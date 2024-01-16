Trader's Coffee House
Hot Drinks
- Americano
Espresso over hot water, strength of drip coffee with an espresso flavor$3.00+
- Cafe Au Lait
"Coffee with milk"; we mix our with half & half$4.00
- Cappuccino
Espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam$5.00+
- Caramel Macchiato
Caramel and vanilla latte with espresso poured over$6.00+
- Chai
Spiced or vanilla with your choice of milk -- Warm or Iced$5.75+
- Cider
From Mountain Cider Company!$3.25+
- Coffee
Premium Arabica beans roasted to our specifications by Oregon Coffee Roaster. Four selections available daily: Guatemala Huehuetenango, Guatemalan Decaf, Blend of the Day, and Flavor of the Day$3.00+
- Espresso
Full-flavored and heavy bodied with a hint of smokiness$2.00+
- Hot Chocolate
Hollander chocolate and steamed milk$4.00+
- Hot Tea
Choose from a variety of Mighty Leaf and Bewley's teas$3.00+
- Latte
Espresso, steamed milk, and a little milk foam$5.00+
- Marsh-iatto
Espresso pulled over our House-made marshmallow with a splash of milk$5.25+
- Matcha
Green Tea, steamed milk, and a little milk foam$5.75+
- Mocha
Espresso, Hollander chocolate, and steamed milk swirled to perfection$5.25+
- Red Eye
Espresso topped off with our drip coffee$3.50+
- Steamer
Warm milk with your choice of flavors$4.00+
- London Fog
Earl Grey Tea latte with lavender and vanilla$5.00+
Cold Drinks
- Cold Brew
House-made!$4.00+
- Frappe
Blended espresso-based drink. Choose from our specialty flavors$7.00
- Iced Coffee
Regular, Decaf, and Flavor of the Day. Ask about today's featured flavor!$3.50+
- Iced Latte
Espresso, steamed milk, and a little milk foam over ice$5.50+
- Iced Tea
Black or Green tea$3.50+
- Italian Soda
Italian soft drink made from soda and flavored syrup.$2.75
- Lotus
Plant Powered Energy! Featuring a proprietary blend of Earth's 7 power plants, b-vitamins, amino acids, and natural caffeine. Ask about our featured flavor!$7.00
- Milk$3.00+
- Nitro
House-made cold brew infused with nitrogen for a rich, creamy pour$7.00
- Smoothie
Real fruit, yogurt, and ice$7.00
- Water$0.25
Seasonal Drinks
- Bigfoot
Caramel and marshmallow Cold Brew$6.50+
- Daffodil
Pistachio Matcha$6.50+
- Iris
Blueberry Matcha --Try it with Butterfly Pea Flower Cold Foam!!$6.50+
- Lochness
Green apple and blueberry White Lotus$7.00
- Mothman
Black sesame and chocolate Latte$6.50+
- Mud Puddle
Chocolate and cupcake Latte$6.50+
- Orchids
Raspberry Matcha$6.50+
- Rain Boots
Caramel and butterscotch Latte$6.50+
- Snallygaster
Ginger lemongrass Green Tea$6.50+
- Umbrella
White chocolate and raspberry Latte$6.50+
- Yeti
White chocolate and peppermint Frappe$7.00
Bottled Drinks
Breakfast
- Avocado Toast
Avocado lightly seasoned on your choice of white, wheat, or gluten-free bread. Add your favorite toppings!$5.50
- Bagel & Lox
Salt cured belly lox served with a schmear of cream cheese, tomato, red onion, capers, and cucumbers on your choice of bagel$15.00
- Bagel
Plain, Everything, Asiago, or Cinnamon Raisin$3.00
- Bagels (6)
Plain, Everything, Asiago, or Cinnamon Raisin$15.00
- Bagels (12)
Plain, Everything, Asiago, or Cinnamon Raisin$30.00
- Belgian Waffle
Available until noon daily. Served with local maple syrup, and real butter. Top it with seasonal fruit, chocolate chips, walnuts, or Nutella$9.00
- Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon or Sausage with egg and cheese on a bagel, wrap, or toast$8.00
- Fruit Cup$6.00
- Oatmeal$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKProtein Wrap
Locals love it! Peanut butter, banana, our house-made granola, and a drizzle of local honey in a whole wheat wrapOUT OF STOCK$8.00
- OUT OF STOCKReese's Wrap
Nutella, peanut butter, banana, and our house-made granola in a whole wheat wrapOUT OF STOCK$8.00
- Sides
- Smoothie Bowl
Extra-thick smoothie, designed to be eaten with a spoon. Topped with fruit, granola, and more! Ask about our seasonal bowl!$8.25
- Yogurt Parfait
Yogurt, fresh seasonal fruit, and our house-made granola$7.00
Muffin/Scone
- OUT OF STOCKBlueberry MuffinOUT OF STOCK$3.50
- Chocolate Muffin$3.50
- OUT OF STOCKCookies n' Cream MuffinOUT OF STOCK$3.50
- Donut Muffin$3.50
- OUT OF STOCKGF MuffinOUT OF STOCK$3.50
- OUT OF STOCKGlorious Morning MuffinOUT OF STOCK$3.50
- OUT OF STOCKBlueberry SconeOUT OF STOCK$3.00
- OUT OF STOCKChoc Chip SconeOUT OF STOCK$3.00
- OUT OF STOCKCinnamon SconeOUT OF STOCK$3.00
- OUT OF STOCKGF SconeOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKLav Almond SconeOUT OF STOCK$3.00
- OUT OF STOCKStrawberry SconeOUT OF STOCK$3.00
Pastry
Cookies
Lunch
- Bacon Panini
Bacon, spinach, tomato, and provolone. Served with fresh fruit or potato chips$13.00
- Chicken Hummus Wrap
Fire-braised chicken, hummus, spinach, roasted red peppers, and black olives in a whole wheat wrap.$9.50
- Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled chicken, pesto, red onion, and tomato. Served with fresh fruit or potato chips$13.00
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
House-made chicken salad on a bagel, wrap, toast, or leaf lettuce. Served with potato chips$9.50
- Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, American, and Provolone. Served with fresh fruit or potato chips$13.00
- Soup$6.00
- Sides
- Spinach & Feta Wrap
Spinach, feta, roasted red peppers, red onion, and a dash of spices in a whole wheat wrap$8.50
- Veggie Panini
Spinach, roasted red peppers, red onion, tomato, and provolone$13.00
- Veggie Wrap
Hummus, spinach, roasted red peppers, red onion, and black olives. Served with fresh fruit or potato chips$8.00