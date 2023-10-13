Popular Items

APPETIZERS

Beef Tips & Smoked Chips

$16.00

Breaded Cauliflower

$10.00

Breaded cauliflower florets battered and deep fried.

Breaded Mushrooms

$10.00

Whole mushrooms beer battered and deep fried.

Broccoli Cheese Bites

$10.00

Broccoli florets and cheddar cheese, breaded and deep fried

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.00

A generous helping of fries, smothered in our famous chili and Colby-Jack cheese.

Deep Fried Pickles

$10.00

Spicy pickles, battered and deep fried

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.00

Cheddar cheese breaded and deep fried

Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds

$10.00

Breaded Wisconsin Garlic Cheese Nuggets

Gizzards

$10.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Halved jalapeno with cream cheese, breaded and deep fried

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Onion Ring Basket

$10.00

Double portion of beer battered sweet onions.

Smoked Chips & Aoli

$10.00

Smoked Chips W/Smoked Aioli

Sour Cream Cheddar Bites

$11.00

Spicy Breaded Cauliflower

$10.00

Cauliflower breaded with buffalo flavored breading.

BURGERS

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$14.00+

1/3 lb. Ground Chuck, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese on a Toasted Bun.

Blue Cheese Burger

$14.00+

1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Sautéed Onions, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Crumbles on a Toasted Bun

Cardiac Burger

$15.00+

1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, American & Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Double Smoked Ham on a Toasted Bun.

Chili Cheese Burger

$14.00+

1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck on a slice of Sourdough Bread, Chili & Colby Jack Cheese.

Da Bacon A Tor

$15.00+

1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Smoked Bacon, Pecan Shoulder Bacon, Bacon Aioli and American Cheese.

Island Burger

$14.00+

1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Pickle & Onion.

Mac & Cheese Burger

$15.00+

1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Bacon Crumbles , Macaroni and Cheese open faced on Texas Toast

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00+

1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Sautéed mushrooms, Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Bun.

Outdoorsman Ultimate Burger

$14.00+

1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Smoked Bacon, American & Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo and BBQ sauce.

Patty Melt

$14.00+

1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Sautéed Onion, American & Swiss Cheese on Texas Toast

Pizza Burger

$14.00+

1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce on a Toasted Bun

Rodeo Burger

$15.00+

1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Grilled Jalapeno, Pepperjack Cheese, Onion Rings with BBQ Sauce.

A1 Steak Burger

$16.00+

1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions, swiss cheese, smoked steak and A1 Sauce on a Toasted Bun.

Totten Trail Burger

$13.00+

1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, American Cheese on a Toasted Bun.

Sandwiches

BLT

$12.00

4 slices of Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Texas Toast.

Breaded Chicken Sand

$15.00

Crispy Breaded Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on a Toasted Bun.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted bun

Double Smoked Ham & Swiss

$13.00

Our in house smoked ham and swiss cheese on toasted sourdough bread.

Extreme BLT

$14.00

Almost a half pound of Pecan Shoulder Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Toasted Sourdough Bread.

French Dip

$15.00

Top Sirloin, shaved thin smothered in swiss cheese served on a hoagie bun.

Grilled Smoked Turkey Club

$15.00

Grilled smoked turkey breast, double smoked ham, hardwood smoked bacon, American and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on two slices of Texas Toast.

Smoked Chicken & Bacon

$15.00

Chopped Smoked Chicken, sautéed onion, hardwood smoked bacon, swiss cheese and mayo on a hoagie bun.

Smoked Steak Sandwich

$16.00

In house smoked Top Sirloin, shaved thin with sautéed onion, smothered in swiss cheese.

The Porky

$13.00

2 Sausage Patties, 2 slices of bacon, 2 slices of american cheese, topped with an egg on texas toast

Chicken

2 pc White Broasted Chicken

$12.00

Breast and Wing, Hand Breaded, Choice of Potato, Garlic Toast, Soup or Salad.

2 pc Dark Broasted Chicken

$12.00

Thigh & Drumstick, Hand Breaded, Choice of Potato, Garlic Toast and Soup or Salad.

