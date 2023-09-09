Popular Items

California Roll

$7.00

Krab Meat and Avocado

Edamame

$5.99

Steamed Soy Bean Pods With Sea Salt

Salmon (Sake)

$4.00

Sushi: 1PC Per Order . Sashimi: 2Pcs Per Order

Kitchen

Dim Sum

Vegetable Dumpling (4)

$8.99
Beef Dumpling (4) New

$9.99
Pork Gyoza (6)

$8.99
Chicken Dumpling (4)

$8.99
Shrimp Dumpling (4)

$9.99
Dumpling Sampler (4)

$9.99

Vegetable Dumpling, Chicken Dumpling, Shrimp Dumpling, Pastrami Dumpling

Pan Fried Pork Bun (4)

$9.99

Bamboo Sticks

Chicken Satay (3Pcs)

$9.99

Malaysian style grilled chicken served with spicy peanut dipping sauce

Beef Skewer (3Pcs)

$10.99

Marinated beef with malaysian style

Soup

Miso Soup

$3.99

Soybean broth with soft tofu,dried seaweed,scallions

Tasty Mini Wonton Soup

$4.99

Homemade mini pork wontons in clear chicken broth

Spicy Thai Lemongrass Soup

$8.99

Shrimp ,scallops , Kani , rice noodles,and assorted mix vegetables in tom-yum broth

Mini Wonton Noodle Soup

$11.99

Homemade mini pork wontons with udon noodles & vegetables

Shrimp Dumpling Noodle Soup

$11.99

Homemade shrimp dumplings with udon noodles & veghetables

Salad

T.O.A Garden Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, cranberry With Japanese Ginger Dressing

Janpanese Seaweed Salad

$7.99

Green Seaweed With Sesame Seeds

Avocado Salad

$9.99

Spring mix, slice avocado & cherry tomatos, served with sesame dressing

Kani Salad

$9.99

Tempura Flakes,tobiko,cucumber with spicy mayo dressing

Sashimi Salad

$12.99

Tuna, white tuna & Salmon on mixed greens with soy vinaigrette

Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad

$12.99

Spicy tuna, avocado, mixed green with spicy mayo

Pepper Tuna & Salmon Salad

$12.99

Seared Tuna and Salmon with Chef's special dressing, Served on a bed of seasonal greens

Kitchen Appetizers

Edamame

$5.99

Steamed Soy Bean Pods With Sea Salt

T.O.A. Edamame

$7.99

Traditional Edamame tossed in homemade special spicy oil & mayo

Mini Spring Roll

$7.99

Crispy vegetable spring rolls with homemade duck sauce

Pastrami Egg Roll (NEW) 2 Rolls

$10.99

Crispy egg roll filled w pastrami, cheese, bok choy, broccoli and onion w ginger boom boom sauce

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$12.99

Shrimp tempura served with lemon miso dressing & spicy mayo

Thai Spiced Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Sauteed diced chicken with basil, chili peppers, lime juice & Pure sugar cane, served with lettuce

Grilled Baby Spare Ribs (4Pcs)

$13.99

Slow-cooked, fall-off-the-bone baby spare ribs ,brushed with asain BBQ Sauce

Crab Rangoon

$11.99

Deep-fried asian dumpling stuffed with cream cheese & crab meat

Duck Negimaki (NEW)(8pcs)

$12.99

Duck breast, Lettuce, avocado & cucumber with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Wok Sauteed & Grilled

General Tso's Chicken

$19.00

Crispy white meat chicken, broccoli in tangy spicy sauce

General Tso's Shrimp

$26.00

Crispy Jumbo Shrimp, broccoli in tangy spicy sauce

General Tso's Tofu

$19.00

Deep Fried Tofu, broccoli in tangy spicy sauce

Szechuan Crispy Dry Chicken

$24.00

Shredded dried chicken, bell pepper, onion sauteed with szechuan sauce

Szechuan Crispy Dry Beef

$25.00

Shredded dried beef, bell pepper, onion sauteed with szechuan sauce

Sesame Chicken

$19.00

Crispy white meat chicken, broccoli in sesame sauce

Sesame Shrimp

$25.00

Crispy Jumbo Shrimp, broccoli in sesame sauce

Sesame Tofu

$19.00

Deep Fried Tofu, broccoli in sesame sauce

Sauteed Chicken W Broccoli

$19.00

Sauteed W House Special Brown Sauce

Sauteed Beef W Broccoli

$22.00

Sauteed W House Special Brown Sauce

Sauteed Shrimp W Broccoli

$22.00

Sauteed W House Special Brown Sauce

Mongolian Skillet Chicken

$24.00

Sauteed White meat Chicken ginger, scallions, onion & bell pepper in Mongolian sauce

