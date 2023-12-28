XXL: XXXtra New Years After-Hours (Early Bird)

$15.00 Out of stock

XXL: XXXtra New Years After- Hours We’re BACK! After a break in putting on after-hours, we’re back with our partners at Trade for a New Year Afterhours! This after-hours will be starting right after Bearracuda NYE! Skip the hassle of parking downtown. Start your night at Trade for Beer Bust and take their free bus to Bearracuda. The bus will pick you up after Bearracuda and take you back to Trade, just in time for the After-hours. You don’t want to miss this one! Music: Keith Demo Date: Dec 31st/Jan 1st 2024 Time: 2am - 5am Complimentary Clothes check FAQ's: - This event is 21+ - This event is a legal after-hours so alcohol service is unavailable - A wide range of Non-Alcoholic beverages will be available for sale - Bags will not be allowed inside of the venue. Complimentary coat and clothes check will be available - Outside food, beverages and alcohol will not be allowed in and any guest found with alcohol inside of the venue will be asked to leave