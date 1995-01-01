Town Tavern Copley 125 Montrose W Ave
Food Menu
Starters
Grilled Pita Trio
Warm grilled pita served with roasted red pepper & feta htipiti, fresh whipped hummus and guacamole topped with cilantro & pico
Bavarian Pretzel Dippers
Delicious bites of pretzels served with your choice honey mustard, stadium mustard or spicy aioli
House Made Stuffed Hungarian Peppers
Three spicy Hungarian peppers stuffed with delicious Italian sausage, smothered in our house made marinara and topped with fresh mozzarella & provolone cheese
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Creamy cheesy spicy house made buffalo chicken dip, served with house made tortilla chips and topped with scallions
Tavern Mussels
PEI mussels steamed in chicken stock, white wine and sautéed veggies. Served with grilled bread
Crispy Calamari
Hand tossed in our seasoned breading and fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with scallions & fresh cut lemon wedge and our classic house made marinara
Famous House Made Jalapeno Poppers
Bacon wrapped jalapeño's stuffed with sausage & our blend of cream cheese, cheddar and pepper jack cheese
Gametime Nachos
House made tortilla chips, layered with grilled chicken, shredded lettuce, our three cheese blend, house made pico, chopped cilantro and fresh squeezed lime juice. Served with sour cream
Deep Fried Pickle Chips
Hand breaded dill pickle chips fried to a golden brown perfection. Served with ranch & spicy aioli
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Fried cheese curds topped with parmesan cheese & served with our classic house made marinara
Classic Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Homemade spinach & artichoke dip topped with fresh pico, scallions and parmesan cheese. Served with house made tortilla chips
Lettuce Wraps
Grilled chicken sliced and tossed in our house made Thai vinaigrette, served with sweet chili sauce, cucumbers, carrot sticks and roasted peanuts
Farm Fresh Deviled Eggs
Our savory deviled egg mix topped with scallions and YES candied bacon!!
Fresh Cut Tuna Poke
Fresh hand cut tuna mixed with fresh diced jalapeños & mangoes, tossed with fresh cilantro and our house made Thai vinaigrette. Served with crispy crostini
6 - Jumbo Wings
12 Jumbo Wings
Salad
The Signature Tavern Salad
Ohio grown spring mix, topped with shredded provolone & mozzarella cheese blend, cherry tomatoes and red onions
Classic Caesar Salad
Fresh chopped Romaine lettuce, tossed is Caesar dressing and topped with homemade croutons and shaved parmesan cheese
Fresh Kale Salad
Baby Kale and shredded green cabbage, sliced fresh strawberries, goat cheese, candied pecans and roasted butternut squash, tossed in our house made balsamic vinaigrette
Heirloom Tomato Caprese Salad
Fresh heirloom tomatoes, fresh burrata cheese, drizzled with balsamic glaze and our house made Italian vinaigrette, topped with fresh basil
Arugula Salad
Baby arugula, heirloom cherry tomatoes, crispy onion straws and parmesan cheese tossed in our house made Italian vinaigrette
Southwest Chipotle Salad
Ohio grown spring mix, black beans, roasted corn, avocado, cheddar cheese, tossed in our house made chipotle ranch & topped with fresh house made pico, onion straws and fresh cilantro
Tavern Cobb
Ohio grown spring mix tossed in buttermilk ranch dressing, served with hand cut turkey, cured ham, fresh avocado, cheddar cheese, and grape tomatoes
Burgers
The Classic Burger
Two burger patties with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, on a brioche bun
Chipotle Ranch Cheddar & Bacon Burger
Two burger patties topped with cheddar, thick bacon and chipotle ranch on a brioche bun
Ring of Fire Burger
Two burger patties topped with pepper jack cheese, giardiniera relish, jalapeños, an onion ring, garlic mayo, on a brioche bun
Tavern Paddy Melt
Two burger patties topped with grilled onions and melted American cheese on grilled sourdough
Veggie Life
One Impossible burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle & garlic mayo, on a brioche bun
Sandwiches
The Philly
Freshly shaved prime rib, sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese, served on a hoagie bun
French Dip
Freshly shaved prime rib topped with swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie. Served with a side of homemade horsey sauce and au jus
Spicy Maple Glased Bacon BLT
A pile of delicious, thick sliced spicy maple glazed bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato and garlic mayo, served on toasted sourdough bread
Tavern Breaded Chicken
Boneless chicken breast seasoned to perfection, grilled or hand-breaded and fried, topped with shredded lettuce & dill pickle chips, served with a side of mayo
Triple Decker Turkey Carver Club
Turkey, Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough
The Mediterranean
Roasted red pepper, red onion, avocado, heirloom tomato, shredded lettuce, cucumber, feta, and fresh whipped hummus on focaccia bread
Entrees
Acai Bowl
Acai blended with almond milk and topped with fresh fruit, granola, peanut butter and honey
Tuna Power Bowl
Fresh tuna, wild rice & orzo salad, avocado, cucumber, shredded carrots and fresh pico, topped with wasabi aioli and spicy aioli
