Taqueria Del Pueblo 31 Boltwood Walk,
TACOS
- Birria | Beef Stew Taco (broth not included)$4.00
Served on corn Tortillas with cheese, onions and cilantro on top and limes on the side.
- Carnitas | Pulled Pork Taco$3.50
Served on corn Tortillas with onions and cilantro on top and limes on the side.
- Carne Asada | SteakTaco$3.50
Served on corn Tortillas with onions and cilantro on top and limes on the side.
- Chicken Taco$3.50
Served on corn Tortillas with onions and cilantro on top and limes on the side.
TORTA
- Birria | Beef Stew Torta$12.00
Mexican style, grilled sandwich made with mayonnaise, onions, cilantro, Mozzarella cheese, and choice of hot sauce.
- Carnita Torta$12.00
Mexican style, grilled sandwich made with mayonnaise, onions, cilantro, Mozzarella cheese, and choice of hot sauce.
- Carne Asada Torta$12.00
Mexican style, grilled sandwich made with mayonnaise, onions, cilantro, Mozzarella cheese, and choice of hot sauce.
- Chicken Torta$12.00
Mexican style, grilled sandwich made with mayonnaise, onions, cilantro, Mozzarella cheese, and choice of hot sauce.
QUESADILLA
- Birria Qursadilla$12.50
Birria quesadilla made with flour tortilla, cheese, and covered in sour cream. Cilantro, onion, and lime on the side.
- Carnita Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled flour tortilla, filled with melted cheese. Lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
- Carne Asda Quesadilla$12.00
Grilled flour tortilla, filled with melted cheese. Lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
- Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled flour tortilla, filled with melted cheese. Lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
- Cheese Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled flour tortilla, filled with melted cheese. Lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
BURRITO
- Carnitas Burrito$13.00
Served with flour tortilla, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, choice of hot sauce, black beans and rice.
- Carne Asada Burrito$13.00
Served with flour tortilla, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, choice of hot sauce, black beans and rice.
- Chicken Burrito$13.00
Served with flour tortilla, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, choice of hot sauce, black beans and rice.
RAMEN
SIDES
- Elotes (1) | Street Corn$4.50
Corn covered with mayo, Cotija Cheese, Tajin Powder and Tajin Sauce
- Consome / Beef Stew Broth$3.00
- Side of Rice (8oz)$3.00
- Side of Beans (8oz)$5.00
- Queso Dip (8 oz)$8.00
- Green Hot Sauce$0.50
- Red Hot Sauce$0.50
- A la Diabla hot suace$0.50
- Side of Sour Cream$0.99
- Elotes (2) | Street Corn (Copy)$8.00
Corn covered with mayo, Cotija Cheese, Tajin Powder and Tajin Sauce