Tortillas Grill Cantina 45 Rincon Drive
Food
Burritos
House Burrito
Chicken, Carnitas or *Carne Asada (* extra $), guacamole, sour cream, cheese, rice, beans, chipotle sauce, salsa fresca, chips
Baja Burrito
Chicken, Carnitas or *Carne Asada (* extra $), guacamole, cheese, chipotle sauce, salsa fresca, chips
Fajita burrito
Grilled Chicken, or choice of *Carne Asada or *Shrimp (* extra $), guacamole, grilled peppers, onions, fajita sauce and salsa fresca, chips
Enchilada Burrito
Ground Beef, sour cream, cheese, rice, beans, enchilada sauce, chips
Del Mar Burrito
Shrimp, Grilled Fish or Beer Battered Fish, guacamole, rice, beans, chipotle sauce, salsa fresca, chips
Relleno Burrito
Chili Relleno, guacamole, rice, beans, salsa, chips
Veggie Burrito
Grilled Veggies, guacamole, rice, beans, jack cheese, salsa fresca, chips
Classic Burrito
House Peruvian Beans, Spanish white jasmin Rice, Cheese, chips
Cali Burrito
Chicken, Carnitas or *Carne Asada (*extra $), guacamole, sour cream, chipotle sauce, salsa fresca and papas, chips
Chili Verde Burrito
Chili Verde, guacamole, cheese, rice, beans, chips
Make It a Plate
Add Rice, Beans and extra Chips to make it a Meal
Make It Wet
Enchilada sauce covers your burrito, sour cream, cotija queso
Make It Chimi Style
Crispy Fried Burrito, sauce, sour cream , cotija queso
Tacos
Taquitos
Two crispy rolled corn tortillas, choice of chicken or potato & cheese, guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca, chips
Classic Taco
Chicken, Carnitas or * Carne Asada (*extra $), guacamole, cheese, lettuce, chipotle sauce, salsa fresca, chips
Grilled Fish Taco
Grilled Fish, guacamole, jack cheese, cabbage, chipotle sauce, salsa fresca, chips
Crispy Fish Taco
Beer Battered Fish, cabbage, chipotle sauce, salsa fresca, chips
Shrimp Taco
Grilled Shrimp, cheese, cabbage, chipotle sauce, salsa fresca, chips
Fajitas Taco
Chicken, *Carne Asada or * Shrimp (*extra $), guacamole, smoked jack cheese, grilled peppers, onions, fajita sauce, salsa fresca, chips
Veggie Taco
Grilled Veggies, guacamole, jack cheese, lettuce, salsa fresca, chips
Wraps
Santa Barbara Wrap
Grilled Fish, guacamole, lettuce, caesar dressing, salsa fresca
Summer Wrap
Chicken or *Carne Asada (*extra $), bacon,guacamole, lettuce, chipotle sauce, salsa fresca, chips
Caesar Wrap
Chicken or *Carne Asada (*extra $), guacamole, lettuce, caesar dressing, salsa fresca, chips
Salads
Tortillas Salad
Chicken, Carnitas, Veggies, *Carne Asada, *Shrimp, *Grilled Fish (*extra$), mixed greens, beans, cheese, chipotle dressing, salsa fresca, avocado, cotija queso
Mexican Caesar Salad
Chicken, Carnitas, Veggies, *Carne Asada, *Shrimp, *Grilled Fish (*extra$), mixed greens, beans, cheese, chipotle dressing, salsa fresca, avocado, cotija queso
Chopped Salad
Chicken, Carnitas, Veggies, *Carne Asada, *Shrimp, *Grilled Fish (*extra$), mixed greens, beans, cheese, chipotle dressing, salsa fresca, avocado, cotija queso
Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, mixed fresh veggies, tomatoes, avocado, chili orange vinaigrette dressing
Side Caesar
Romaine lettuce, jack cheese, caesar dressing, avocado, cotija queso, chili lime tortilla strips
Side Chopped
mixed greens, cheese, chipotle dressing, salsa fresca, cotija queso, chili lime tortilla strips
Side Garden
Romaine lettuce, mixed veggies, tomatoes, avocado, side dressing choice
Favorites
Chili Relleno
Battered pasilla pepper stuffed with jack cheese, rice, beans, salsa
Fajitas Meal
