Food Menu

Starters

Grilled Pita Trio

$11.99

Warm grilled pita served with roasted red pepper & feta htipiti, fresh whipped hummus and guacamole topped with cilantro & pico

Bavarian Pretzel Dippers

$9.99

Delicious bites of pretzels served with your choice honey mustard, stadium mustard or spicy aioli

House Made Stuffed Hungarian Peppers

$12.99

Three spicy Hungarian peppers stuffed with delicious Italian sausage, smothered in our house made marinara and topped with fresh mozzarella & provolone cheese

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.99

Creamy cheesy spicy house made buffalo chicken dip, served with house made tortilla chips and topped with scallions

Tavern Mussels

$10.99

PEI mussels steamed in chicken stock, white wine and sautéed veggies. Served with grilled bread

Crispy Calamari

$13.99

Hand tossed in our seasoned breading and fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with scallions & fresh cut lemon wedge and our classic house made marinara

Famous House Made Jalapeno Poppers

$11.99

Bacon wrapped jalapeño's stuffed with sausage & our blend of cream cheese, cheddar and pepper jack cheese

Gametime Nachos

$13.99

House made tortilla chips, layered with grilled chicken, shredded lettuce, our three cheese blend, house made pico, chopped cilantro and fresh squeezed lime juice. Served with sour cream

Deep Fried Pickle Chips

$8.99

Hand breaded dill pickle chips fried to a golden brown perfection. Served with ranch & spicy aioli

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$9.99

Fried cheese curds topped with parmesan cheese & served with our classic house made marinara

Classic Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.99

Homemade spinach & artichoke dip topped with fresh pico, scallions and parmesan cheese. Served with house made tortilla chips

Lettuce Wraps

$11.99

Grilled chicken sliced and tossed in our house made Thai vinaigrette, served with sweet chili sauce, cucumbers, carrot sticks and roasted peanuts

Farm Fresh Deviled Eggs

$9.99

Our savory deviled egg mix topped with scallions and YES candied bacon!!

Fresh Cut Tuna Poke

$14.99

Fresh hand cut tuna mixed with fresh diced jalapeños & mangoes, tossed with fresh cilantro and our house made Thai vinaigrette. Served with crispy crostini

6 - Jumbo Wings

$9.99
12 Jumbo Wings

$17.99

Salad

The Signature Tavern Salad

$10.99

Ohio grown spring mix, topped with shredded provolone & mozzarella cheese blend, cherry tomatoes and red onions

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.99

Fresh chopped Romaine lettuce, tossed is Caesar dressing and topped with homemade croutons and shaved parmesan cheese

Fresh Kale Salad

$11.99

Baby Kale and shredded green cabbage, sliced fresh strawberries, goat cheese, candied pecans and roasted butternut squash, tossed in our house made balsamic vinaigrette

Heirloom Tomato Caprese Salad

$11.99

Fresh heirloom tomatoes, fresh burrata cheese, drizzled with balsamic glaze and our house made Italian vinaigrette, topped with fresh basil

Arugula Salad

$11.99

Baby arugula, heirloom cherry tomatoes, crispy onion straws and parmesan cheese tossed in our house made Italian vinaigrette

Southwest Chipotle Salad

$12.99

Ohio grown spring mix, black beans, roasted corn, avocado, cheddar cheese, tossed in our house made chipotle ranch & topped with fresh house made pico, onion straws and fresh cilantro

Tavern Cobb

$14.99

Ohio grown spring mix tossed in buttermilk ranch dressing, served with hand cut turkey, cured ham, fresh avocado, cheddar cheese, and grape tomatoes

Burgers

The Classic Burger

$13.99

Two burger patties with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, on a brioche bun

Chipotle Ranch Cheddar & Bacon Burger

$13.99

Two burger patties topped with cheddar, thick bacon and chipotle ranch on a brioche bun

Ring of Fire Burger

$13.99

Two burger patties topped with pepper jack cheese, giardiniera relish, jalapeños, an onion ring, garlic mayo, on a brioche bun

Tavern Paddy Melt

$13.99

Two burger patties topped with grilled onions and melted American cheese on grilled sourdough

Veggie Life

$13.99

One Impossible burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle & garlic mayo, on a brioche bun

Sandwiches

The Philly

$14.99

Freshly shaved prime rib, sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese, served on a hoagie bun

French Dip

$13.99

Freshly shaved prime rib topped with swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie. Served with a side of homemade horsey sauce and au jus

