Popular Items

Vegetable Biryani

$12.99

Rice cooked in a Tower special mixture of mixed vegetables and spices

Food

Soups

Tomato Soup

$7.99

A tomato based soup flavored with Indian herbs and spices

Rasam

$7.99

A Tower special soup made with Indian spices and herbs

Sweet Corn Soup

$7.99

A comforting, healthy and delicious soup made with mixed vegetables and sweet corn

Appetizers

Baby Corn Manchurian

$12.99

Deep fried baby corn fritters in a spicy and tangy soy sauce tangy soy sauce

Gobi Manchurian (dry)

$13.99

Deep fried cauliflower (Gobi) fritters mixed in a spicy and tangy soy sauce

Milagai Bajji (7 pcs)

$8.99

Crisp turnover stuffed with hot pepper

Mixed Vegetable Bajji (7 pcs)

$8.99

Crisp turnover stuffed with mixed vegetables

Paneer Pakoda (7 pcs)

$9.99

Cottage cheese fritters

Tower Special Samosa(2pcs)

$7.99

Fried Pastry stuffed with vegetables

Bhelpuri

$8.99

Spinach and Onion Pakoda

$8.99

Spinach and onion fritters

Ven Pongal with 1 Vada

$12.99

Chilli Paneer (dry)

$13.99

Marinated cottage cheese cubes deep fried and tossed in spicy and chilli sauce

Idlis

Idli (3 pcs)

$8.99

Steamed rice & lentil cakes. Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney

Mini Idli Sambar (8 SM pcs)

$8.99

Steamed rice & lentil cakes. Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney

Tower Combo (2 idli/1 vada)

$8.99

Steamed rice & lentil cakes and fried lentil donuts. Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney.

Sambhar Idli (2 pcs)

$8.99

Steamed rice & lentil cakes dipped in Sambar.

Vada

Methu Vada (3 pcs)

$9.99

Fried lentil donuts. Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney

Sambar Vada (2 pcs)

$9.99

Steamed rice & lentil cakes. Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney

Tower Combo 2 Vada + 1 Idly

$9.99

Yogurt Vada (2 pcs)

$9.99

Served dipped in yogurt and topped with garlic and cilantro

Tiffins

Channa Poori

$14.99

An unleavened bread (2 pcs) made of wheat flour and deep fried served with chick peas (garbanzo beans) cooked in a Tower special curry sauce

Chilli Parotta

$14.99

Shredded layered bread cooked with onions, green bell peppers and chilies, and tomatoes in a Tower special sauce

Kaima Idlli

$13.99

Idli cubes flavored with finely chopped onion, tomato, garlic, capsicum, green chillies and coriander leaves

Kotthu Parotta

$13.99

Shredded layered bread cooked with onions,tomatoes in a Tower special sauce

Mixed Vegetable Uttappam

$14.99

Pancake made of rice and lentil batter and topped with mixed vegetables and onions

Onion Chilli Uttappam

$14.99

Pancake made of rice and lentil batter and topped with green chilli peppers and onions

Poori Masala (2 pcs)

$11.99

An unleavened bread (2 pcs) made of wheat flour and deep fried served with potato masala

Paneer Kothu Parotta

$14.99

Shredded layer bread cooked with grated paneer, onions, tomatoes in a Tower special sauce

Classic Dosa

Butter Dosa

$10.99

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil. Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney

Butter Dosa with Masala

$12.99

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney

Cheese Dosa

$10.99

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney

Cheese Dosa with Masala

$12.99

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney

Masala Dosa

$11.99

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney

Mysore Dosa

$10.99

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney

Mysore Dosa with Masala

$12.99

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney

Onion Dosa

$10.99

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney

Onion Dosa with Masala

$12.99

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney

Plain Dosa

$9.99

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato Chutney

Ghee Dosa

$10.99

Gun Powder Masala Dosa

$11.99

Ghee Masala Dosa

$12.99

Classic Rava Dosa

Onion Rava Dosa

$13.99

Thin crepe made of cream of wheat.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney

Onion Rava Dosa with Masala

$14.99

Thin crepe made of cream of wheat.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney

Onion Rava Mysore Dosa

$13.99

Thin crepe made of cream of wheat.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney

Onion Rava Mysore Dosa with Masala

$14.99

Thin crepe made of cream of wheat.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney

Plain Rava Dosa

$13.99

Thin crepe made of cream of wheat.

Plain Rava Dosa with Masala

$14.99

Thin crepe made of cream of wheat.

Ghee Gun Powder Rava Masala Dosa

$15.99

Super Sizes Dosa

Paper Plain Dosa

$16.99

Oversized crispy paper thin dosa to share with your loved ones.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney

Paper Dosa with Masala

$17.99

Oversized crispy paper thin dosa to share with your loved ones.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato Chutney

Family Paper Plain Dosa+Desert

$18.99

Family Paper Masala Dosa+Desert

$19.99

Tower Dosa Specials

Andhra Karam (Spicy) Masala Dosa

$14.99

Spicy Andhra red chili chutney and stuffed with potato masala

Chettinad Masala Dosa

$14.99

Spicy chettinad chutney and stuffed with potato masala Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney

Kariveppilai Masala Dosa

$14.99

Spicy curry leaf chutney topped with jalapenos, tomato and stuffed with potato masala

