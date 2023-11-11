Torti Taco bar and grill 80 West Michigan Avenue
Apps
- Pico de Gallo$4.00
Homemade, fresh tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime.
- Guacamole$8.00
Hand crushed, avocado, tomato, onion, lime, cilantro, chips.
- Queso Blanco$7.00
Fresh cream, hand grated cheese, green chillies, chips.
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.00
Fresh corn, house made chicken broth, tomatoes, onion, jalapeno, garlic cotija cheese, golden peanuts, sprinkle of sesame.
- Ensalada Oaxaca$7.00
Fresh baby greens, punlane, cilantro, cherry tomatoes, green beans, avocado, queso fresco and chili basil vinaigrette.
- Queso Frito$10.00
Wedges of fresh cotija cheese fried, roasted tomato salsa, fresh tortilla chips, side of frijoles charros included.
- Chips and Salsa To Go$3.00
Combos
- Two Tacos Combo #1$13.00
Two tacos with a choice of meat- Al Pastor, Carnitas, Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef. $11, Arrachera $12
- One Taco and One Tostada Combo #2$13.00
One taco and one tostada with meat of your choice- Al Pastor, Carnitas, Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef. $11, Arrachera $12
- One Taco & One Cheese Quesadilla Combo #3$13.00
One taco with choice of meat and one cheese quesadilla, taco meat options- Al Pastor, Carnitas, Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef. $11, Arrachera $12
- Burrito Combo #4$13.00
Burrito with your choice of meat- Al Pastor, Carnitas, Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef. $12, Arrachera $14
- Torta Combo #5$14.00
A Torta with choice of meat- Portobello $13, Al pastor, carnitas, Grilled Chicken $14, Arrachera $15.
All Day Food
All Day Entrees
- Arrachera$18.00
Orange and herb marinated skirt steak, beans, rice, tortillas
- Dorado al Cacahuate$18.00
Fresh golf snapper, mash potatoes, asparagus, golden peanut chile sauce
- Camarones en costra de Chicharrón$18.00
Gulf shrimp, chicharrones, sauteed seasonal veggies, house made morita, rice.
- Fajitas$16.00
Green bell peppers, onions, guacamole, pico, lettuce, sour cream,rice, beans, tortillas. Chicken $16 Arrechea $18 Mixtas (Arrechera, Chicken and Shrimp) $20
- Carnitas Platter$16.00
- Enchiladas$13.00+
- Wet Chimichanga$14.00+
- Torti Papas$11.00
A La Carte Menu
- Salmon Tacos (1)$4.00
- Fried Fish Tacos (1)$4.00
- Fried Shrimp Tacos (1)$4.00
- Suadero Tacos (1)$4.00
- Steak Taco (1)$4.00
- Chicken Taco (1)$4.00
- Ground Beef Taco(1)$4.00
- Pastor Taco (1)$4.00
- Carnitas Taco (1)$4.00
- Chorizo Taco(1)$4.00
- Campechano Taco (1)$4.00
- Tostada (1)$4.00+
- Burritos (1)$11.00+
- Burrito De Arrachera (1)$13.00
- Chilaca Taco (1)$4.00
- Boom Boom Shrimp Burrito$13.00
- Grilled Fish Taco (1)$4.00
- Grilled Shrimp Taco (1)$4.00
Sides
- Side Tortillas$1.00+
- Side Guac$2.00
- Side Queso$2.00
- Side Rice$3.00
- Side Beans$3.00
- Side Mash$3.00
- side sour cream$0.75
- Side Fries$5.00
- Side of Pickled Jalapenos$1.00
- Side of Fresh Jalapenos$1.00
- Side of Avo Ranch$1.00
- Small Ice Cream$5.00
- Side of Shredded Cheese$1.00
- Small Side of Pico$2.50
- Side of Asparagus$5.00
- Side of Golden Peanut Sauce$2.00
- Side of Queso$3.50
- SIde of Beans and Rice$4.50