Chicken, *Carne Asada or *Shrimp (*extra $), grilled peppers, onions, fajita sauce, rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese
Quesadilla
Chicken, *Carne Asada or *Shrimp (*extra $), Cheese, guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca and chips
Nachos
Chicken, Carnitas, Veggies, *Carne Asada, *Shrimp, (*extra $), corn tortilla chips, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca
Sopes
corn masa tostadas, choice of chicken, Carnitas, Veggies, *Carne Asada, *Shrimp, *Grilled Fish (*extra $), beans, lettuce, salsa fresca, cotija queso, choice of two side items
Enchiladas Meal
Chicken, Carnitas, Carne Asada or Shrimp (*extra $), Two corn tortillas, cheese, enchilada sauce, rice, beans, sour cream
Torta
Chicken, Carnitas, Veggies or *Carne Asada (*extra $ ), Mexican toasted Telera roll, citrus mayo, guacamole, cheese, chipotle sauce, lettuce, salsa fresca, chips
TG Cubano
Carnitas, ham, smoked jack cheese, pickles, TG dressing, choice of one side item
TG Burger
Ground Sirloin 1/3 lb Beef patty, citrus mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, toasted Mexicam roll, choice of one side item, add * add Cheese, *Bacon, Grilled Onions, * Gucamole (*extra $)
Nacho Fries
Seasoned fries, cheese, salsa fresca, sour cream and Carne Asada
Soup
Bowl - Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken, veggies, avocado, tortilla strips, vegetable broth
Bowl - Albondiga Soup
Mexican Meatballs, veggies, tomato herb broth
Bowl - Pozole
Porkloin, hominy, red peppers chili broth
Bowl - Potato Dumpling
Potato, cheese dumpling, veggies, tomato herb broth
Bowl - Flor de Calabaza
Cup - Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken, veggies, avocado, tortilla strips, vegetable broth
Cup - Albondiga Soup
Mexican Meatballs, veggies, tomato herb broth
Cup - Pozole
Porkloin, hominy, red pepper chili broth
Cup - Potato Dumpling
Potato, cheese dumpling, veggies, tomato herb broth
Cup - Flor de Calabaza
Tapas
Empanadas
Two crispy corn masa pasties filled with choice of Chicken, Carnitas, Veggies or Carne Asada, jack cheese and enchilada sauce
Flauta
Seasoned ground Beef, jack cheese wrapped in a crispy flour tortilla and side of our chipotle sauce
Chicken Tenders
Battered Chicken Tenders with choice of dipping sauce
Tortillas Q
Two corn quesadillas, jack cheese , grilled peppers and side of guacamole
Cantina Tacos
Chicken, Carnitas or *Carne Asada *(extra $), cilantro, onions on our hand pressed corn tortillas
TG Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, beans, cheese, salsa fresca, guacamole
Papas
Crispy seasoned fries and choice of dipping sauce
Zucchini
Beer Battered Zucchini and choice of dipping sauce
Slider
Carnitas, TG slaw, dressing on a toasted roll
Shrimp Cocktail
Lime marinated Shrimp, cocktail sauce, avocado and chips
Kids
Kids Bean Burrito Meal
Bean and cheese burrito, choice of two sides and a kids size beverage
Kids Quesadilla
One Cheese quesadilla, choice of two sides and a kids beverage
Kids Breakfast Burrito Meal
Egg, cheese, potato breakfast burrito, choice of two sides and a kids beverage
Chicken Tenders Meal
Battered Chicken Tenders, choice of two sides and a kids size beverage
Crispy Rolled Taco Meal
Two crispy chicken or potato cheese taquitos in a corn tortilla, choice of any two sides and a kid size beverage
Kids Classic Taco Meal
One classic taco, choice of chicken, carnitas, veggies or carne asada, choice of two sides and a kid size beverage.
