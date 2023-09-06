TP Tea Irvine
LIMITED-TIME Only
- Orange Super Blast, 柑橘冰茶$6.25
Orange juice, pineapple juice with premium jasmine green tea and AI YU JELLY, lime slice, and orange slices! Great with Aloe Vera or Lychee Jelly
- Orange Blizzard Slushy, 柑橘風暴$6.50
Ice-blended orange juice with premium jasmine green tea slushy and orange slice! Great with Aloe Vera or Lychee Jelly
Milk Tea 奶茶
- Milk Tea, 蔗香奶茶$5.25
Classic Pure Milk Tea with Golden Syrup
- Boba Milk Tea, 珍珠奶茶$5.75
Classic Milk Tea with BOBA
- Taiwan Classic Milk Tea, 小時候奶茶$6.75
Classic Milk Tea with BOBA, QQ NOODLE, GRASS JELLY
- Thai Milk Tea, 手沖泰奶$5.25
- 3Q TP Milk Tea$6.75
It’s Back!! Tie Guan Yin Milk Tea with BOBA, QQ, COFFEE JELLY
- TGY Family Milk Tea, 家族奶茶$6.75
Tie Guan Yin Milk Tea with BOBA, PUDDING, COFFEE JELLY
- Tie Guan Yin Milk Tea, 鐵觀音奶茶$5.50
- Treasure Taro Milk Tea (Pudding), 寶藏濃芋奶茶$6.75
Green Milk Tea with our HOUSE MADE TARO PASTE, PUDDING
- Jasmine Green Milk Tea, 茉莉綠奶茶$5.50
- Boba Mango Milk Tea, 芒果珍珠奶茶$6.50
House special ice blended Mango Green Milk Tea with BOBA
- Strawberry Milk Tea, 草莓奶茶冰沙$6.50
Ice blended Strawberry Milk Tea
- Pudding Milk Tea, 布丁奶茶$5.75
Classic Milk Tea with PUDDING
Fresh Milk Tea Latte 鮮奶茶拿鐵
Fruit Tea 水果茶
- Emerald Lemon Ai Yu Green Tea, 翡翠檸檬愛玉綠茶$6.25
Made with freshly squeezed Limes with AI YU LEMON TEA JELLY. The best drink to have on hot sunny day!
- Passion Fruit Green Tea, 百香水果綠茶$5.95
Bursting with rich flavor! This drink is great with Aloe!
- Fantastic Fruit Tea, 滿杯水果茶$6.25
Pineapple Juice with Premium Jasmine Green Tea, Apple slice, Orange slice, and Chia Seeds! Great with Aloe Vera or Pineapple Jelly
- Pineapple Ice Tea, 鳳梨冰茶$6.25
Pineapple Chunk Blended with Green Tea comes perfectly paired with TEA JELLY and a slice of Orange. A perfect cup to cool you down!
- Lemon Jasmine Green Tea, 檸檬翡翠綠茶$5.75
Made with freshly squeezed limes! The best drink to have in hot sunny day.
- Lemon Signature Black Tea, 檸檬經典紅茶$5.50
Made with freshly squeezed limes! The best drink to have in hot sunny day.
- Winter Melon Tie Guan Yin Oolong, 冬瓜鐵觀音$5.75
- Mango Ice Tea (Lemon Aiyu Jelly), 芒果冰茶$6.25
House Special Mango Purée with Green Tea and AI YU LEMON JELLY
Original Tea 原味茶
Salted Cheese Cream Foam (Creama) 芝芝系列
- Black Tea Cheese Cream Foam, 芝芝經典紅茶$5.75
Classic Black Tea topped wiht a foamy layer of house made sea salt cheese cream!
- Tie Guan Yin Tea Cheese Cream Foam, 芝芝鐵觀音$5.75
Specialty Tie Guan Yin Oolong Tea topped wiht a foamy layer of house made sea salt cheese cream!
- Jasmine Green Tea Cheese Cream Foam, 芝芝茉莉綠$5.75
Premium Jasmine Green Tea topped wiht a foamy layer of house made sea salt cheese cream!
- Mango Cheese Cream Foam (Tea Jelly), 芝芝芒果$6.95
Blended Mango Green Tea top with a foamy layer of sea salt cheese cream with Tea Jelly. Yummy!
Kyoto Uji Matcha 宇治抹茶
Brûlée Tornado 布蕾龍捲風
- Matcha Tornado, 抹茶龍捲風$6.50
Ice blended Matcha and Whole Milk with our house made Creme Brûlée Cup!
- Thai Tea Brûlée Tornado, 泰奶布蕾龍捲風$6.50
Ice blended Thai Milk Tea with our house made Creme Brûlée Cup!
- Boba Fresh Milk Tornado, 珍珠鮮奶龍捲風$5.99
Non-caffeinated. BOBA with whole milk in our special tornado cup!
- Tie Guan Yin Tornado Latte, 鐵觀音龍捲風拿鐵$6.25
- Black Tea Tornado Latte, 紅茶龍捲風拿鐵$6.25
- Jasmine Tornado Latte, 翡翠龍捲風拿鐵$6.25
Smoothie 冰沙
Non Caffeinated Drinks 無咖啡因飲品
Hot Drinks (16oz) 熱飲
- Hot Signature Black Tea, 經典紅茶（熱）$4.50
- Hot Tie Guan Yin Tea, 鐵觀音（熱）$4.50
- Hot Jasmine Green Tea, 茉莉綠茶（熱）$4.50
- Hot Boba Milk Tea, 珍珠奶茶（熱）$5.50
Hot Classic Milk Tea with BOBA
- Hot Milk Tea, 奶茶（熱）$4.99
Hot Classic Pure Milk Tea with Golden Syrup
- Hot Tie Guan Yin Milk Tea, 鐵觀音奶茶（熱）$5.25
- Hot Jasmine Green Milk Tea, 茉莉綠奶茶（熱）$5.25
- Hot Lemon Black Tea, 檸檬紅茶（熱）$5.25
- Hot Signature Black Tea Latte, 紅茶拿鐵（熱）$5.50
- Hot Tie Guan Yin Tea Latte, 鐵觀音拿鐵（熱）$5.50
- Hot Jasmine Green Tea Latte, 茉莉綠拿鐵（熱）$5.50
- Hot Winter Melon Tie Guan Yin, 冬瓜鐵觀音（熱）$5.50
- Hot Winter Melon Tea Latte, 冬瓜拿鐵（熱）$5.99
- Hot Fantastic Fruit Green Tea, 滿杯水果茶（熱）$5.99
- Hot Kyoto Uji Matcha Latte, 京都宇治抹茶拿鐵（熱）$5.99
- Hot Moo! My Taro, 哞哞濃芋鮮奶（熱)$5.99
Hot House made Taro Paste with Fresh Milk! Also available in oat milk.