Toreros Fine Mexican Food
Torero's Fine Mexican Food, LLC
Appetizer
Nachos
Quesadilla
A La Carta
- Shredded Chicken taco$2.92
- Ground Beef Taco$2.63
- Steak Taco$3.36
- Tostada$4.97
- Burrito - Shredded chicken$5.70
- Burrito - Bean$5.42
- Burrito - Grilled chicken$7.17
- Shredded beef enchi$3.95
- Grilled Chicken enchilada$4.24
- Cheese Enchilada$3.36
- Tamale$3.80
- Chile Relleno$4.97
- Chimichanga a la cart$7.46
- SB taco$2.92
- steak buro$7.17
- Chicken enchilada$3.95
- Steak enchilada$4.24
- Grilled chicken taco$3.36
- Ground beef buro$5.70
- SB Buro$5.70
- ground beef enchilada$3.95
Side Orders
- Jalapenos$1.60
- Lettuce$1.60
- Tortillas (Corn or Flour)$3.93
- Whole, Refried Beans or Black$3.36
- Rice$3.36
- Grilled Veggies$8.34
- Shredded cheese$1.74
- Tomatillo Sauce (Green Sauce)$1.74
- Pico de Gallo$1.74
- Sour Cream$1.74
- French Fries$3.06
- Grilled Chicken or Beef$8.63
- Grilled Shrimp (8)$10.43
- Rice and Bean$3.36
- Bean$3.36
Breakfast Dishes
Children Plates
Lunch Specials
- (L) No. 1$8.34
Enchilada, tostada and quesadilla
- (L) No. 2$8.34
Burrito, tamale and choice of rice or beans
- (L) No. 3$8.34
Tostada, enchilada, rice and beans
- (L) No. 4$8.34
Enchilada, rice and beans
- (L) No. 5$8.34
Chile relleno, taco, rice and beans
- (L) No. 6$8.34
Chile relleno, taco, beans and guacamole salad
- (L) No. 7$8.34
Burrito, enchilada and rice or beans
- (L) No. 8$8.34
Tostada, chile relleno and rice
- (L) No. 9$8.34
Burrito, taco and rice
- (L) No. 10$8.34
Beef burrito, rice and beans
- Tour Of Mexico$12.59
- Speedy Gonzalez$9.95
- Lunch Quesadilla$9.95
- Fajita Potato$12.87
- Quesadilla Rellena$9.95
- Lunch Fajitas$12.10
- Lunch Chimichanga Fundida$12.59
- Lunch Arroz Con Pollo$11.71
- Lunch Chimichanga$10.13
- Taquitos Mexicanos$11.57
- Lunch California Quesadilla$9.81
- Lunch Baja Quesadilla$10.77
- Lunch Pechuga's Frita$10.25
- Lunch Pechuga's Mexicana$10.25
- Torta$12.14
Salads
Dinner
- Chimichangas$13.31
- Chimichanga Fundida$16.54
- Toreros Chimichanga$16.54
- California Quesadilla$14.63
- Pechuga's Frita$16.68
- Pechuga's Mexicana$16.68
- Bolin Family Special$13.60
- Gabe's Special$12.87
- Molcajete$18.44
- Enchiladas Supremas$12.59
- Enchiladas Rancheras$11.71
- Enchiladas Verde$13.31
- Flautas$11.71
- Parrillada Mexicana$21.38
- Baja Quesadilla$18.50
Seafood
Fajitas
Burritos
Beef
Dinner Combination
- (D) No. 1$12.14
Two enchiladas, one taco & rice
- (D) No. 2$12.14
One enchilada, one taco & one tostada
- (D) No. 3$12.14
One enchilada, one chile relleno, & one taco
- (D) No. 4$12.14
One enchilada, two tacos, one chile con queso & beef
- (D) No. 5$12.14
Two enchiladas, rice & refried beans
- (D) No. 6$12.14
One enchilada, one taco, rice & refried beans
- (D) No. 7$12.14
Two tacos, rice & refried beans
- (D) No. 8$12.14
One burrito, one enchilada, & one taco
