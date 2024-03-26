Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A
Appetizers
- Fuego-Nachos$8.99
fresh made corn tortillas chips topped with chef red sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and cheese add choice of meat.
- Fuego-Fries$8.99
French fries topped with red chef sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and cheese add your choice of meat.
- Tost. Ceviche$7.99
fresh made shrimp ceviche ( shrimp, cucumber, onion, jalapenos, tomatoes, clamato juices and ketchup) served cold over a hard shell tortilla topped with avocado.
- Ceviche Cocktail$16.99
fresh made shrimp ceviche (shrimp, cucumber, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, clamato juice and ketchup) served cold in a cup with tortillas chips
- Guacamole & Chips$9.99
- Chips & Salsa$3.99
- Chicken Wings$13.99
10 chicken wing in a traditional buffalo hot sauce. served with ranch
- Choriqueso$10.99
cheese dip sauce mix with our homemade chorizo sausage.
- Fried Calamari$13.99
- Cheese Dip Sauce & chips$9.99
- Chips Refill$2.50
- Salsa Refill$2.50
Salads
Tostadas
Sopes
Huaraches
- Huarache Carnitas$14.99
hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with your choice of meat, refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco
- Huarache Asada$16.99
hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco
- Huarache Bistek$16.99
hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco
- Huarache Pastor$14.99
hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco
- Huarache Cecina$17.99
hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco
- Huarache Pollo Asado$14.99
hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco
- Huarache Adovado$14.99
hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco
- Huarache Green Chile Pork$15.99
hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco
- Huarache Tinga$14.99
hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco
- Huarache Shredded Pork$14.99
hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco
- Huarache Shredded Beef$14.99
hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco
- Huarache Chicharron$15.99
hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco
- Huarache Bean$12.99
hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco
- Green chile Pork Hurache$15.99
- Veggie Hurache$13.99
- Tripa Huarache$18.99
Flautas
Enchiladas
- 3 Cheese Enchiladas$12.99
- 3 Sedona Enchiladas$16.99
3 shrimp & bell pepper enchiladas topped with your choice of salsa, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
- 3 Red Rock Enchiladas$15.99
3 avocado & cheese enchiladas topped with your choice of salsa, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
- 3 Amigos Enchiladas$15.99
1 shredded chicken 1 shredded beef and 1 shredded pork enchiladas topped with your choice of salsa, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
- 3 Suizaz Enchiladas$17.99
3 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with out special chef sauce (poblano cream sauce) topped with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
- 3 Tinga Enchiladas$15.99
- 3 Shreadded Beef Enchiladas$15.99
- 3 Shreadded Pork Enchiladas$15.99
- 3 Ground Beef Enchiladas$15.99
- Enmoladas de Pollo$15.99
Burritos
- Carne Asada Burrito$14.99
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
- Pastor Burrito$13.99
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
- Lengua Burrito$15.99
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
- Carnitas Burrito$14.99
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
- Fuego Burrito$15.99
- Campechano Burrito$15.99
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
- Cabeza Burrito$15.99
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
- Pollo asado burrito$14.99
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
- Pork Adovado Burrito$14.99
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
- Tripa Burrito$16.99
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
- Chile Relleno Burrito$16.99
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
- Green Chile Burrito$15.99
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
- Frijoles & Queso Burrito con todo$8.99
- Burrito Solo Beans & Cheese$6.99
- Ground beef Burrito$12.99
- Tinga Burrito$12.99
- Shredded Beef Burrito$12.99
- Shredded Pork Burrito$12.99
- Alambre Burrito Asada$16.99
- Alambre Burrito Pollo Asado$16.99
- shrimp fajita burrito$17.99
Dinners
- Carne Asada Plate$18.99
- Bistek Dinner Plate$18.99
- Alambres De Fuego
- Azteca Pork Plate$18.99
- Cecina Encebollada$18.99
- Chicken Fajitas$17.99
- Beef fajitas$18.99
- Shrimp Fajitas$19.99
- Mix Fajitas$25.99
- Green Chile Pork$15.99
- Chimichanga$16.99
- Isa Lovely's Tamales Plate$17.99
- Steak Ranchero
- Chile Relleno Plate$17.99
- Veggie Fajitas$14.99
- POLLO CON MOLE ROJO$17.99Out of stock
Sea Food
Burgers
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla$11.99
- Tinga Quesadilla$14.99
- Shreaded Beef Quesadilla$14.99
- Shreaded Pork Quesadilla$13.99
- Bistek con Cebolla y Jalp.Quesadilla$16.99
- Carne Asada Quesadilla$16.99
- Pastor Quesadilla$15.99
- Green Chile Quesadilla$15.99
- Pollo Asado Quesadilla$15.99
- Hawayana Quesadilla$16.99
- Fuego Quesadilla$16.99
- Fajita Quesadilla
- Ranchera Quesadilla$16.99
- Cecina Encebollada Quesadilla$17.99
- Campechana Quesadilla$16.99
- Carnitas Quesadilla$15.99
Vegetarian
Quesadillas gigantes
- Carne Asada Q. gigante$16.99
- bistec Q. gigante$16.99
- POLLO Asado Q. gigante$15.99
- Pastor Q. gigante$15.99
- Tinga Q. gigante$15.99
- Chicharron Q. gigante$15.99
- Shreadded Pork Q. gigante$15.99
- Shreadded beef Q. gigante$15.99
- Cecina Encebollada Q. gigante$17.99
- Veggie Q. Gigante$15.99
- Canitas Q. Gigante$15.99
- Campechana Q Gigante$16.99
- Fuego Queasadilla Q. Gigante$17.99
- Quesso QGM$10.99
- Tripa QGM$17.99
Tortas
Combos
- Combo 1$14.99
3 tacos with hand-made corn tortillas 1 grilled chicken 1 pork carnitas 1 carne asada served with rice and bean and gucamole
- Combo 2$16.99
1 beef tamal , 1 chicken cheese enchilada served with rice and beans.
- Combo 3$19.99
1 pork tamal 1 cheese chile relleno served with rice and beans.
- Combo 4$18.99
1 shredded pork tostada, 1 grilled chiken sope & 1 soft carne asada taco served with rice and beans
- Combo 5$16.99
1 cheese enchilada 1 crunchy chicken taco 1 beef flauta served with rice and beans.
Tacos tuesday special Dorados
Tacos
Crunchy Tacos
Tacos Dorados
Desserts
Kids menu
Side orders
- Side Beans$3.50
- Side Rice$3.50
- Side Black Beans$3.50
- Guacamole 8oz$7.99
- Side Sour Cream$1.50
- Side Fries$3.50
- Side 1 cheese enchilada$3.99
- Side 1 Meat enchiladas$4.99
- Side sh Cheese$1.50
- Side Onions$0.99
- Side Cilantro$0.50
- side queso fresco$1.00
- side oxaca cheese$1.00
- side penca' nopal Asado$2.99
- side pico de gallo$1.50
- Xtra Basket Chips$1.99
- Side Salad$5.99
- Veggie Mix$8.99
- Ranch$0.50
- Side Mayo$0.90
- curtido$3.50