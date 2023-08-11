Popular Items

Make Your Own Meal

$39.00
BBQ Combo

BBQ Combo

$15.00

Two of our best on one tray

BBQ SANDWICH

$9.00+

FOOD

STARTERS

(5pc) Stuffed Jalapenos (GF)

(5pc) Stuffed Jalapenos (GF)

$6.50

Jalapeños stuffed with out tangy cheese mix, wrapped in bacon and smoked.

Chili (GF)

Chili (GF)

$5.00

Smoked Brisket and three bean chili with the perfect kick of smoked chilies

Chili Cheese Fries (GF)

$7.50

Fresh cut fried potatoes topped with smoked brisket chili, cheddar and gouda cheese sauce, and green onions.

Fried Pickles (GF)

Fried Pickles (GF)

$6.50

Fried Pickles served with Ranch dressing.

Top Hog Poutine (GF)

Top Hog Poutine (GF)

$7.50

Fresh cut fried potatoes topped with beef gravy, cheese curds, and your choice smoked brisket (+$1) or pulled pork.

Jumbo Wings (GF)

Jumbo Wings (GF)

$9.00

PORK RINDS (GF)

$3.50

Fried Okra starter(GF)

$6.50

BBQ NACHOS

$10.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES

All sandwiches are served with your choice of side.

BBQ SANDWICH

$9.00+
4 Pigs & a Cow

4 Pigs & a Cow

$14.00

Messy Pig

$15.00
The Bavarian

The Bavarian

$11.00

House made Smoked Sausage topped with sauteed peppers and onions, served with Grain mustard and cheese sauce on a toasted hoagie roll.

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked pork and ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and Carolina mustard sauce pressed between cuban bread.

French Dip

$12.50

Smoked Brisket and melted provolone on a toasted roll. Served with our Au Jus for dipping.

Mother Clucker

$10.50

Mother Clucker comes on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and red onion

Burger

$12.00

Turkey Club

$12.00
Melt

Melt

$12.00

Smoked Brisket and melted cheddar and gouda cheese with horseradish cream on grilled sourdough bread.

Smoked 'Shrooms

Smoked 'Shrooms

$11.00

Toasted kaiser roll with "pulled" smoked portabella mushrooms, crispy fried onions, and smoked gouda cheese.

The "Mike" Rib

$12.00Out of stock

ENTREE

All entrees are served with your choice of 2 sides and cornbread
4 Meat Plate

4 Meat Plate

$25.00

Pork, Brisket, a quarter Smoked Chicken, and our house made sausage

BBQ Combo

BBQ Combo

$15.00

Two of our best on one tray

Wing Dinner

$14.50
Ribs

Ribs

$15.00

Citrus and Honey glazed back ribs (third, half, or full rack)

Smoked Brisket (Entree)

$15.00

Certified Angus Beef, rubbed with our own blend of spices and slow smoked.

TOP HOG Skillet

$12.00
Smoked Sausage (Entree)

Smoked Sausage (Entree)

$13.00

Our own house made smoked sausage

Pulled Pork (Entree)

Pulled Pork (Entree)

$12.00

Pork butt smoked with a blend of Florida woods served pulled

Smoked Chicken (Entree)

Smoked Chicken (Entree)

$10.00

Smoked chicken (quarter, half, or whole)

Chicken Tenders (Entree)

Chicken Tenders (Entree)

$12.00

Grilled, blackened, or fried chicken tenders

Turkey entree

$13.00+

SALADS

Brisket & Blue Salad

Brisket & Blue Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens topped with smoked brisket, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onions, and roasted red peppers. Recommended dressing: Balsamic vinaigrette.

Chicken Tender Salad

Chicken Tender Salad

$11.00

Fried, grilled or blackened Chicken tenders served on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, chopped house smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and cucumbers. Recommended dressing: ranch dressing.

FAMILY STYLE

All Family style dinners come with your choice of 3 large sides and 4 pieces of cornbread.

Make Your Own Meal

$39.00

KIDS

Kid Tenders

$6.00

Kid Brisket Sand

$6.00

Kid Burger

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid Ham & Cheese

$5.50

Kid Mac

$5.00

Kid Pork Sand

$5.00

Kid Rib

$8.00

Kid Drink

$1.50

SIDES, EXTRAS, ADD-ON

Baked Beans

$3.00

Bread Pudding

$3.00

Not Gluten-Free

Cheesy Grits

$3.00

Collards

$3.00

Fried Plantains

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Mac

$3.00

Not Gluten-Free

Slaw

$3.00

Veggies

$3.00

Season vegetable: green beans

Cornbread

$2.50

yes it's gluten-free

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Stuffed Jalapenos

$4.00

Premium

House Salad

$4.00

Premium

Chili (GF)

Chili (GF)

$5.00

Smoked Brisket and three bean chili with the perfect kick of smoked chilies

BBQ Sauce

$2.00+

North Carolina Vinegar, South Carolina Mustard, Top Hog Sauce, Sweet BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Extra Spicy BBQ, Citrus Glaze(+$1/$2)

Mak Sauce

$3.00+

1pc Cornbread

$1.25

1pc Garlic Bread

$1.25

Fried Okra

$4.00

ADD: Entree Ribs

$9.00

ADD: Smoked Sausage

$6.00

ADD: 1/4 Chicken

$5.00

ADD: 4oz. Brisket

$6.00

ADD: 4oz. Pork

$4.50

ADD: Grouper

$7.00

ADD; 4oz Turkey

$5.00

DESSERTS

Bread Pudding Dessert

$6.00

Our bread pudding topped with vanilla ice cream and whiskey caramel sauce. (Not Gluten-Free)