Cilantro Lime Chicken Power Bowl
Buffalo Chicken Loaded Pierogies
MADE FRESH BY THE “PIEROGI LADY” Four pierogies stuffed with chicken, buffalo sauce and cheese, fried golden brown. Plated with two house made breaded tenders tossed in mild buffalo sauce, drizzled with ranch dressing, melted cheddar and green onions on top. Served with a side of ranch dressing
Double Cut Pork Chop
A hand cut 12oz. chargrilled pork chop, served with buttery whipped potatoes and caramelized bacon brussells sprouts, topped with smoked maple bourbon demi glaze
Signature Hand Cut Strip Steak
Our signature hand cut 12 oz. Certified Angus Beef strip steak, served with buttery whipped potatoes and broccoli, topped with our signature seasoned steak butter
Slow Roasted Half Chicken
Our signature brined and slow roasted fresh Amish chicken, served with buttery whipped potatoes and pan sauce
The 8oz Filet
The classic Certified Angus Beef 8oz. filet, served with buttery whipped potatoes and your choice of side, topped with our signature seasoned steak butter
Fresh Catch
Cedar Plank Infused Salmon
Fresh hand cut 7 oz. salmon, served with buttery whipped potatoes and coleslaw, topped with smoked bourbon maple demi glaze
Frilled Idaho Trout
Char-grilled Idaho trout, served with buttery whipped potatoes and broccoli, topped with a creamy lobster butter
Fresh Caught Walleye
Chargrilled walleye, served with wild rice salad and caramelized bacon brussels sprouts, topped with a creamy citrus butter
Yuengling Battered Fish & Chips
Hand-breaded cod, deep fried to a crisp golden brown, served with crispy french fries, coleslaw and house made tartar sauce
Flatbread Pizza
One Topping BYO Flatbread
ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS 1.50
Spinach Artichoke Flatbread
Topped with our house made spinach & artichoke dip, blackened chicken, tomato and mozzarella & provolone blend, finished with shaved parmesan cheese
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
House BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, hickory smoked bacon, red onions and topped with a three cheese blend (mozzarella, provolone & cheddar)
Margherita Flatbread
Our house made marinara and fresh roma tomatoes, topped with fresh mozzarella & fresh basil, finished with an olive oil drizzle
Tavern Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Our house made buffalo chicken dip, topped with mozzarella & provolone blend and scallions, finished with a blue cheese dressing drizzle
Dessert
Sides
French Fries
Broccoli
Buttery Whipped Potatoes
Carmelized Bacon Brussel Sprout
Coleslaw
Crispy Tots
Cucumber Salad
Extra Chips
Mac and Cheese
Onion Rings
Side Caesar Salad
Side Salad
Side Wild Rice
Spicy Green Beans
Tomato Basil Soup
Side Soup of the day
Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
7-UP
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Dr. Pepper
Mountain Dew
Water
Freddie's Root Beer
Bottled Water
Coffee
Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Raspberry Tea
Peach Tea
Strawberry Tea
Soda Water
Tonic
Milkshakes
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Milk
Pierre Sparkling Water
ADD ICE CREAM FLOAT
Original Red Bull
Sugarfree Red Bull
Tropical (Yellow) Red Bull
Watermelon (Red) Red Bull
Blueberry (Blue) Red Bull
Coconut (White) Red Bull
Kids
Side Sauces
Side Hot Sauce
Side Ranch
Side Mayo
Side Buffalo
Side Sweet Heat
Side Tai Chili
Side Carolina Tangy
Side Teriyaki
Side Honey BBQ
Side Spicy Garlic
Side Garlic Parm
Side Honey Mustard
Side Cajun Dry Rub
Side Caribbean Jerk Dry Rub
Side Horsey
Side Garlic Mayo
Side Chipotle Ranch
Side Italian
Side Blue Cheese
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Balsamic
Side Rasp Vinaigrette
Side Sour Cream
Side Tai Vinaigrette
Spicy Aioli
Catering Menu
Starters
CAT Reg - Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Served with tortilla chips
CAT LG - Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Served with tortilla chips
CAT Reg - Classic Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served with tortilla chips
CAT LG - Classic Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served with tortilla chips
CAT Reg - Fresh Veggie Platter
Fresh assortment of veggies served with our house buttermilk ranch
CAT Reg - Tortillo Trio
Fresh guacamole, house made pico and warm queso dip. Served with tortilla chips
CAT LG - Tortillo Trio
Fresh guacamole, house made pico and warm queso dip. Served with tortilla chips
Wings
Salads
CAT Town Tavern House Salad
Ohio grown spring mix, topped with shredded provolone cheese, tomatoes and diced red onions
CAT Classic Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & croutons
CAT Summer Berry Salad
Ohio grown spring mix, strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, cucumber, grape tomatoes, feta cheese and candied walnuts
Pasta
Entrees
CAT Grilled Chicken Platter (10 Pieces)
Our marinated and grilled 5 oz. chicken breast. Toss in any of the following: Mild, Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan for no additional charge
CAT Chicken Piccata (10 Pieces/5oz ea)
Crispy pan fried chicken piccata topped with lemon butter sauce
CAT BBQ Pulled Pork (5 Lbs)
Our house smoked pulled pork smothered in our house BBQ sauce
CAT BBQ Pulled Chicken (5 Lbs)
Our house smoked pulled chicken smothered in our house BBQ sauce