Spicy Maple Glased Bacon BLT

$12.99

A pile of delicious, thick sliced spicy maple glazed bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato and garlic mayo, served on toasted sourdough bread

Tavern Breaded Chicken

$13.99

Boneless chicken breast seasoned to perfection, grilled or hand-breaded and fried, topped with shredded lettuce & dill pickle chips, served with a side of mayo

Triple Decker Turkey Carver Club

$14.99

Turkey, Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough

The Mediterranean

$13.99

Roasted red pepper, red onion, avocado, heirloom tomato, shredded lettuce, cucumber, feta, and fresh whipped hummus on focaccia bread

Entrees

Acai Bowl

$12.99

Acai blended with almond milk and topped with fresh fruit, granola, peanut butter and honey

Tuna Power Bowl

$16.99

Fresh tuna, wild rice & orzo salad, avocado, cucumber, shredded carrots and fresh pico, topped with wasabi aioli and spicy aioli

Cilantro Lime Chicken Power Bowl

$15.99

Buffalo Chicken Loaded Pierogies

$16.99

MADE FRESH BY THE “PIEROGI LADY” Four pierogies stuffed with chicken, buffalo sauce and cheese, fried golden brown. Plated with two house made breaded tenders tossed in mild buffalo sauce, drizzled with ranch dressing, melted cheddar and green onions on top. Served with a side of ranch dressing

Double Cut Pork Chop

$27.99

A hand cut 12oz. chargrilled pork chop, served with buttery whipped potatoes and caramelized bacon brussells sprouts, topped with smoked maple bourbon demi glaze

Signature Hand Cut Strip Steak

$29.99

Our signature hand cut 12 oz. Certified Angus Beef strip steak, served with buttery whipped potatoes and broccoli, topped with our signature seasoned steak butter

Slow Roasted Half Chicken

$23.99

Our signature brined and slow roasted fresh Amish chicken, served with buttery whipped potatoes and pan sauce

The 8oz Filet

$36.99

The classic Certified Angus Beef 8oz. filet, served with buttery whipped potatoes and your choice of side, topped with our signature seasoned steak butter

Fresh Catch

Cedar Plank Infused Salmon

$20.99

Fresh hand cut 7 oz. salmon, served with buttery whipped potatoes and coleslaw, topped with smoked bourbon maple demi glaze

Frilled Idaho Trout

$24.99

Char-grilled Idaho trout, served with buttery whipped potatoes and broccoli, topped with a creamy lobster butter

Fresh Caught Walleye

$24.99

Chargrilled walleye, served with wild rice salad and caramelized bacon brussels sprouts, topped with a creamy citrus butter

Yuengling Battered Fish & Chips

$23.99

Hand-breaded cod, deep fried to a crisp golden brown, served with crispy french fries, coleslaw and house made tartar sauce

Flatbread Pizza

One Topping BYO Flatbread

$10.99

ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS 1.50

Spinach Artichoke Flatbread

$13.99

Topped with our house made spinach & artichoke dip, blackened chicken, tomato and mozzarella & provolone blend, finished with shaved parmesan cheese

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$13.99

House BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, hickory smoked bacon, red onions and topped with a three cheese blend (mozzarella, provolone & cheddar)

Margherita Flatbread

$13.99

Our house made marinara and fresh roma tomatoes, topped with fresh mozzarella & fresh basil, finished with an olive oil drizzle

Tavern Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.99

Our house made buffalo chicken dip, topped with mozzarella & provolone blend and scallions, finished with a blue cheese dressing drizzle

Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.99

Soup of the Day

$4.99

Dessert

Seasonal Chef Cheese Cake

$8.00
Key Lime Pie

$10.00
Three Layer Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.00

Milkshakes

$6.99

Dole Whip 12oz

$4.99

ADD ICE CREAM FLOAT

$3.00

Browns Cookies

$2.50

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Buttery Whipped Potatoes

$3.99

Carmelized Bacon Brussel Sprout

$3.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Crispy Tots

$3.99

Cucumber Salad

$2.99

Extra Chips

$1.00
Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Wild Rice

$2.99

Spicy Green Beans

$3.99
Tomato Basil Soup

$4.99

Side Soup of the day

$4.99

Beverages

Coke

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29

7-UP

$3.29

Ginger Ale

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Dr. Pepper

$3.29

Mountain Dew

$3.29

Water

Freddie's Root Beer

$3.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Coffee

$3.29

Iced Tea

$3.29

Sweet Tea

$3.49

Raspberry Tea

$3.49

Peach Tea

$3.49

Strawberry Tea

$3.49

Soda Water

Tonic

Milkshakes

$6.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Grapefruit Juice

$3.99

Milk

$3.99

Pierre Sparkling Water

$4.00

ADD ICE CREAM FLOAT

$3.00

Original Red Bull

$4.00

Sugarfree Red Bull

$4.00

Tropical (Yellow) Red Bull

$4.00

Watermelon (Red) Red Bull

$4.00

Blueberry (Blue) Red Bull

$4.00

Coconut (White) Red Bull

$4.00

Kids

Cheese Pizza (Kids)