Kids Burrito - Only
Beans, cheese wrapped inside a flour tortilla
Kids Tenders - Only
Battered Chicken Tenders and choice of dipping sauce
Kids Quesadilla - Only
Cheese - melted inside a toasted flour tortilla
Dessert
Churro
Mexican pastry with sprinkled cinnamon and cane sugar
Ice Cream Scope
A Scope and 1/2 of ice cream, Vanilla or Chocolate
Brownie
Our Ghirardelli chocolate brownie
Brownie Sundae
A Chocolate brownie, choice of ice cream, chocolate sauce, whip cream, and cherries
Mexican Paletas
Mexican Ice Fruit Bars -assorted varities, Limon, Fresa, Sandia, Coco, Tamarindo, Pina
Ice cream Sandwich
Ice cream Cone
Ice Cream Cookie
Ice Cream Bar
Extra Sides
Sour Cream 2 oz
Beans 4 oz
House Peruvian Beans
Rice 4 oz
Spanish White Jasmin Rice
Chips - Small
Corn tortilla chips cooked in canola oil, sea salt
Guacamole 2oz
Hass avocado, lemon juice, spices
Sour Cream 4 oz
Beans 12 oz
House Peruvian Beans
Rice 12 oz
Spanish White Jasmin Rice
Chips - Large
Corn tortilla chips cooked in canola oil, sea salt
Guacamole 4oz
Hass avocado, lemon juice, spices
Sour Cream 12 oz
Beans 32 oz
House Peruvian Beans
Rice 32 oz
Spanish White Jasmin Rice
Chipotle
Guacamole 12oz
Hass avocado, lemon juice, spices
Cheese 2 oz
cheddar and jack cheese - fancy shredded
Cheese 4 oz
cheddar and jack cheese - fancy shredded
Cheese 12 oz
cheddar and jack cheese - fancy shredded
Ketch Up
Guacamole 32oz - Deli
Hass avocado, lemon juice, spices
Fajita Veggies
grilled peppers, onions and fajita sauce
Grilled Veggies
grilled mixed veggies and peppers
Ranch
Breakfast Papas
Red breakfast potatoes and spices
Guacamole & Chips
Enchilada - add one
one enchilada
Taquito - add one
one taquito
Sope - add one
one a la carte sope
Chili Relleno - add one
one a la carte chili relleno
Avocado Slices
Small Fries
Sub Fries
Taquito Chicken
Taquito Papa
A La Carte
Breakfast
Tortillas Burrito
Ham, Bacon, Chorizo or Carne Asada, eggs, potatoes, jack cheese, salsa
TG Burrito
Eggs, cheese, beans, potatoes
Mexican Torta
Ham, Bacon, Chorizo or Carne Asada, eggs, potatoes, jack cheese, salsa, citrus mayo on a toasted Mexican Telera roll, served with potatoes
TG Breakfast Torta
Ham, Bacon, or Chorizo, eggs, cheese on a toasted Mexican roll
Spanish Omelette
Eggs, grilled veggies, sliced avocado, jack cheese, salsa and served with potatoes
Create Your Own Omelette
choice of four ingrediants or add additional for extra charge
Breakfast Plate
Ham, Bacon, Chorizo or *Carne Asada *(extra $), eggscheese, beans, potatoes, salsa and served with tortillas
California Scramble
Ham, Bacon, eggs, beans,jack cheese, potatoes, salsa, avocado, cotija queso and side of tortillas
Breakfast Quesadilla
Ham, Bacon or Chorizo with eggs, jack cheese, salsa fresca and chips
Breakfast Tacos
Chorizo, Bacon or *Carne Asada *(extra $), eggs, cheese, salsa, avocado, served with beans and chips, choice of corn or flour tortillas
Huevo Ranchero
Sunny side Egg on a corn tostada with beans, salsa, avocado, cotija queso, served with potatoes and beans
Messages to Kitchen
Xtra Proteins
Market Menu
Sauces / Salsas
Drinks
Beverage
Pina smoothie