Madurai Malli Masala Dosa

$14.99

Spicy coriander chutney and stuffed with potato masala

Paneer Masala Dosa

$14.99

Tower special chutney stuffed with grated paneer and potato masala

Pondicherry Masala Dosa

$14.99

Spicy pondicherry chutney and stuffed with potato masala

Spicy Avocado Dosa

$14.99

Tower special chutney mixed with avocado, cheese, jalapenos and stuffed with potato masala

Curries

Aloo Gobhi

$13.99

Steamed aloo (potato) and gobhi (cauliflower)cooked in a Tower special curry sauce

Bhindi (Indian) Masala

$13.99

Steamed Indian okra cooked in a Tower special curry sauce

Chana Masala

$13.99

Steamed garbanzo beans cooked in a Tower special curry sauce

Chana Paalak

$13.99

Steamed garbanzo beans cooked in a ground spinach blended with a Tower special curry sauce

Dal Tadka

$12.99

Steamed lentils tempered with garlic, cumin seeds, dry chilies and fresh herbs

Kadai Gobhi

$13.99

Deep fried cauliflower (Gobhi) florets cooked in a flat iron wok (Kadai) along with peppers, onions and a Tower special curry sauce

Kadai Paneer

$14.99

Deep fried paneer cubes cooked in a cast iron wok (Kadai) along with peppers, onions and a Tower special curry sauce

Mutter Paneer

$14.99

Mutter (peas) and paneer cooked in a creamy Tower special curry sauce

Palak Paneer

$14.99

Paneer cubes cooked in a ground spinach blended with a Tower special curry sauce

Paneer Butter Masala

$14.99

Paneer cubes simmered in a buttery Tower special spicy sauce enriched with dry fenugreek and cashew nut paste

Paneer Makhani

$14.99

Paneer cubes cooked in Tower special Makhani (a creamy sauce made with a special blend of Indian spices)

Parotta and Vegetable Kurma

$16.99

Mixed vegetables cooked in a Tower special coconut curry sauce. Served with two Parottas

Vegetable Kofta

$14.99

Deep fried seasoned minced vegetable balls (3 pcs) cooked in a mildly spiced Tower special curry sauce

Vegetable Korma

$13.99

Mixed vegetables cooked in a Tower special coconut curry sauce

Sides

Chapati (2 pcs)

$3.99

Chapati (a flat unleavened bread) made of whole wheat flour and cooked on a tava (flat skillet) Accompaniments can be any of the Indian curries

Parotta (2 pcs)

$4.99

Layered bread. Accompaniments can be any of the Indian curries

Plain Rice (16 oz)

$4.99

Plain white rice

Poori (2 pcs)

$9.99

An unleavened bread (2 pcs) made of wheat flour and deep fried

Sambar (16 oz)

$5.99

A lentil-based vegetable curry, cooked with pigeon pea and tamarind broth

Yogurt/Raita (8 oz)

$3.99

Yogurt/Raita

Extra Chutney (16 oz)

$6.99

Tomato and Coconut Chutney

Extra Masala (8 oz)

$2.99

Rice

Bisi Belle Baath

$12.99

Rice, lentils and vegetables cooked with Tower special sambar and Indian spices

Paneer Vegetable Fried Rice

$14.99

Rice sautéed with steamed vegetables, grated paneer and special spices

Tamarind Rice

$12.99

Rice cooked with tamarind (a sweet and sour tasting fruit) paste blended with authentic Indian spices and garnished with roasted peanuts tempered with mustard seeds and herbs

Yogurt Rice

$10.99

White rice cooked and mixed with plain yogurt, and tempered with mustard seeds and herbs

Vangi Bhaath

$13.99

Rice cooked in a Tower special sauce made with roasted and blanched eggplant and Indian spices

Vegetable Biryani

$12.99

Rice cooked in a Tower special mixture of mixed vegetables and spices

Ven Pongal with 1 Vadai

$12.99

Rice and lentils cooked under low heat and flavored with a Tower special sauce (mixture of butter, black pepper and cumin seeds)

Kids

Mini Cheese Dosa

$8.99

Dosa topped with cheddar cheese and served with Sambar, Coconut chutney and Honey

Mini Idlis (10 pcs)

$7.99

Steamed rice & lentil cakes. Served with Sambar, Coconut chutney and Honey

Tower Kids Combo

$9.99

A small dosa and mini idlis served with Sambar,Coconut chutney and Honey

Chocolate Dosa

$8.99

Dosa Topped With Chocolate Crumbs

Kids Pizza Dosa

$9.99

cheddar cheese (or) Panner ,Carrot,Tomato,Peas

Desserts

Carrot Halwa

$7.99

Carrot based sweet desert pudding

Gulab Jamun (2 pcs)

$6.99

Spongy milky balls soaked in rose scented syrup

Rasmalai (2 pcs)

$6.99

Spongy cottage cheese balls soaked in aromatic milk

Beverages

Chai

$3.50

Indian tea made by boiling tea leaves with milk and Indian spices

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Yogurt blended with mango, sugar and Indian spices

Butter Milk

$4.00

Yogurt blended with ginger, coriander, salt, curry leaves and other Indian spices

Soda

$2.00

Carbonated drinks

South Indian Coffee

$4.00

Coffee decoction (brewed from a finely ground coffee powder in a traditional Indian filter) mixed with frothed and boiled milk.