Top Hog Oaks Mall
FOOD
STARTERS
- (5pc) Stuffed Jalapenos (GF)
Jalapeños stuffed with out tangy cheese mix, wrapped in bacon and smoked.$7.00
- Chili (GF)
Smoked Brisket and three bean chili with the perfect kick of smoked chilies$5.00
- Chili Cheese Fries (GF)
Fresh cut fried potatoes topped with smoked brisket chili, cheddar and gouda cheese sauce, and green onions.$8.00
- Fried Pickles (GF)
Fried Pickles served with Ranch dressing.$7.00
- Top Hog Poutine (GF)
Fresh cut fried potatoes topped with beef gravy, cheese curds, and your choice smoked brisket (+$1) or pulled pork.$8.00
- Jumbo Wings (GF)$9.00
- PORK RINDS (GF)$3.50
- Fried Okra starter(GF)$7.00
- OUT OF STOCKBBQ NACHOSOUT OF STOCK$10.00
- FRIED JALAPENO APP$7.00
SANDWICHES
- JERK PORK SAND$12.00
- BBQ SANDWICH$9.50+
- 4 Pigs & a Cow$14.00
- Cuban Sandwich
Smoked pork and ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and Carolina mustard sauce pressed between cuban bread.$12.00
- French Dip
Smoked Brisket and melted provolone on a toasted roll. Served with our Au Jus for dipping.$12.50
- Burger$12.00
- Turkey Club$12.50
- Melt
Smoked Brisket and melted cheddar and gouda cheese with horseradish cream on grilled sourdough bread.$12.00
- Smoked 'Shrooms
Toasted kaiser roll with "pulled" smoked portabella mushrooms, crispy fried onions, and smoked gouda cheese.$11.00
- Messy Pig$15.00
- Mother Clucker
Mother Clucker comes on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and red onion$10.50
- The Bavarian
House made Smoked Sausage topped with sauteed peppers and onions, served with Grain mustard and cheese sauce on a toasted hoagie roll.$11.00
ENTREE
- 4 Meat Plate
Pork, Brisket, a quarter Smoked Chicken, and our house made sausage$25.00
- BBQ Combo
Two of our best on one tray$15.00
- Ribs
Citrus and Honey glazed back ribs (third, half, or full rack)$15.00
- Smoked Brisket (Entree)
Certified Angus Beef, rubbed with our own blend of spices and slow smoked.$15.00
- TOP HOG Skillet$13.00
- Pulled Chicken
Pork butt smoked with a blend of Florida woods served pulled$12.50
- Smoked Sausage (Entree)
Our own house made smoked sausage$12.00
- Pulled Pork (Entree)
Pork butt smoked with a blend of Florida woods served pulled$12.00
- Smoked Chicken (Entree)
Smoked chicken (quarter, half, or whole)$10.00
- Chicken Tenders (Entree)
Grilled, blackened, or fried chicken tenders$12.00
- Turkey entree$13.00+
- Wing Dinner$14.50
SALADS
- Brisket & Blue Salad
Mixed greens topped with smoked brisket, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onions, and roasted red peppers. Recommended dressing: Balsamic vinaigrette.$13.00
- Chicken Tender Salad
Fried, grilled or blackened Chicken tenders served on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, chopped house smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and cucumbers. Recommended dressing: ranch dressing.$12.00
FAMILY STYLE
KIDS
SIDES, EXTRAS, ADD-ON
- Baked Beans$3.00
- Bread Pudding
Not Gluten-Free$3.00
- Cheesy Grits$3.00
- Collards$3.00
- Fried Plantains$3.00
- Fries$3.00
- Mac
Not Gluten-Free$3.00
- Slaw$3.00
- Veggies
Season vegetable: green beans$3.00
- Cornbread
yes it's gluten-free$2.50
- Garlic Bread$2.50
- Stuffed Jalapenos
Premium$4.00
- House Salad
Premium$4.00
- BBQ Sauce
North Carolina Vinegar, South Carolina Mustard, Top Hog Sauce, Sweet BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Extra Spicy BBQ, Citrus Glaze(+$1/$2)$0.50+
- Mak Sauce$0.75+
- 1pc Cornbread$1.25
- 1pc Garlic Bread$1.25
- Fried Okra$4.00
- ADD: Entree Ribs$9.00
- ADD: Smoked Sausage$6.00
- ADD: 1/4 Chicken$5.00
- ADD: 4oz. Brisket$6.00
- ADD: 4oz. Pork$4.50
- ADD: Grouper$7.00
- ADD; 4oz Turkey$5.00
- add: 4oz Pulled Chicken$5.00