Strawberry Smoothie
Horchata Pina Smoothie
Vanilla Shake
Chocolate Shake
Strawberry Shake
Horchata Shake
Horchata
Jamaica
Agua de Pina
Agua de Fresa
Agua de Pepino
Apple Juice 18 oz
Coffee 12 oz
Crystal Gyser 500ml
Jarritos
Regular Drink
Orange Juice 18 oz
Milk
Fiji Water 500ml
ICE Beverage
Large Drink
Pineapple Juice 18 oz
Tomato Juice 18 oz
Perrier Mineral
Gatorade 20 oz
Mexican Bottle
Cranberry Juice 18 oz
Mexican Hot Chocolate
Evian Water ltr
Pellegrino
Soda Can
PH Water ltr
Cocktails
Mai Tai
Mimosa
Mimosa Sunrise
Daiquiri
Pina Colada
Strawberry Colada
Hurricane
Margarita - Lime Rocks
Margarita - Lime Blended
Margarita - Strawberry Rocks
Margarita - Strawberry Blended
Margarita de la Casa
Sangria
Sangria - blanca
Rum Chata - Rocks
Rum Chata - Blended
Mojito
Tequilla Sunrise
Beer
805 18oz
Cali Squeeze 18oz
Mosaic 18oz
Topa Topa Cheif Peak 18oz
Stella Artois 18oz
Shock Top 18oz
XX Amber 18oz
Goose IPA 18oz
DBA 18oz
Stella Cidre 18oz
805 24oz
Cali Squeeze 24oz
Mosaic 24oz
Topa Topa Cheif Peak 24oz
Stella Artois 24oz
Shock Top 24oz
XX Amber 24oz
Goose IPA 24oz
DBA 24oz
Stella Cidre 24oz
805 Pitcher
Cali Squeeze Pitcher
Mosaic Pitcher
Topa Cheif Peak Pitcher
Stella Artois Pitcher
ShockTop Pitcher
XX Amber Pitcher
Goose IPA Pitcher
DBA Pitcher
Stella Cidre Pitcher
Corona BTL
Pacifico BTL
XX Lager BTL
Modelo Especial BTL
Negra Modelo BTL
Bohemia BTL
Orchard BTL
Topa Chico Seltzer BTL
Heineken BTL
Twisted Tea BTL
Lagunitas BTL
Stone IPA BTL
Fig Mountain IPA BTL
Sierra Nevada BTL
Blue Moon BTL
Sam Adams BTL
Sam Octoberfest BTL
Fat Tire BTL
Michelada Light BTL
Coors Light BTL
M Ultra Light BTL
Corona light BTL
Bud Light BTL
Sam Adams Summer Ale BTL
Maui
Wine
GL-Robert Mondavi Cabernet
GL-J Lohr Cabernet
GL-K Jackson Merlot
GL-Meiomi Pinot Noir
GL-La Granja Tempranillo
BTL Robert Mondavi Cabernet
BTL J Lohr Cabernet
BTL K Jackson Merlot
BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir
BTL La Granja Tempranillo
GL-Robert Mondavi Chardonny
GL-Edna Valley Chardonny
GL-La Crema Chardonny
GL-Gainey Sauvignon Blanc
GL-Gainey Pinot Gris
BTL Robert Mondavi Chardonny
BTL Edna Valley Chardonny
BTL La Crema Chardonny
BTL Gainey Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Gainey Pinot Gris
Sparkling Wine Split
Catering
Rice Catering
Spanish White Jasmin Rice
Beans Catering
House Peruvian Beans
Corn Chips Catering
corn tortilla chips cooked in 100% canola oil, sea salt
Guacamole
Hass avocado, lemon juice, spices
Deli Salsa
ask for available options
Taco Bar
Fajitas Bar
TG Cantina Taco Bar
Enchilada Bar
Nachos Bar
Caesar Salad Catering SM 12-15
Caesar Salad Catering LG 25-30
Chop Salad Catering SM 12-15
Chop Salad Catering LG 25-30
Garden Salad Catering SM 12-15
Garden Salad Catering LG 25-30
Platter
Platters
Burrito Platter
Five burritos cut in 1/2 portions, chips, salsa and all plating and serviceware included
Taco Platter
Tweleve Classic tacos, chips, salsa and all plating and serviceware
Taquitos Platter
Twenty - Five Chicken or Potatoe and cheese taquitos, chips, salsa and all plating and serviceware
Quesadilla Platter
