette
Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad
Spicy tuna, avocado, mixed green with spicy mayo
Pepper Tuna & Salmon Salad
Seared Tuna and Salmon with Chef's special dressing, Served on a bed of seasonal greens
Kitchen Appetizers
Edamame
Steamed Soy Bean Pods With Sea Salt
T.O.A. Edamame
Traditional Edamame tossed in homemade special spicy oil & mayo
Mini Spring Roll
Crispy vegetable spring rolls with homemade duck sauce
Pastrami Egg Roll (NEW) 2 Rolls
Crispy egg roll filled w pastrami, cheese, bok choy, broccoli and onion w ginger boom boom sauce
Rock Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp tempura served with lemon miso dressing & spicy mayo
Thai Spiced Chicken Wrap
Sauteed diced chicken with basil, chili peppers, lime juice & Pure sugar cane, served with lettuce
Grilled Baby Spare Ribs (4Pcs)
Slow-cooked, fall-off-the-bone baby spare ribs ,brushed with asain BBQ Sauce
Crab Rangoon
Deep-fried asian dumpling stuffed with cream cheese & crab meat
Duck Negimaki (NEW)(8pcs)
Duck breast, Lettuce, avocado & cucumber with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Wok Sauteed & Grilled
General Tso's Chicken
Crispy white meat chicken, broccoli in tangy spicy sauce
General Tso's Shrimp
Crispy Jumbo Shrimp, broccoli in tangy spicy sauce
General Tso's Tofu
Deep Fried Tofu, broccoli in tangy spicy sauce
Szechuan Crispy Dry Chicken
Shredded dried chicken, bell pepper, onion sauteed with szechuan sauce
Szechuan Crispy Dry Beef
Shredded dried beef, bell pepper, onion sauteed with szechuan sauce
Sesame Chicken
Crispy white meat chicken, broccoli in sesame sauce
Sesame Shrimp
Crispy Jumbo Shrimp, broccoli in sesame sauce
Sesame Tofu
Deep Fried Tofu, broccoli in sesame sauce
Sauteed Chicken W Broccoli
Sauteed W House Special Brown Sauce
Sauteed Beef W Broccoli
Sauteed W House Special Brown Sauce
Sauteed Shrimp W Broccoli
Sauteed W House Special Brown Sauce
Mongolian Skillet Chicken
Sauteed White meat Chicken ginger, scallions, onion & bell pepper in Mongolian sauce
Mongolian Skillet Beef
Sauteed Beef, ginger, scallions, onion & bell pepper in Mongolian sauce
Mongolian Skillet Jumbo Shrimp
Sauteed Jumbo Shrimp ginger, scallions, onion & bell pepper in Mongolian sauce
Thai Red Curry Veg
Mixed vegetable & String beans & tofu in spicy coconut curry sauce
Thai Red Curry Chicken
Slice White Meat Chicken, String beans & tofu in spicy coconut curry sauce
Thai Red Curry Beef
Slice White Meat Chicken, String beans & tofu in spicy coconut curry sauce
Thai Red Curry Shrimp
Slice White Meat Chicken, String beans & tofu in spicy coconut curry sauce
Black Pepper filet Mignon
9 oz filet mignon with TOA black pepper sauce, served with baby bok choy
Seafood Delight
Shrimp, Scallop, half maine lobster , mixed vegetable with garlice sauce
TOA Roasted Peking Duck (Half)
Peking style roasted duck served with steam mini buns & hoisin sauce
TOA Roasted Peking Duck (Whole)
Peking style roasted duck served with steam mini buns & hoisin sauce
Teriyaki
Noodles
Plain Lo mein
Vegetable Lo Mein
Chicken Lo Mein
Pork Lo Mein
Beef Lo Mein
Shrimp Lo Mein
Veg Pad Thai
Chicken Pad Thai
Pork Pad Thai
Beef Pad Thai
Shrimp Pad Thai
Stir-fried Veg Japanese Udon
Stir-fried Chicken Japanese Udon
Stir-fried Pork Japanese Udon
Stir-fried Beef Japanese Udon
Stir-fried Shrimp Japanese Udon
Plain Janpanese Udon Noodle
Fried Rice
Pineapple Veg Fried Rice
Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice
Pineapple Pork Fried Rice
Pineapple Beef Fried Rice
Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice
Veg Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Pork Fried Rice
Beef Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
TOA House Fried Rice
Chicken, Pork, Shrimp, & Vegetable fried rice
Extra Sauce (2 ounce)
Side Order
Sushi
Sushi Bar Appetizers
Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna
Deep fried sushi rice with guacamole & topped with chopped toro with truffle oil & wasabi sauce
Crunchy Crunchy Crunchy (4Pcs)
Spicy tuna layered with crispy wasabi seaweed crakers with eel sauce & wasabi mayo
Sushi Pizza
Crusted tortilla with spicy tuna, avocado, green peppers, and onions , served with eel sauce
Lobster Tacos(3pcs)
Ceviche style Maine lobster,mango salsa,cilantro & jalapeno
Yellowtail Jalapeno App
Sliced jalapeno on top of fresh yellowtail & black caviar with citrus soy sauce
Tuna Tataki
Pan seared tuna with tobiko, scallion, and cucumber in a ponzu dipping sauce
Pan Seared Tuna W Cold Soba Noodles (App)
Trio Ceviche (NEW)
Diced Tuna, Salmon and Yellowtail mixed with onion, bell pepper, jalapano, tomato in a tortilla bowl, with seaweed salad on the top
Classic Roll
AAC Roll
Avocado, asparagus, cucumber
Cucumber Roll
Avocado Roll
Avocado & Cucumber Roll
Vegetable Roll
Asparagus, cucumber, avocado, lettuce
Peanut Avocado Roll
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll
Mango Tango Roll
Avocado and Cucumber Inside with Sliced Mango and Mango Sauce on the Top
California Roll
Krab Meat and Avocado
Boston Roll
Shrimp, Lettuce, Cucumber and Mayo
Chicken Tempura Roll
Cucumber, Avocado and Eel Sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Cucumber, Avocado and Eel Sauce