Piggy Pie

$2.00+

Vanilla cream cheese icing between layers of moist orange cake. (Not Gluten-Free)

Carrot Cake

$4.50

Gluten-Free Carrot cake topped with our cream cheese frosting

MEAT BY POUND

BRISKET (POUND)

$25.00

PULLED PORK (POUND)

$13.50

SMOKED SAUSAGE (POUND)

$16.00

RIBS (FULL RACK)

$30.00

RIBS (1/2 RACK)

$15.00

WHOLE CHICKEN

$15.00

HALF CHICKEN

$8.00

TENDERS (POUND)

$14.00

DRINKS

Bottled Soft Drinks

Coke 20 oz

$2.25Out of stock

Sprite 20 oz

$2.25

Diet Coke 20 oz

$2.25

Coke Zero 20 oz

$2.25

Sweet Tea Gallon

$6.50

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$6.50

Lemonade Gallon

$6.50Out of stock

Sweet Tea - 32oz Cup

$2.75

Unsweet Tea - 32oz Cup

$2.75

Half and Half Tea - 32oz Cup

$2.75

Lemonade - 32oz Cup

$2.75Out of stock

RedBull

$4.00+

BAR MENU

Beer

Bud Light Draft

$4.00

72 Pale Ale

$6.00

WAKULLA

$6.00

Mich Ultra Draft

$4.00

Swamphead Big Nose

$6.00Out of stock

Swamphead Stumpknocker

$6.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Yuengling FLIGHT

$4.00

WILD NIGHT

$6.00

Bud Lite Bottle

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Lite

$3.50

Mich Ultra Bottle

$3.50

MillerLite

$3.50

Busch Lite

$3.50

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Stella

$4.50

Heineken o.o

$4.50

Sam Adams

$4.50

Redbridge GF

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

High Noon Seltzer

$6.00

BUENAVEZA SALT LIME

$4.00

Long Drink

$7.00

Wine

House Cabernet

$5.00

House Merlot

$5.00

Rib Shack Red Blend

$8.00+

House Chardonnay

$5.00

White Sangria

$7.50

Brut

$5.00

House Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

House Pinot Grigio

$5.00

House White Zinfandel

$5.00

Liquor

Well Bourbon - Benchmark

$6.00

Angel's Envy

$12.00+

Basil Hayden's

$12.00+

Jim Beam

$6.00+

Maker's Mark

$9.50+

Woodford Reserve

$11.00+

Wild Turkey

$8.00+

Well Gin - Georgi

$5.00

Tanqueray

$7.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$7.50+

Hendricks

$11.00+

McQueen & the Violet Fog

$6.00+

Cane Run- well

$5.00

Cruzan Black Cherry

$6.00+

Cruzan Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00+

Malibu

$6.50+

Bacardi

$6.00+

Pilar

$9.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Sailor Jerry's

$6.00+

Appleton Rum

$6.00

Passion Fruit

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$11.50+

Clan MacGregor

$6.00

Dewar's

$7.50+

Monte Alban Reposado- Well

$6.00

Dobel Diamante

$11.00+

Ghost (spicy)

$9.00+

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.00+

Patron

$12.00+

JaJa

$8.00+

Komo

$16.00

Hornitos

$7.00

360 - well vodka

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00+

Grey Goose

$9.50+

Smirnoff

$6.00+

Smirnoff- Blueberry

$6.00+

Tito's

$7.00+

Wheatley

$6.00+

Absolute Pepper

$6.00+

BARTON - well whiskey

$5.00

Crown

$8.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Jameson

$9.50+

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$7.50+

Tullamore Dew

$7.50+

Seagram's

$6.00+

Ole Smokey Salted Caramel

$6.50+

Ameretto

$6.00

Coffee Liquor

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Irish Cream

$6.00

Vermouth dry

$6.00

Vermouth sweet

$6.00

Cocktails

Flying Pig

$8.00

Hogito

$8.00

Swampade

$8.00

Piggy Punch

$8.00

Top Hog Margarita

$8.00

Arnold Porker

$8.00

Top Hog Old Fashioned

$8.00

Skrewball Old Fashioned

$9.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$12.00+

Appletini

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blueberry Martini

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Gator OG (Copy)

$5.00+

Gimlet - Gin

$7.00

Gimlet - Vodka

$7.00

Kass's Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50+

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Skinny L I (Diet Coke)

$7.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Martini - Gin

$7.00

Martini - Vodka

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex On The Beach

$7.00

Sidecar

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

PALOMA

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

HOT CHOCOLATE SHOT

$5.00

CRANBERRY MARGARITA

$5.00

Blue Kamikaze

$5.00

Gator OG

$5.00+

White Tea Shot

$5.00

Kass's Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50+

Shots

Banana's Foster Shot

$5.00

Hocus Potion

$5.00

Bazooka Joe Shot

$5.00

Chocolate Cake Shot

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Fuzzy Jager Cran Shot

$6.00

Green Tea Shot

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$5.00

Washington Apple Shot

$6.00

White Gummy Bear

$5.00

White Tea Shot

$5.00

Woo Woo Shot

$5.00

Lucky Leprechaun

$3.50

1 oz. Kentucky Deluxe 1 oz. green apple pucker rim with simple syrup and gold sugar

Battering Ram

$3.50

Peanut Butter Shot

$5.00

HOT CHOCOLATE SHOT

$5.00

Sunshine State Bomb

$5.00

Merchandise

Clothing

Fleece Jackets

$40.00Out of stock

T-shirt

$20.00

Swag

glass

$4.00Out of stock