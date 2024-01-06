Tora Noodle House Milepost Zero
Appetizers and Salads
- Fried Rice$14.50
Japanese style fried rice - short-grain Japanese rice, cauliflower, carrots, pork belly, poached egg, extra-black soy sauce.
- Gyoza$9.50
Pan-fried pork gyoza, Tora special sauce.
- Karaage Chicken$12.00
Ginger, garlic, and citrus marinated chicken thighs served with Japanese spicy mayo.
- Side of rice$3.00
- Miso Soup$6.00
- Edamame$8.00
- Spicy Edamame$8.50
- Seaweed Salad$9.00
- Hurricane Chicken Wings (6 wings)$9.75
- 12 Hurricane Chicken Wings$18.00
- Hurricane Chicken Wings (18 wings)$25.00
- Pork Belly Buns$13.00
- SPECIAL karaage chicken$10.00Out of stock
Ramen Bowls
- BLACK TONKATSU RAMEN$17.50
slow-cooked pork belly, menma, kikurage, naruto, negi, squid ink ,black garlic oil, wavy noodles, pork broth, poached egg.
- SPICY RED MISO RAMEN$17.50
Spicy ground pork, bean sprouts, baby bok choy, negi, garlic chips, kisame togarashi, wavy noodles, miso pork broth, poached egg
- SHIO RAMEN$17.50
Slow-cooked chicken, sweet corn, bean spouts, spinach, nori, negi, cabbage salad, macho sauce, wavy noodles, mushroom broth, poached egg
- YASAI RAMEN$16.00
Fried cauliflower tossed in crispy chili oil and ponzu, baby bok choy, bean sprouts, wavy noodles, mushroom broth, poached egg.
- KIDS RAMEN$10.00
- Add Chicken$5.00
- Just noodles$5.00
Pho Noodles
- RARE STEAK PHO$15.50
Beef steak sliced thin and served rare, rice noodles, bean sprouts, cilantro, green onions, tama negi, beef broth.
- BRISKET PHO$15.50
- CHICKEN PHO$15.50
Chicken, bean sprouts, cilantro, onions, green onions, beef broth.
- SHRIMP PHO$17.50
Shrimp, green onions, bean sprouts salad, cilantro, beef broth.
- MEATBALL PHO$15.50
- NO MEAT PHO$11.00
- TOFU PHO$15.00