- (D) No. 9$12.14
One enchilada, one tamale, rice & refried beans
- (D) No. 10$12.14
One enchilada, one chile relleno, rice & refried beans
- (D) No. 11$12.14
One burrito, one enchilada & one flauta
- (D) No. 12$12.14
One burrito, one chile relleno & one tostada
- (D) No. 13$12.14
One burrito, one enchilada, rice & refried beans
- (D) No. 14$12.14
One tostada, one chile relleno & chicken quesadilla
- (D) No. 15$12.14
One burrito, one chile relleno & tamale
Vegetarian Dishes
Beverages
Desert
Secret Menu
- 12" Gb/Sb/Chx Quesadilla$11.43
- 12" Grilled Chx or Stk Quesadilla$11.70
- 12" Quesadilla Rellena$13.30
- 12" Quesadilla Ole$14.63
- 12" Rice & Bean Burrito w/ chz dip on top$12.37
- 12" Shrimp Quesadilla$13.02
- Baja Tostada - A La Cart$4.99
- Toreros Fajitas - No Sides$15.39
- Fajita Ole - No Sides$14.29
- Spinach Flauta - A La Cart$3.36
- (L) Fajita Skillet only$8.21
- (D) Fajita Skillet only$11.10
- Avocado (1) slice$0.87
- Avocado Slices (4)$3.06
- Baked Potato$6.87
- Black Bean Taco$2.63
- Burrito Deluxe (1)$6.76
- Burrito Sauce$0.79
4oz
- California Burrito$15.13
- Cam Diabla - A La Cart$13.31
- Carnitas - A La Cart$11.71
- Carnitas Nachos$11.97
- Carnitas Quesadilla$9.67
- Cheeseburger - A La Cart$5.05
- Chicken Breast$7.31
- Chicken Nugget (1)$0.87
- Chicken Nuggets no French Fries$3.06
- (L) Chimichanga Fundida - A La Cart$9.23
- Chimichanga Salad$4.38
- Chorizo Nachos$13.46
- Pastor Nachos
- Chorizo Rice$10.53
- Chorizo Street Taco$3.80
- Cowboy$16.63
- Degollado Burrito w/ Shrimp$20.34
- (D) Chimichanga Fundida - A La Cart$13.02
- Double Decker Taco$4.53
- Egg$1.60
- Enchilada Supreme w/ Shrimp$16.09
- Fajita Sideplate$7.31
- Fish$9.17
- Flauta - A La Cart$2.63
- Taquito - A La Cart$2.63
- Flour Chips$2.34
- Gabe's Special w/ Shrimp$17.27
- (1) Gabe's Taco w/ Shrimp$5.76
- Ground Beef Quesadilla$7.31
- Grilled Chicken Nachos$11.85
- Steak Nachos$11.85
- Grilled Mushrooms$2.02
- Grilled Onions$0.87
- Steak Taco Supreme$4.24
- Grilled Chicken Taco Supreme$4.24
- Ground Beef$5.84
- Shredded Chicken$7.31
- Shredded Beef$7.31
- Hamburger and Fries$7.04
- (K) Taco Salad /w Shrimp$9.86
- Large Cheesy Rice$8.12
- Large Chips$2.34
- Large Order of Grilled Mushrooms$4.38
- Large Rice$6.70
- Large Veggie Quesadilla$12.90
- Large Salsa (no chips)$5.28
- Large Picosa$3.03
- Taco Sampler$14.63
- Pastor Taco$3.35
- Taco Ole$3.94
- Street Taco$3.35
- Gabe's Taco$3.64
- Carnitas Taco$3.94
- Shrimp Street Taco$4.38
- Fish Tacos (2)$9.21
- Fish Tacos (4)$18.42
- Chorizo Street Taco$3.80
- Taco Shell$1.46
- Taco Salad Shell$1.89
- T-Bone Steak (1)$11.70
- Carnitas Street Taco$3.94
- Spinach Quesadilla$6.13
- Toreros Nachos$17.56
- Add beans to 8" buro$1.45
- Add beans TS$0.92
- Add black beans$3.35
- Add FF to buro$2.17
- Add guac to taco$0.79
- Add guac to taco salad$1.85
