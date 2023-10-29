Took Took 98 2018 Murray Ave
Food
Snacks
Vegetable served with sweet chili dipping
Seasoning grounded pork, water chestnut, onion wrapped wonton sheet served with sweet chili dipping
Fresh roll with avocado, mango, romaine, and cucumber. Served with spicy garlic dipping
Deep fried tofu served with lightly sweet chili dipping and grounded peanut
Pork, Egg, Scallion, White onion, Chestnut served with house vinegar dipping
Fried chive dumpling served with black sweet chili dipping
Fried shrimp cake served with sweet and sour plum sauce
Battered calamari served with sweet chili dipping, peanut
Took Took's recipe served with Thai sweet chili sauce sorinkled fried shallot and basil leaves
Soups
Homemade lemongrass broth, Cherry tomato, mushroom, Cilantro
Homemade coconut broth, Cherry tomato, mushroom, Cilantro
Mixed vegetable and tofu in house vegetable broth, Garlic
Julianne Thai omelet in house vegetable broth, Pork ball, Celery, Napa, Cilantro, Garlic
Salads
Green papaya, Tomato, Green bean, Carrot, Garlic, Peanut, Tamarind dressing
Instant noodle, Minced pork, Shrimp, Tomato, Onion, Celery, Crispy onion, Cilantro, Spicy lime dressing
Minced pork or chicken. Shallot. Scallion. Cilantro, Rice powder, mint, Spicy lime dressing
Noodles plates
Noodle soups
Fried rices
Rice dishes
Green bean, Basil leave, Bamboo shoot
Roasted chili, Dairy product, Basil leave, Onion, Baby corn, Green onion
Mix vegetable with house brown sauce
Stir fried meat with garlic sauce, Broccoli, Cilantro, Tomato and cucumber on the side
Curries
Homemade red curry, Pumpkin chuck, Basil leave
Homemade red curry, Thai basil, Thai eggplant, Bamboo shoot
Homemade green curry, Winter melon, Thai basil, Thai eggplant
Homemade fragrant spices, Sweet potato, Peanut
Thai southern style, green bean, napa, gailan, broccoli, carrot, bamboo (contained grinded fish & no coconut milk)
Signature
Lemongrass, kaffir leave, galangal, roasted chili
Spaghetti topped with Homemade green curry, Winter melon, Thai basil, Thai eggplant
Kaffir leave, Rhizome, Galangal, Fresh pepper corn, Basil leave, Bamboo, Green bean
Deep fried marinated meat served with sticky rice and salad
Deep fried marinated meat served with sticky rice and salad
Shrimp wonton, Egg noodle, Chinese bok choy, beansprout, Scallion, Cilantro, Garlic
Minced pork or chicken, Green bean, Basil leave topped sunny side up egg
Basil leave, Fresh pepper corn, Bamboo shoot, Rhizome, Garlic sauce
Steamed or Crispy Chicken Thigh over Ginger- Glazed Rice, Cucumber, Cilantro with Winter Melon Soup
Egg noodle, Chicken thigh, Thai pickle, Crispy onion, Crispy noodle, Cilantro, chopped Green onion
Lump Crab, Lump Egg, Carrot, chopped Green Onion, garnish with Cucumber, Lime, Cilantro, White Pepper