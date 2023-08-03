Toscanova - Santa Monica 10250 Santa Monica Blvd.
SHAVED PARMIGIANO
$4.00
SIDE ANCHOVIES
$5.00
SIDE ARTICHOKE
$5.00
SIDE ARUGULA
$3.50
SIDE AVOCADO
$3.00
SIDE BALSAMIC REDUCTION
$5.00
SIDE BOLOGNESE
$6.00
SIDE BURRATA
$10.00
SIDE CALAMARI
$8.00
SIDE COOKED CHECCA
$3.00
SIDE CUCUMBER
$3.50
SIDE FRESH CHECCA
$3.00
SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN
$6.00
SIDE MARINARA
$2.00
SIDE MELON
$4.00
SIDE MIXED OLIVES
$6.00
SIDE MOZARELLA
$10.00
SIDE MUSHROOM
$12.00
SIDE OCTOPUS
$10.00
SIDE ONION
$1.50
SIDE PEPPERONI
$4.00
SIDE POLPETTE
$12.00
SIDE SAFFRON RISOTTO
$8.00
SIDE SALMON
$12.00
SIDE SAUSAGE
$6.00
SIDE SHRIMP
$8.00
SIDE SPINACH
$9.00
SIDE STEAMED RICE
$6.00
STEAMED BROWN RICE
$7.00
SIDE TOMATO HEIRLOOM
$5.00
SIDE TOMATO ROMA
$3.00
SIDE TRUFFLE OIL
$8.00
SIDE TUNA
$12.00
BEVERAGES
WATER & SODA
Acqua Panna
$10.00
Acqua Ferrarelle
$10.00
Acqua Panna 1/2 Btl
$5.00
Acqua S.Pellegrino 1/2 Btl
$5.00
Arnold Palmer
$3.75
Club Soda
$3.75
Coke
$3.75
Refillable Beverage
Coke Zero
$3.75
Refillable Beverage
Cranberry Juice
$3.75
Refillable Beverage
Ginger Ale
$3.75
Refillable Beverage
Iced Tea
$3.75
Refillable Beverage
Iced Tea
$3.75
Refillable Beverage
Lemonade
$3.75
Refillable Beverage
Shirley Temple
$3.75
Sprite
$3.75
Refillable Beverage
Tonic Water
$3.75
Refillable Beverage
COFFEE
Coffee
$3.75
Black drip lily coffee
Decaf Coffee
$3.75
Cappuccino
$4.50
Espresso and frothed milk
Decaf Cappuccino
$4.50
Double Cappuccino
$6.50
Espresso
$4.00
Classic lily espresso
Decaf Espresso
$4.00
Double Espresso
$5.50
Decaf Double Espresso
$5.50
Latte
$4.50
Espresso and hot steamed milk
Decaf Latte
$4.50
Double Latte
$6.50
Macchiato
$4.25
Espresso with drop of frothed milk
Decaf Macchaiato
$4.25
Double Macchiato
$6.00
Decaf Double Macchiato
$6.00
Hot Chocolate
$5.50
Steamed milk with cocoa
NA BEVERAGES
Apple Juice
$5.00
Aranciata Classic S. Pellegrino
$6.00
Aranciata Rossa S. Pellegrino
$6.00
Ginger Beer
$6.00
Grapefruit Juice
$6.00
MILK
$3.75
Orange Juice
$5.00
Peach Juice
$6.00
Pineapple Juice
$6.00
Red Bull
$6.00
Strawberry Lemonade
$4.50
Tomato Juice
$5.00
NA Cucumber Splash
$12.00
Fresh muddled cucumber and sage, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, and soda water
NA Moscow Mule
$12.00
Ginger beer, lemonade, and muddled lime
NA Strawberry Mojito
$12.00
Fresh muddled strawberries, mint, sugar, fresh lime juice, soda water and agave nectar