- Add grilled onions$0.87
- Add onion & bell pepper$1.89
- Add pickled jalapenos to taco/tostada$0.87
- Add pico de gallo to taco$0.71
- Add pico to nachos$0.79
- Add pineapple$0.92
- Large chips$2.12
- L chimi fun a la carta$10.82
- Meatless taco$1.89
- Mexican Mush$8.77
- New South faja no side plate$11.97
- Sour Cream (scoop)$0.87
- Spinach$3.35
- Spinach & mushrooms Quesadilla$7.31
- Spinach Enchi$3.35
- Street taco carnitas$3.94
- Toreados (1)$0.65
- Toreados (3)$1.97
- Toreros Nachos$17.56
- Add lettuce & tomato buro$2.34
- Add lettuce to enchi$0.47
- Add lettuce, tomato & sc to enchi/buro$3.19
- Add mole on buro$1.56
- Add mushrooms$1.08
- Add black beans to quesa fun$1.59
- Add chorizo$3.35
- Add chorizo to a taco$0.71
- Sub rice & beans for chorizo$5.28
- Swap for taco ole$2.48
- Swap taco for chile rellano$2.34
- Taco - street pork$4.38
- TCA - meat deep fried$1.89
- Add cilantro to taco$0.39
- Add diced tomatoes$0.65
- Add diced tomatoes/onions$0.71
- Add enchi sauce$0.42
- (D) Baja Quesa$18.49
- Carnitas Quesa - large$13.30
- Chile relleno substitute$3.06
- Chimi side plate$4.38
- Side verde sauce$1.45
- Small chips$1.32
- Small chips & salso to go$2.64
- Small salsa to go (no chips)$1.32
- Small veggie quesa$10.24
- Side of enchi sauce$1.45
- Side of limes$1.89
- Side of onions$1.74
- Side of pineapple$1.89
- Side of tomatoes$1.74
- Extra veg fajita$4.25
- Flour chips on nachos$1.89
- Garnett guac$10.09
- Add scoop of guacamole$1.45
- Add shred cheese$0.92
- Add sc to taco$0.87
- Add sc & shred cheese to taco$4.56
- Add spinach$1.45
- 12" Baja Quesadilla$18.49
- 12" Chimi Beans Only$11.70
- Add beans 8" Quesa$1.45
- Add grilled peppers$0.87
- Add grilled tomatoes$0.92
- Add grilled veggies to nachos$3.19
- Add jalapenos$1.60
- Add lettuce buro$1.74
- Pineapple Faja$19.83
- Pork Nachos$15.95
- 6" Quesa Ole$10.24
- Ranch Dressing$1.16
- Salsa Picosa - small$1.45
- Salsa verde$1.45
- Seasoning$0.79
- Shred cheese$2.78
- (5) Shrimp$6.52
- Shrimp buro deluxe$13.31
- Shrimp buro & side salad$14.92
- Chuncky Guac - large$11.11
- Chuncky Guac - small$5.55
- Extra cheese dip$2.41
- Extra rice$2.34
- (L) Shrimp chimi a la carta$12.87
- (S)Shrimp a la carta$11.12
- Shrimp enchi$4.38
- Shrimp nachos$16.09
- Shrimp tostada$4.38
- Side chorizo$9.29
- Side cilantro$1.74
- Add potato$2.34
- Add rice to buro$1.05
- Add rice to nachos$2.41
- Add rice to taco$0.92
- Add rice to taco salad$1.89
- GB Quesa$7.31
- Ginger Beer (1)$3.21
- Grilled steak or chicken flauta$3.80
- Grilled chicken salad no chicken$11.41
- (K) Cam quesa$9.91
- Large buro sauce 8oz$5.28
- Large guac$11.11
- Torta Bread$4.53
- Veggie Buro$5.70
- (S) Veggie Quesa$8.34
- Carnitas enchi$4.24
- Street Taco - Grilled Chicken$3.35
- Street Taco - Grilled Steak$3.35
- Street Taco - Mixed$3.35