Torrance Bakery 1-Torrance
Sandwiches
- Turkey Sandwich$9.20
Our signature house roasted turkey with your choice of fresh baked roll , CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.
- Roast Beef Sandwich$9.80
Juicy oven broiled roast beef with choice of fresh baked bakery roll. COOSE YOUR TOPPINGS
- Ham Sandwich$8.95
Thin sliced Ham on choice of fresh baked roll. CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.
- Pastrami Sandwich$9.80
Hot and juicy grilled pastrami served on choice of roll topped the way you like it. CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.
- BBQ Beef Sandwich$9.80
Oven roasted beef in tangy BBQ sauce. CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.
- Submarine$9.25
Ham, Salami, Mortadella and Provolone Cheese, lettuce, tomato with a zesty vinegarette.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.20
Our delicious chicken salad features fresh ingredients like chopped apple, red onion, celery and mango chutney. CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.20
Albacore tuna made the classic style with mayonnaise and pickles, served on your choice of fresh baked roll. COOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.
- Egg Salad Sandwich$8.95
Classic Egg Salad served on your choice of roll. CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.
- Combo Sandwich$9.80
Tender Roast Beef and thin sliced ham together on your choice of roll. CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.
- Cold Veggie Sandwich$9.50
Chopped fresh veggies, avocado, sprouts, lettuce, tomato and a zesty vinegarette.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Grilled seasoned chicken breast topped your way on our fresh baked roll. CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.
- BLT Classic$7.95
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo served on toasted wheat bread.
- Grilled Cheese$6.90
Classic and cheesy on Wheat Bread.
- Turkey Light Eater$7.40
Our signature house roasted Turkey with your choice of toppings.
- Roast Beef Light Eater$7.70
Juicy, oven broiled Roast Beef with your choice of toppings
- Ham Light Eater$7.40
Thin sliced Ham with your choice of toppings.
- Pastrami Light Eater$7.70
Grilled Pastrami with mustard and pickles.
- BBQ Beef Light Eater$7.70
Flavorful grilled Roast Beef with tangy BBQ sauce.
- Submarine Light Eater$7.40
Ham, Salami, Mortadella, Provolone, lettuce, tomato and Italian dressing.
- Chicken Salad Light$7.40
Our house made Chicken Salad with your choice of toppings.
- Tuna Light Eater$7.40
Albacore Tuna Salad with your choice of toppings
- Egg Salad Light Eater$7.40
Classic house made Egg Salad with your choice of toppings.
- Combo Light Eater$7.70
Ham and Roast Beef with your choice of topp;ings.
- Grilled Ckn Light Eater$8.50
Grilled chicken breast topped off with your favorite toppings.
Panini & Signature
- Cabrillo Focaccia$11.10
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, grilled onions & bleu cheese dressing.
- Cravens Ciabatta$9.80
Tender sliced roast beef, roasted red onions, lettuce & lemon basil aioli on Ciabatta.
- El Prado Pollo$9.50
Juicy grilled chicken breast with cilantro mayo, lettuce, tomato & onions.
- Guadalupe Grilled Cheese$7.95
Two kinds of melted cheese, sliced tomato and spinach on wheatberry bread.
- Marcelina Meatloaf$9.50
Our tender grilled meatloaf served with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and ketchup.
- Torrance Turkey Club$11.30
Our house roasted turkey piled high with crisp bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted wheat bread.
- Grilled Chicken BLT$11.10
Juicy chicken breast, crisp bacon, pesto mayo with lettuce and tomato on toasted Ciabatta roll.
- Pesto Turkey$9.80
Our house roasted turkey, pesto mayo and melted provolone cheese all melty and delicious.
- Southwest Vegetarian$8.95
Grated zucchini, carrots and house made pico-de-gallo topped with spinach and melted cheddar cheese.
- Tuna Ortega$9.60
Albacore tuna topped with mild green chilis, and melted pepperjack cheese.
- Fried Egg Panini$10.25
Two fried eggs topped with ham, bacon, spinach, grilled onions and melted provolone cheese.
- Stephanie Sandwich$12.35
A secret menu item. Grilled chicken breast, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion with cilantro mayo and Swiss cheese made panini-style on Ciabatta roll.
Salads
- Small Green Salad$5.25
Fresh and crisp - mixed greens, bell pepper, tomato, carrots.
- Large Green Salad$8.50
Fresh and crisp - mixed greens, bell pepper, tomatoes, carrots.
- Caesar Salad$10.50
Grilled chicken tops romaine lettuce, house made croutons, parmesan cheese and our Creamy Caesar Dressing.
- Chinese Chicken Salad$10.50
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, crispy rice noodles, slivered almonds, mandarine oranges with our Sesame Ginger Dressing.
- Cobb Salad$11.80
Classic cobb made fresh daily.
- Chef Salad$11.80
Classic chef salad made fresh daily.
- Chicken Salad Scoop$6.85
House made chicken salad with chopped apples, red onions, celery and mango chutney.
- Tuna Salad Scoop$6.85
Our classic Albacore tuna salad, made fresh daily.
- Egg Salad Scoop$6.85
Our egg salad is a classic recipe with mayo and relish.
Beverages
DESSERTS Online
- Brownie 4 Pack$7.00
Rich chocolate brownie filled with chocolate chips and topped with decadent fudge frosting.
- Lemon Bar 4 Pack$11.00
Classic lemon bars featuring a soft butter shortbread crust and a tangy sweet lemon curd filling that's baked to the perfect consistency.
- Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Frosting 4 Pack$12.80
Our fresh and tender vanilla cake topped with our creamy buttercream frosting and sprinkles.
- Chocolate Cupcake with Fudge Frosting 4 Pack$12.80
Moist chocolate cake topped with rich fudge frosting and sprinkles.
- Chocolate Whipped Cream Cake Slice - 2 Pack$9.00
Chocolate cake with a layer of whipped cream and layer of fudge, with French cream icing and a chocolate ganache drip.
- Carrot Cake Slice - 2 Pack$9.00
Our super moist carrot cake filled with pineapple mousse with classic cream cheese frosting.
- Fresh Strawberry Cake Slice -2 Pack$9.00
Tender white cake with fresh strawberries and whipped cream filling. French cream icing and vanilla crunchies.
- Chocolate Cake Slice - 2 Pack$9.00
Rich chocolate cake with classic fudge filling and frosting.
- Chocolate Chip Cookies - 1 delicious dozen$12.00
Soft and crisp at the same time - one delicious dozen of chocolate chip cookies.
- Fudge Chew Cookies - 1 dozen$15.60
Our famous flourless fudge chew cookies - 1 delicious dozen.
- Maple Pecan Chews - 1 dozen$22.80
Nutty and chewy - 1 dozen Maple Pecan Chews.
- Oatmeal Cookies - 1 dozen$12.00
Classic oatmeal taste - 1 delicious dozen.
CAKES Online
- Fresh Strawberry Torte$39.00
Yellow cake, fresh strawberries and whipped cream filling. French cream icing.
- Chocolate Whipped Cream Torte$32.50
Chocolate cake with fudge and whipped cream filling with French cream icing and fudge drip.
- Carrot Cake Torte$44.00
Layers of moist carrot cake with cream cheese filling and cream cheese frosting.
- German Chocolate Cake$44.00
Chocolate cake with fudge & German chocolate filling and icing, covered with pecans.
- Buttercream Torte$32.50
Yellow cake with buttercream filling and frosting. Floral design and colors may vary.
- Fudge Torte$34.00
Chocolate cake with fudge filling and icing.