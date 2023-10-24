Skip to Main content
Food Menu
Drink Menu
Main
Sides
Desserts
San Juan
$16.00
Egg Foo Yum
$15.50
Barbie
$16.00
Capt Jack
$16.00
Ole' Madrid
$17.00
Mama Mia
$17.00
Standard Issue
$16.00
Don Gyro
$16.00
Edgar Allen Po'
$16.50
Heaten (Whoops!) Vegan
$15.00
Mi Banhrito
$16.50
El Gaucho
$17.00
Sabich-ish
$16.25
Bombay
$15.00
Bird Rock
$16.50
Risi Beastie
$16.50
Empanada
$4.00
Mufalata Salad
$8.00
Sweet Plantains
$5.00
Rice and Beans
$4.00
Pico di Gallo
$1.50
Polenta Fries w/Marinara
$6.00
Artichoke salad
$8.00
Grilled Romaine
$6.00
FluffaTellaNanaNutter
$4.00
Vanilla Parfait
$5.00
Zapole
$5.00
NA Beverages
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Rocky Mnt Root Beer
$3.50
Rocky Mnt Diet Cola
$3.50
Rocky Mnt Lemon Lime
$3.50
Rocky Mnt Cola
$3.50
Rocky Mnt Orange Cream
$3.50
El Dorado Bottled Water
$2.50
Iced Tea
$5.00
Lemonade
$6.00
Cucumber Agua Fresca
$6.00
Mango Agua Fresca
$6.00
Watermelon Agua Fresca
$6.00
Pineapple Agua Fresca
$6.00
Wine
GLS IMT Red Blend
$7.50
BTL IMT Red Blend
$32.00
GLS IMT White Blend
$7.50
BTL IMT White Blend
$52.00
GLS IMT Rose
$7.50
BTL IMT Rose
$40.00
GLS IMT Bubble Universe
$7.50
BTL IMT Bubble Universe
$37.00
Beer
Warsteiner
$5.00
Princess Yum Yum
$5.00
IPA
$5.00
PBR
$3.50
Cocktails
Bloody Maria
$10.00
Bloody Mary
$10.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$8.00
Lime Agua Fresca
$6.00
Margarita
$8.00
Mimosa
$8.00
Mint Julep
$8.00
Mojito
$8.00
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Screwdriver
$8.00
Liquor
Rum
$5.00
Vodka
$5.00
Tequlia
$5.00
Toro Location and Ordering Hours
(303) 847-6984
1018 E. 11th Ave, Denver, CO 80218
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 11AM
All hours