4 pc Broasted Chicken

$16.00

Breast, Wing, Thigh Drumstick, Hand Breaded with Choice of Potato, Garlic Toast and Soup or Salad.

8 pc Chicken to-go

$19.00

16 pc Chicken to-go

$30.00

24 pc Chicken to-go

$48.00

KIDS

Corn Dog & Chips

$6.00

Kids Cheese Burger & Fries

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Chicken Strips & Fries

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Nacho Chips & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Pepperoni

$8.00

Kids Toasted Cheese & Chips

$6.00

Kids Chicken 6 Nuggets & Fries

$7.00

Pizza's On-Line

Hot & Ready Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.00+

Mozzarella and Colby jack cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00+

Pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce

Sausage Pizza

$8.00+

Sausage, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce

Sausage & Pep Pizza

$8.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce

Canadian Bacon Pizza

$8.00+

Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce

4-Meat Pizza

$9.00+

Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon and bacon crumbles.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$9.00+

Garlic Alfredo sauce, BBQ sauce, smoked chicken, mushroom, black olive, onion and Colby Jack cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.00+

Garlic Alfredo Sauce and buffalo sauce with Smoke chicken, black olive, onion and bacon.

Cardiac Pizza

$9.00+

Canadian bacon, bacon, ham, green olive and onion with mozzarella and bleu cheese.

Deluxe Pizza

$9.00+

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, black olive, mushroom and green peppers

Garbage Pizza

$9.00+

Pepperoni, sausage, tomato, onion, green olive, banana pepper and green olive.

Hawaiian Pizza

$9.00+

Canadian bacon and pineapple

Smoked Chicken Bacon Pizza

$9.00+

Smoked Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Black Olives, Mozzarella, Colby Jack and Alfredo Sauce

Smoked Steak Alfredo Pizza

$9.00+

Smoked steak, mushroom, black olive and onion with garlic alfredo sauce

Taco Pizza

$9.00+

Taco Sauce, taco meat, tomato, black olive, onion, Colby jack cheese. Served with Lettuce and tortilla chips and salsa and sour cream.

Salads

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Colby Jack Cheese

Side Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Colby Jack Cheese

House Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Colby Jack Cheese

Taco Salad

$13.00

Taco Meat, Lettuce, Black Olive, Tomato, Onion, Colby Jack Cheese and Tortilla Chips

Smoked Steak Salad

$15.00

Smoked Top Sirloin, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Colby Jack Cheese

Chicken Breast Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Colby Jack Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Smoked Chicken in Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Colby Jack Cheese.

Smoked Chicken Salad

$14.00

Large salad with chopped smoked chicken, lettuce, black olive, tomato, onion, banana pepper and Colby jack cheese and your favorite dressing.

Breaded Chicken Salad

$14.00

Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Colby Jack Cheese

Family Sides

Family Fries

$8.00

Family Tots

$8.00

Family Twists

$8.00

Family Wedges

$8.00

Family Mashed Potato & Gravy

$8.00

Family Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Family Onion Rings

$9.00

Wings & Things

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets naked or tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub.

Butterfly Shrimp Basket

$16.00

8 butterflied, crumb-breaded shrimp.

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

4 breaded chicken tenders

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Chicken Wings served naked or tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub.

Indian Taco

$12.00

Thin fry-bread with taco meat, lettuce, onion, tomato, black olive and Colby Jack cheese. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.

Loaded Tots

$15.00

Generous portion of Tots, taco meat, tomato, black olive, tomato, onion, nacho cheese and Colby jack Cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Loaded Fries

$15.00

Generous portion of fries, taco meat, black olive, onion, tomato, Nacho cheese and Colby Jack cheese. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.

Super Nachos

$15.00

Tri-Colored Tortilla Chips with taco meat, black olive, tomato, onion, nacho cheese, Colby jack cheese and jalapeno. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Soft ShellTacos

$12.00

3 hard or soft shelled tacos with taco meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olive and Colby Jack cheese. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.

Tempura Shrimp Basket

$16.00

Hard shell taco

$12.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.99

Chocolate Ice Cream Cup

$1.50

Dream Bar

$1.50

Ice Cream Cup

$1.50

Marble Ice Cream Cup

$1.50

Strawberry Ice Cream Cup

$1.50