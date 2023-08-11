Top Hog BBQ Kanapaha
FOOD
STARTERS
(5pc) Stuffed Jalapenos (GF)
Jalapeños stuffed with out tangy cheese mix, wrapped in bacon and smoked.
Chili (GF)
Smoked Brisket and three bean chili with the perfect kick of smoked chilies
Chili Cheese Fries (GF)
Fresh cut fried potatoes topped with smoked brisket chili, cheddar and gouda cheese sauce, and green onions.
Fried Pickles (GF)
Fried Pickles served with Ranch dressing.
Top Hog Poutine (GF)
Fresh cut fried potatoes topped with beef gravy, cheese curds, and your choice smoked brisket (+$1) or pulled pork.
Jumbo Wings (GF)
PORK RINDS (GF)
Fried Okra starter(GF)
BBQ NACHOS
SANDWICHES
BBQ SANDWICH
4 Pigs & a Cow
Messy Pig
The Bavarian
House made Smoked Sausage topped with sauteed peppers and onions, served with Grain mustard and cheese sauce on a toasted hoagie roll.
Cuban Sandwich
Smoked pork and ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and Carolina mustard sauce pressed between cuban bread.
French Dip
Smoked Brisket and melted provolone on a toasted roll. Served with our Au Jus for dipping.
Mother Clucker
Mother Clucker comes on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and red onion
Burger
Turkey Club
Melt
Smoked Brisket and melted cheddar and gouda cheese with horseradish cream on grilled sourdough bread.
Smoked 'Shrooms
Toasted kaiser roll with "pulled" smoked portabella mushrooms, crispy fried onions, and smoked gouda cheese.
The "Mike" Rib
ENTREE
4 Meat Plate
Pork, Brisket, a quarter Smoked Chicken, and our house made sausage
BBQ Combo
Two of our best on one tray
Wing Dinner
Ribs
Citrus and Honey glazed back ribs (third, half, or full rack)
Smoked Brisket (Entree)
Certified Angus Beef, rubbed with our own blend of spices and slow smoked.
TOP HOG Skillet
Smoked Sausage (Entree)
Our own house made smoked sausage
Pulled Pork (Entree)
Pork butt smoked with a blend of Florida woods served pulled
Smoked Chicken (Entree)
Smoked chicken (quarter, half, or whole)
Chicken Tenders (Entree)
Grilled, blackened, or fried chicken tenders
Turkey entree
SALADS
Brisket & Blue Salad
Mixed greens topped with smoked brisket, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onions, and roasted red peppers. Recommended dressing: Balsamic vinaigrette.
Chicken Tender Salad
Fried, grilled or blackened Chicken tenders served on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, chopped house smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and cucumbers. Recommended dressing: ranch dressing.
FAMILY STYLE
KIDS
SIDES, EXTRAS, ADD-ON
Baked Beans
Bread Pudding
Cheesy Grits
Collards
Fried Plantains
Fries
Mac
Slaw
Veggies
Season vegetable: green beans
Cornbread
Garlic Bread
Stuffed Jalapenos
Premium
House Salad
Premium
BBQ Sauce
North Carolina Vinegar, South Carolina Mustard, Top Hog Sauce, Sweet BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Extra Spicy BBQ, Citrus Glaze(+$1/$2)
Mak Sauce
1pc Cornbread
1pc Garlic Bread
Fried Okra
ADD: Entree Ribs
ADD: Smoked Sausage
ADD: 1/4 Chicken
ADD: 4oz. Brisket
ADD: 4oz. Pork
ADD: Grouper
ADD; 4oz Turkey
DESSERTS
MEAT BY POUND
DRINKS
Bottled Soft Drinks
BAR MENU
Beer
Bud Light Draft
72 Pale Ale
WAKULLA
Mich Ultra Draft
Swamphead Big Nose
Swamphead Stumpknocker
Yuengling
Yuengling FLIGHT
WILD NIGHT
Bud Lite Bottle
Budweiser
Coors Lite
Mich Ultra Bottle
MillerLite
Busch Lite
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Corona
Stella
Heineken o.o
Sam Adams
Redbridge GF
Heineken
High Noon Seltzer
BUENAVEZA SALT LIME
Long Drink
Wine
Liquor
Well Bourbon - Benchmark
Angel's Envy
Basil Hayden's
Jim Beam
Maker's Mark
Woodford Reserve
Wild Turkey
Well Gin - Georgi
Tanqueray
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
McQueen & the Violet Fog
Cane Run- well
Cruzan Black Cherry
Cruzan Blueberry Lemonade
Malibu
Bacardi
Pilar
Captain Morgan
Sailor Jerry's
Appleton Rum
Passion Fruit
Johnnie Walker Black Label
Clan MacGregor
Dewar's
Monte Alban Reposado- Well
Dobel Diamante
Ghost (spicy)
Jose Cuervo Silver
Patron
JaJa
Komo
Hornitos
360 - well vodka
Deep Eddy Lemon
Grey Goose
Smirnoff
Smirnoff- Blueberry
Tito's
Wheatley
Absolute Pepper
BARTON - well whiskey
Crown
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Skrewball Peanut Butter
Tullamore Dew
Seagram's
Ole Smokey Salted Caramel
Ameretto
Coffee Liquor
Ginger Beer
Irish Cream
Vermouth dry
Vermouth sweet
Cocktails
Flying Pig
Hogito
Swampade
Piggy Punch
Top Hog Margarita
Arnold Porker
Top Hog Old Fashioned
Skrewball Old Fashioned
Top Shelf Margarita
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Martini
Cosmopolitan
Gimlet - Gin
Gimlet - Vodka
Kass's Strawberry Lemonade
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Skinny L I (Diet Coke)
Manhattan
Martini - Gin
Martini - Vodka
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Rum Runner
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex On The Beach
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
PALOMA
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot
Fireball
HOT CHOCOLATE SHOT
CRANBERRY MARGARITA
Blue Kamikaze
Gator OG
White Tea Shot
Shots
Banana's Foster Shot
Hocus Potion
Bazooka Joe Shot
Chocolate Cake Shot
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot
Fireball
Fuzzy Jager Cran Shot
Green Tea Shot
Jagermeister
Raspberry Lemon Drop
Washington Apple Shot
White Gummy Bear
White Tea Shot
Woo Woo Shot
Lucky Leprechaun
1 oz. Kentucky Deluxe 1 oz. green apple pucker rim with simple syrup and gold sugar