$7.99

Pepperroni Pizza (Kids)

$7.99

Plain Burger (Kids)

$7.99

Cheeseburger (Kids)

$7.99

Chicken Tenders Fried (Kids)

$7.99

Chicken Tenders Grilled (Kids)

$7.99

Grilled Cheese Bars (Kids)

$7.99

PB & J (Kids)

$7.99

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Kids Drink

$1.99

Kids Milk

$1.99

Kids Milkshake

$4.99

Side Sauces

Side Hot Sauce

$0.59

Side Ranch

$0.59

Side Mayo

$0.59

Side Buffalo

$0.59

Side Sweet Heat

$0.59

Side Tai Chili

$0.59

Side Carolina Tangy

$0.59

Side Teriyaki

$0.59

Side Honey BBQ

$0.59

Side Spicy Garlic

$0.59

Side Garlic Parm

$0.59

Side Honey Mustard

$0.59

Side Cajun Dry Rub

$0.59

Side Caribbean Jerk Dry Rub

$0.59

Side Horsey

$0.59

Side Garlic Mayo

$0.59

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.59

Side Italian

$0.59

Side Blue Cheese

$0.59

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.59

Side Balsamic

$0.59

Side Rasp Vinaigrette

$0.59

Side Sour Cream

$0.59

Side Tai Vinaigrette

$0.59

Spicy Aioli

$0.59

Catering Menu

Starters

CAT Reg - Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$32.00

Served with tortilla chips

CAT LG - Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$55.00

Served with tortilla chips

CAT Reg - Classic Buffalo Chicken Dip

$40.00

Served with tortilla chips

CAT LG - Classic Buffalo Chicken Dip

$75.00

Served with tortilla chips

CAT Reg - Fresh Veggie Platter

$50.00

Fresh assortment of veggies served with our house buttermilk ranch

CAT Reg - Tortillo Trio

$32.00

Fresh guacamole, house made pico and warm queso dip. Served with tortilla chips

CAT LG - Tortillo Trio

$65.00

Fresh guacamole, house made pico and warm queso dip. Served with tortilla chips

Wings

50 Traditional Wings

$55.00

100 Traditional Wings

$110.00

50 Boneless Wings

$50.00

100 Boneless Wings

$100.00

Salads

All salads serve 8 to 10, served with 8 oz. of dressing Add 5 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast 5.00.

CAT Town Tavern House Salad

$30.00

Ohio grown spring mix, topped with shredded provolone cheese, tomatoes and diced red onions

CAT Classic Caesar Salad

$25.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & croutons

CAT Summer Berry Salad

$40.00

Ohio grown spring mix, strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, cucumber, grape tomatoes, feta cheese and candied walnuts

Pasta

CAT Mama's Spaghetti

$45.00

Fresh cooked spaghetti noodles served with our house made marinara

CAT Rigatoni Bake

$55.00

Fresh cooked rigatoni tossed in our house made marinara, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to melty perfection

Entrees

CAT Grilled Chicken Platter (10 Pieces)

$45.00

Our marinated and grilled 5 oz. chicken breast. Toss in any of the following: Mild, Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan for no additional charge

CAT Chicken Piccata (10 Pieces/5oz ea)

$55.00

Crispy pan fried chicken piccata topped with lemon butter sauce

CAT BBQ Pulled Pork (5 Lbs)

$40.00

Our house smoked pulled pork smothered in our house BBQ sauce

CAT BBQ Pulled Chicken (5 Lbs)

$100.00

Our house smoked pulled chicken smothered in our house BBQ sauce

Party Sides

All sides serve up to 6

CAT Baked Beans

$16.99

CAT Crispy Fries

$16.99

CAT Cucumber Salad

$16.99

CAT Coleslaw

$16.99

CAT Mashed Potatoes

$16.99

CAT Mac & Cheese

$21.99

CAT Steamed Broccoli

$16.99

CAT Spicy Green Beans

$16.99

Merch

Customer Shirts

Customer T Shirt

$20.00