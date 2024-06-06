Toro Boston
Dinner
- HIGADO
seared foie gras, lemon poppyseed bread, rhubarb$22.00OUT OF STOCK
- JAMON SERRANO$15.00
- JAMON IBERICO$24.00
- CHORIZO$18.00
- MANCHEGO
sheep$9.00
- IDIAZABAL
smoked sheep$10.00
- VALDEON BLUE
sheep, goat, cow$10.00
- ACEITUNAS
marinated olives$9.00
- ALMENDRAS
marcona almonds, olive oil, sea salt$9.00
- DATILES CON JAMON
dates, marcona almonds, blue cheese, serrano (4 pieces)$14.00
- ESCALIVADA CATALANA
smoked eggplant, peppers, tomatoes, sherry vinegar$10.00
- PAN CON TOMATE
toasted bread, tomato, garlic (2 pieces)$8.00
- BOQUERONES
marinated white anchovies$12.00
- GILDA
pickled quail egg, olive, mahon cheese, boquerone, basque pepper (1 piece)$9.00
- ATUN CRUDO
yellowfin tuna crudo, passionfruit nuoc cham, jalapeno relish, mango$19.00
- CANGREJO Y LARDO
blue crab salad, pork lardo, ciabatta$16.00
- CROQUETAS DE BACALAO
salt cod croquettes, fried lemon, aioli (2 pieces)$16.00
- GAMBAS AL AJILLO
griddled garlic shrimp, chilies, parsley, lemon$19.00
- PULPO A LA PLANTXA
grilled octopus, confit potato, pimenton aioli$21.00
- MEJILLONES
mussels, miso butter, lime, kimchi migas$16.00
- BURRATA
shaved asparagus, summer squash, walnut pesto, pine nuts$18.00
- MAIZ ASADO
grilled corn, aioli, lime, espelette, aged cheese (4 pieces)$12.00
- PIMIENTOS
shishito peppers, olive oil, sea salt$10.00
- TORTILLA ESPANOLA
egg & potato omelet, onion, olive oil$10.00
- SETAS Y HUEVO
mushroom ragu, egg yolk, tamari butter$18.00
- ZANAHORIAS
rainbow carrots, berbere, pistachio dukkah, sumac honey$16.00
- CAZUELA DE GUISANTES
sugar snap peas, morel cream sauce, pea tendrils$17.00
- TARTAR DE TERNERA
beef tenderloin tartar, dijonaise, spanish olives, adobo potato chips$19.00
- HAMBURGUESAS
burger sliders, tomato jam, aioli, pickled red onion (2 pieces)$16.00
- PATO CON MEMBRILLO
smoked duck drumettes, quince, za'atar (3 pieces)$18.00
- FILETE A LA PLANTXA
spiced hanger steak, green romesco, scallion vinaigrette$21.00
- EMPANADA
chorizo, potato, cilantro aioli$12.00
- CERDO IBERICO
iberian pork flank steak, creamed nettles, sherry$22.00