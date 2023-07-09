Tortas Manantial Phoenix
Tortas
Pierna Torta
Savory Pulled Pork
Jamon Torta
Sliced Ham & Cheese
Pavo Torta
Sliced Turkey
Hawaiiana Torta
Savory pulled pork and pinapple slices
Cubana Torta
Savory Pulled Pork,Ham,American Cheese
Pollo Torta
Shredded chicken in a tomato based savory sauce
Pollo En Escabeche Torta
Pickled shredded chicken in an oil and vinegar mixture with other seasonings
Chicharron Torta
Pork rind in a savory house made tomato sauce
Atun Torta
Tuna Salad
Vegetariana Torta
Vegetarian- No meat
Carne Asada Torta
Sandwich
Aguas Frescas
Melon Agua
Papaya Agua
Fresa Agua
strawberry
Sandia Agua
watermelon
Mango Agua
Limon Agua
Lemonade
Horchata Agua
Pina Agua
Pineapple
Pepino Agua
Cucumber
Pepino con Limon Agua
Cucumber & Lime
Jamaica Agua
Toronja Agua
Grapefruit
Naranja Agua
Orange
Guayaba Agua
Guva
Mixta Agua
Multiple Fruit
Mamey Agua
Guanabana Agua
Soursop
Create Your Own Agua
Licuados
Melon Licuado
Papaya Licuado
Pina Licuado
Pineapple
Fresa Licuado
Strawberry
Platano Licuado
Bannana
Guayaba Licuado
Nuez Licuado
Walnut
Chocomil Licuado
Coco Licuado
Coconut
Mango Licuado
Mango
Mixto Licuado
Mamey Licuado
Guanabana Licuado
Soursop
Create Your Own Licuado
Jugos
Jugo Dietetico
Dietary Juice- Cactus, Parsley, Pineapple, Orange, and Lime
Jugo Energetico
Energetic
Jugo Hawaiiano
Hawaiian Juice- Pineapple, orange & carrots
Jugo Vampiro
Vampire Juce- Beet Juice with other fruits and Veggies
Jugo Toronja
Grapefruit
Jugo Naranja
Orange Juice
Jugo Zanahoria
Carrot
Jugo Vegetales
Vegetable Mix
Jugo Laveen
Pineapple, beets, orange, and Lime
Nachos
Postre
Tostitos Preparados
Pepihuates
Cueritos
Pork rinds pickled in vinegar prepared your way. Add lime, hot sauce and Tajin
Cacahuates en Vaso
Escamocha
Mexican Fruit salad with condensed milk, honey and granola
Fresas Con Crema
Strawberries and Cream- 16oz
Pico De Gallo
Mexican Fruit Salad Pepared your way with Lime, tajin and hot sauce