Mongolian Skillet Beef

$25.00

Sauteed Beef, ginger, scallions, onion & bell pepper in Mongolian sauce

Mongolian Skillet Jumbo Shrimp

$26.00

Sauteed Jumbo Shrimp ginger, scallions, onion & bell pepper in Mongolian sauce

Thai Red Curry Veg

$19.00

Mixed vegetable & String beans & tofu in spicy coconut curry sauce

Thai Red Curry Chicken

$23.00

Slice White Meat Chicken, String beans & tofu in spicy coconut curry sauce

Thai Red Curry Beef

$25.00

Slice White Meat Chicken, String beans & tofu in spicy coconut curry sauce

Thai Red Curry Shrimp

$25.00

Slice White Meat Chicken, String beans & tofu in spicy coconut curry sauce

Black Pepper filet Mignon

$33.00

9 oz filet mignon with TOA black pepper sauce, served with baby bok choy

Seafood Delight

$33.00

Shrimp, Scallop, half maine lobster , mixed vegetable with garlice sauce

TOA Roasted Peking Duck (Half)

$38.00

Peking style roasted duck served with steam mini buns & hoisin sauce

TOA Roasted Peking Duck (Whole)

$68.00

Peking style roasted duck served with steam mini buns & hoisin sauce

Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$23.00
Beef Teriyaki

$26.00
Jumbo Shrimp Teriyaki

$25.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$25.00

Teriyaki Combo

$26.00

Vegetable

Broccoli

$13.00
Bok Choy

$13.00
String Beans

$13.00
Mixed Vegetables with Tofu

$14.00

Noodles

Plain Lo mein

$12.00

Vegetable Lo Mein

$15.00

Chicken Lo Mein

$16.00
Pork Lo Mein

$16.00

Beef Lo Mein

$17.00

Shrimp Lo Mein

$17.00
Veg Pad Thai

$15.00

Chicken Pad Thai

$16.00

Pork Pad Thai

$16.00

Beef Pad Thai

$17.00

Shrimp Pad Thai

$17.00

Stir-fried Veg Japanese Udon

$15.00
Stir-fried Chicken Japanese Udon

$16.00

Stir-fried Pork Japanese Udon

$16.00

Stir-fried Beef Japanese Udon

$17.00

Stir-fried Shrimp Japanese Udon

$17.00

Plain Janpanese Udon Noodle

$13.00

Fried Rice

Pineapple Veg Fried Rice

$16.00

Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice

$17.00

Pineapple Pork Fried Rice

$17.00

Pineapple Beef Fried Rice

$18.00
Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice

$18.00

Veg Fried Rice

$15.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$16.00
Pork Fried Rice

$16.00

Beef Fried Rice

$17.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$17.00

TOA House Fried Rice

$18.00

Chicken, Pork, Shrimp, & Vegetable fried rice

Extra Sauce (2 ounce)

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Ponzu Sauce

$1.20

Sesame Ginger

$1.00

Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Cirtrus Ponzu (Gluten Free)

$1.00

Wasabi Dressing

$1.00

Wasabi Shoyu

$1.00

Wasabi Mayo

$1.00

Hot Sriracha Sauce

$1.00

Hot Chill Oil

$1.00

Dumpling Sauce

$1.00

Satay Sauce

$1.00

Duck Sauce

$1.00

Side Of Teriyaki Sauce

$2.00

Side Order

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Fried Rice ( Side Order )

$3.00

Beef Fried Rice (side Order)

$6.50

Buns (2 Pcs)

$1.50

Buns (4 Pcs)

$3.00

Sushi

Sushi Bar Appetizers

Served with micro greens,onions,avocado salad served e/tortilla chips
Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

$11.99

Deep fried sushi rice with guacamole & topped with chopped toro with truffle oil & wasabi sauce

Crunchy Crunchy Crunchy (4Pcs)

$11.99

Spicy tuna layered with crispy wasabi seaweed crakers with eel sauce & wasabi mayo

Sushi Pizza

$11.99

Crusted tortilla with spicy tuna, avocado, green peppers, and onions , served with eel sauce

Lobster Tacos(3pcs)

$12.99

Ceviche style Maine lobster,mango salsa,cilantro & jalapeno

Yellowtail Jalapeno App

$12.99

Sliced jalapeno on top of fresh yellowtail & black caviar with citrus soy sauce

Tuna Tataki

$12.99

Pan seared tuna with tobiko, scallion, and cucumber in a ponzu dipping sauce

Pan Seared Tuna W Cold Soba Noodles (App)

$13.99

Trio Ceviche (NEW)

$10.99

Diced Tuna, Salmon and Yellowtail mixed with onion, bell pepper, jalapano, tomato in a tortilla bowl, with seaweed salad on the top

Classic Roll

AAC Roll

$6.00

Avocado, asparagus, cucumber

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Avocado & Cucumber Roll

$6.00
Vegetable Roll

$6.00

Asparagus, cucumber, avocado, lettuce

Peanut Avocado Roll

$6.00
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$7.00

Mango Tango Roll

$12.00

Avocado and Cucumber Inside with Sliced Mango and Mango Sauce on the Top

California Roll

$7.00

Krab Meat and Avocado

Boston Roll

$7.00

Shrimp, Lettuce, Cucumber and Mayo

Chicken Tempura Roll

$8.00

Cucumber, Avocado and Eel Sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Cucumber, Avocado and Eel Sauce