Totten Trail Bar & Grill
APPETIZERS
Beef Tips & Smoked Chips
Breaded Cauliflower
Breaded cauliflower florets battered and deep fried.
Breaded Mushrooms
Whole mushrooms beer battered and deep fried.
Broccoli Cheese Bites
Broccoli florets and cheddar cheese, breaded and deep fried
Chili Cheese Fries
A generous helping of fries, smothered in our famous chili and Colby-Jack cheese.
Deep Fried Pickles
Spicy pickles, battered and deep fried
Fried Cheese Curds
Cheddar cheese breaded and deep fried
Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds
Breaded Wisconsin Garlic Cheese Nuggets
Gizzards
Jalapeno Poppers
Halved jalapeno with cream cheese, breaded and deep fried
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Ring Basket
Double portion of beer battered sweet onions.
Smoked Chips & Aoli
Sour Cream Cheddar Bites
Spicy Breaded Cauliflower
Cauliflower breaded with buffalo flavored breading.
BURGERS
Bacon Cheddar Burger
1/3 lb. Ground Chuck, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese on a Toasted Bun.
Blue Cheese Burger
1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Sautéed Onions, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Crumbles on a Toasted Bun
Cardiac Burger
1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, American & Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Double Smoked Ham on a Toasted Bun.
Chili Cheese Burger
1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck on a slice of Sourdough Bread, Chili & Colby Jack Cheese.
Da Bacon A Tor
1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Smoked Bacon, Pecan Shoulder Bacon, Bacon Aioli and American Cheese.
Island Burger
1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Pickle & Onion.
Mac & Cheese Burger
1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Bacon Crumbles , Macaroni and Cheese open faced on Texas Toast
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Sautéed mushrooms, Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Bun.
Outdoorsman Ultimate Burger
1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Smoked Bacon, American & Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo and BBQ sauce.
Patty Melt
1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Sautéed Onion, American & Swiss Cheese on Texas Toast
Pizza Burger
1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce on a Toasted Bun
Rodeo Burger
1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Grilled Jalapeno, Pepperjack Cheese, Onion Rings with BBQ Sauce.
A1 Steak Burger
1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions, swiss cheese, smoked steak and A1 Sauce on a Toasted Bun.
Totten Trail Burger
1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, American Cheese on a Toasted Bun.
Sandwiches
BLT
4 slices of Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Texas Toast.
Breaded Chicken Sand
Crispy Breaded Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on a Toasted Bun.
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted bun
Double Smoked Ham & Swiss
Our in house smoked ham and swiss cheese on toasted sourdough bread.
Extreme BLT
Almost a half pound of Pecan Shoulder Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Toasted Sourdough Bread.
French Dip
Top Sirloin, shaved thin smothered in swiss cheese served on a hoagie bun.
Grilled Smoked Turkey Club
Grilled smoked turkey breast, double smoked ham, hardwood smoked bacon, American and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on two slices of Texas Toast.
Smoked Chicken & Bacon
Chopped Smoked Chicken, sautéed onion, hardwood smoked bacon, swiss cheese and mayo on a hoagie bun.
Smoked Steak Sandwich
In house smoked Top Sirloin, shaved thin with sautéed onion, smothered in swiss cheese.
The Porky
2 Sausage Patties, 2 slices of bacon, 2 slices of american cheese, topped with an egg on texas toast
Chicken
2 pc White Broasted Chicken
Breast and Wing, Hand Breaded, Choice of Potato, Garlic Toast, Soup or Salad.
2 pc Dark Broasted Chicken
Thigh & Drumstick, Hand Breaded, Choice of Potato, Garlic Toast and Soup or Salad.
4 pc Broasted Chicken
Breast, Wing, Thigh Drumstick, Hand Breaded with Choice of Potato, Garlic Toast and Soup or Salad.
8 pc Chicken to-go
16 pc Chicken to-go
24 pc Chicken to-go
KIDS
Pizza's On-Line
Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella and Colby jack cheese
Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce
Sausage Pizza
Sausage, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce
Sausage & Pep Pizza
Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce
Canadian Bacon Pizza
Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce
4-Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon and bacon crumbles.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Garlic Alfredo sauce, BBQ sauce, smoked chicken, mushroom, black olive, onion and Colby Jack cheese
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Garlic Alfredo Sauce and buffalo sauce with Smoke chicken, black olive, onion and bacon.
Cardiac Pizza
Canadian bacon, bacon, ham, green olive and onion with mozzarella and bleu cheese.
Deluxe Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, onion, black olive, mushroom and green peppers
Garbage Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, tomato, onion, green olive, banana pepper and green olive.
Hawaiian Pizza
Canadian bacon and pineapple
Smoked Chicken Bacon Pizza
Smoked Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Black Olives, Mozzarella, Colby Jack and Alfredo Sauce
Smoked Steak Alfredo Pizza
Smoked steak, mushroom, black olive and onion with garlic alfredo sauce
Taco Pizza
Taco Sauce, taco meat, tomato, black olive, onion, Colby jack cheese. Served with Lettuce and tortilla chips and salsa and sour cream.
Salads
Side Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Colby Jack Cheese
House Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Colby Jack Cheese
Taco Salad
Taco Meat, Lettuce, Black Olive, Tomato, Onion, Colby Jack Cheese and Tortilla Chips
Smoked Steak Salad
Smoked Top Sirloin, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Colby Jack Cheese
Chicken Breast Salad
Grilled chicken breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Colby Jack Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Smoked Chicken in Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Colby Jack Cheese.
Smoked Chicken Salad
Large salad with chopped smoked chicken, lettuce, black olive, tomato, onion, banana pepper and Colby jack cheese and your favorite dressing.
Breaded Chicken Salad
Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Colby Jack Cheese
Family Sides
Wings & Things
Boneless Wings
Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets naked or tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub.
Butterfly Shrimp Basket
8 butterflied, crumb-breaded shrimp.
Chicken Tenders
4 breaded chicken tenders
Chicken Wings
Chicken Wings served naked or tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub.
Indian Taco
Thin fry-bread with taco meat, lettuce, onion, tomato, black olive and Colby Jack cheese. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.
Loaded Tots
Generous portion of Tots, taco meat, tomato, black olive, tomato, onion, nacho cheese and Colby jack Cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Loaded Fries
Generous portion of fries, taco meat, black olive, onion, tomato, Nacho cheese and Colby Jack cheese. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.
Super Nachos
Tri-Colored Tortilla Chips with taco meat, black olive, tomato, onion, nacho cheese, Colby jack cheese and jalapeno. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Soft ShellTacos
3 hard or soft shelled tacos with taco meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olive and Colby Jack cheese. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.