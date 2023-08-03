SPECIAL & OFF THE MENU

SIDES

FIRE

99

--------------

NO MAKE

SHAVED PARMIGIANO

$4.00

SIDE ANCHOVIES

$5.00

SIDE ARTICHOKE

$5.00

SIDE ARUGULA

$3.50

SIDE AVOCADO

$3.00

SIDE BALSAMIC REDUCTION

$5.00

SIDE BOLOGNESE

$6.00

SIDE BURRATA

$10.00

SIDE CALAMARI

$8.00

SIDE COOKED CHECCA

$3.00

SIDE CUCUMBER

$3.50

SIDE FRESH CHECCA

$3.00

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.00

SIDE MARINARA

$2.00

SIDE MELON

$4.00

SIDE MIXED OLIVES

$6.00

SIDE MOZARELLA

$10.00

SIDE MUSHROOM

$12.00

SIDE OCTOPUS

$10.00

SIDE ONION

$1.50

SIDE PEPPERONI

$4.00

SIDE POLPETTE

$12.00

SIDE SAFFRON RISOTTO

$8.00

SIDE SALMON

$12.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$6.00

SIDE SHRIMP

$8.00

SIDE SPINACH

$9.00

SIDE STEAMED RICE

$6.00

STEAMED BROWN RICE

$7.00

SIDE TOMATO HEIRLOOM

$5.00

SIDE TOMATO ROMA

$3.00

SIDE TRUFFLE OIL

$8.00

SIDE TUNA

$12.00

BEVERAGES

WATER & SODA

NO MAKE

Acqua Panna

$10.00

Acqua Ferrarelle

$10.00

Acqua Panna 1/2 Btl

$5.00

Acqua S.Pellegrino 1/2 Btl

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Club Soda

$3.75

Coke

$3.75

Refillable Beverage

Coke Zero

$3.75

Refillable Beverage

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Refillable Beverage

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Refillable Beverage

Iced Tea

$3.75

Refillable Beverage

Iced Tea

$3.75

Refillable Beverage

NO MAKE

Lemonade

$3.75

Refillable Beverage

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Refillable Beverage

Tonic Water

$3.75

Refillable Beverage

COFFEE

NO MAKE

Coffee

$3.75

Black drip lily coffee

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso and frothed milk

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.50

Double Cappuccino

$6.50

Espresso

$4.00

Classic lily espresso

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.50

Decaf Double Espresso

$5.50

Latte

$4.50

Espresso and hot steamed milk

Decaf Latte

$4.50

Double Latte

$6.50

Macchiato

$4.25

Espresso with drop of frothed milk

Decaf Macchaiato

$4.25

Double Macchiato

$6.00

Decaf Double Macchiato

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Steamed milk with cocoa

NA BEVERAGES

NO MAKE

Apple Juice

$5.00

Aranciata Classic S. Pellegrino

$6.00

Aranciata Rossa S. Pellegrino

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

MILK

$3.75

Orange Juice

$5.00

Peach Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Tomato Juice

$5.00

NA Cucumber Splash

$12.00

Fresh muddled cucumber and sage, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, and soda water

NA Moscow Mule

$12.00

Ginger beer, lemonade, and muddled lime

NA Strawberry Mojito

$12.00

Fresh muddled strawberries, mint, sugar, fresh lime juice, soda water and agave nectar

TEA

NO MAKE

Hot Water

$2.00

Chamomile Tea

$3.75

Caffeine Free

Earl Grey Tea

$3.75

English Breakfast Tea

$3.75

Green Tea

$3.75

Lemon Tea

$3.75

Caffeine Free

Mint Tea

$3.75

Caffeine Free

Fresh Mint Tea

$4.00

Orange Spice Tea

$3.75

Caffeine Free