Five Large Quesadillas, flour tortilla, cheese, choice of chicken, carnitas or *carne asada (*extra $), chips, salsa and plating included
Wraps Platter
Five Summer Wraps cut in 1/2 portions, chips, salsa and all plating and serviceware included
Holiday Tamale platter
ask for available options
Specials
Lindas Special
Chili Verde Plate
Chili Verde Burrito
Barbacoa Plate
Barbacoa Burrito
Classic Taco Meal
Fajitas Caesar Salad
TG Cantina Taco Meal
Fajitas Quesadilla
Food Truck Nachos
Tamales Plate
Two tamales and choice of two side items
Tamale and Taco Plate
One tamale, one Classic taco and choice of two side items
Tamale and Enchilada Plate
One tamale, one Enchilada and choice of two side items
Enchiladas Especial
Lindas Mole enchiladas and choice of any two side items
Enchilada Verdes
Two green chili enchiladas and choice of any two side items
Coconut Shrimp Plate
Coconut crusted Jumbo shrimp, tg slaw, tg papas and dipping sauces
Salmon Burger
Wild Alaskan Salmon patty, veggie spread, guacamole, smoked jack cheese, salsa fresca, lettuce and TG dressing on a toasted roll and choice of two side items
Fajitas Sandwich
Chicken, *Carne Asada or *Shrimp (*extra $), grilled fajita peppers, onions, smoked jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca and chips
Torta Mexicana
Chicken, Carnitas, Veggies or *Carne Asada (*extra $ ), Mexican toasted Telera roll, citrus mayo, guacamole, queso fresco,beans, lettuce, salsa fresca, served with beans and chips
Tri Tip Torta
Santa Maria slow roasted Tri Tip, guacamole, salsa fresca, lettuce, queso fresco, served with beans and chips
Tostada de Ceviche
Corn tostada, lime marinaded white fish, shrimp, cucumber, lime
Pescado y Papas
Beer Battered Fish, cabbage, chipotle sauce, salsa fresca, TG Papas
Tacos Rancheros
2 Hardshell tacos with seasoned pulled chicken, rice, beans, chips and salsa
2 TG Slider Meal
2 sliders with Chicken, Carnitas or Carne Asada, TG slaw, dressing on a toasted roll and choice of any two side items
Holiday Special
Tamale - Chili Verde
carnitas with roasted green chili sauce in corn masa tamales
Tamale - Chili Colorado
porkloin with red chili sauce in corn masa tamales
Tamale - Pollo con Mole
shredded chicken with red chili mole
Tamale - Rajas con Queso
roasted pasilla peppers, jack cheese in corn masa tamales
Tamale - Veggies
assorted veggies, jack pepper cheese in corn masa tamales
Tamale - Beef
Seasoned ground beef, cheese in corn masa tamales
Tamale - Dulce
Sweet cinnamon, almond or pineapple and coconut in corn masa tamales
Tamale 10 pack - Chili Verde
carnitas with roasted green chili sauce in corn masa tamales
Tamale 10 pack - Chili Colorado
porkloin with red chili sauce in corn masa tamales
Tamale 10 pack - Pollo con Mole
shredded chicken with red chili mole
Tamale 10 pack - Rajas con Queso
roasted pasilla peppers, jack cheese in corn masa tamales
Tamales 10 pack - Veggies
assorted veggies, jack pepper cheese in corn masa tamales
Tamales 10 pack - Beef
Seasoned ground beef, cheese in corn masa tamales
Tamales 10 pack - Dulce
Sweet cinnamon, almond or pineapple and coconut in corn masa tamales