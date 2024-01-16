Tradewinds at Jiffy
Featured Items
Little Plates
- Olives & Dolmas
Tradewinds seasoned house Olive medley & 4 Dolmas$6.00
- Dolmas
Choose 4 or 10 Dolmas. Nut-free, gluten-free, vegan.
- Spani Pastry Pocket
Spinach & Feta folded into a flaky Filo turnover$4.50
- Falafel Snack
4 Falafel balls on a schmear of hummus & topped with Tahini Sauce$4.75
- Hummus Plate
Hummus dressed with olive oil. Served w/ warm pita bread.$7.00
- Meze Snack
Hummus, Tzatziki, Feta, Cucumber, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamatas, Marinated Red Onion & Peperoncini. Served w/ warm pita bread.$13.00
- Basket Fries
Served with Ketchup & Tzatziki$6.00
- Mike's Garlic Fries
Basket o’ fries with a generous dose of garlic$7.50
- Greek Fries
Basket o’ fries topped with tzatziki & crumbled feta$7.50
- Hummus Frites
Fries served with our house Hummus topped with olive oil$7.25
- UD Fries
Mike's Garlic Fries + Greek Fries, topped with your choice of Gyro, Bacon or Falafel & a side of Hummus$12.00
- Half Basket Fries$3.25
Pitas
- Gyro Pita
Lamb & Beef with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Tzatziki$10.00
- Chicken Pita
Chicken Souvlaki with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Tzatziki$10.00
- Falafel Pita
Falafel with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Hummus & Tahini Sauce$10.00
- Veggie Pita
Lattuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Hummus, Tzatziki & Tahini Sauce$10.00
- The DP Pita
Gyro & Falafel with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Hummus, Tzatziki, Tahini & Roasted Red Pepper Sauce**$11.00
- The 541 Pita
Chicken or Falafel with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Artichoke Hearts, Tzatziki, Tahini & Roasted Red Pepper Sauce**$11.00
- My Big Fat Greek Pita
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Hummus, Kalamata Olives, Peperoncini & Feta with Your Choice of Protein & Sauces$11.00
Specialties
- Greek Salad
Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Feta, Kalamatas & Artichoke Hearts. Dressed with our Balsamic Vinaigrette.$7.75+
- Sampler Plate
Hummus & Tzatziki, Greek Salad, Pita & Your Choice of Protein$13.00
- Spani & Salad
2 flaky Filo turnovers filled with Spinach & Feta w/ our House Greek Salad$13.50
- Medi Bowl
Rice Pilaf & Tahini Sauce with a small Greek Salad & Your Choice of Protein$11.00
- Medi Plate
Rice Pilaf & Tahini Sauce, Greek Salad & Your Choice of Protein and Pita$14.00
Burgers
- Aged-White Cheddar Burger w/FF
6 oz. all-natural beef patty, cooked to order*, on a bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle. Served with fries. ~also available as a Veggie Cheddar Burger~ ~ or a Vegan Burger with Vegenaise and Caramelized Onion~$15.00
- BBQ, Bacon & Cheddar Burger w/FF
Bacon, Tillamook cheddar & BBQ sauce on our house burger party, cooked to order*, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle. Served with fries.$17.00
- Monterey Bacon Burger w/FF
Pepper Jack, Avocado & Thick Bacon with house burger patty cooked to order. Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo and a side of French Fries.$17.50
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sauteed mushrooms & Swiss on our house burger patty, cooked to order*, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo. Served with fries.$16.00
- Fungi & Fromage Burger w/FF
Cambozola, Sautéed Mushrooms, Carmelized Onions & Thick Bacon with house burger patty cooked to order. Served on a bun with Dijonnaise and a side of French Fries.$18.00
Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese w/FF
Aged-white cheddar and Tillamook medium cheddar with your choice of buttermilk white, spiral rye or sourdough. Served with fries.$10.00
- Patty Melt w/FF
6 oz. all-natural beef patty, cooked to order*, on spiral rye with caramelized onion, Swiss cheese & bacon remoulade. Served with fries.$15.00
- Greek Patty Melt w/FF
6 oz. all-natural beef patty, cooked to order*, on sourdough with caramelized onion, feta cheese & tzatziki. Served with fries.$15.25
- Voodoo Chicken Sandwich w/FF
Blackened** chicken breast with cambozola cheese and caramelized onions on a bun with lettuce, tomato and bacon remoulade. Served with fries.$15.25
- Reuben w/FF
Thumann’s Pastrami or Peppered Turkey with our house Russian dressing, Dusseldorf mustard, crisp sauerkraut and melted Swiss on spiral rye. Served with fries.$16.00
- Grilled Swiss w/FF
Applewood-smoked Ham or Peppered Turkey and melted Swiss and dijonnaise with your choice of croissant, buttermilk white, spiral rye or sourdough. Served with fries.$12.00
- The Fresh Veg Sandwich w/FF
The Fresh Veg Sandwich $9 Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, pistou mayo and Tillamook cheddar with your choice of croissasnt, buttermilk white, spiral rye or sourdough. Served with fries. ~also available as a Fresh Vegan Sandwich~$12.00
- Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Croissant w/FF
Peppered Turkey, Avocado & Bacon with lettuce, tomato red onion & pistou mayo on a croissant. Served with fries.$14.50
- The Jiffy Club w/FF
Applewood-smoked Ham, Peppered Turkey and Bacon served in the classic double-decker club style with cheddar, swiss, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo. Served with fries.$15.00
- Italian Roast Beef w/FF
House Italian roast beef piled high with provolone, lettuce, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, marinated red onion, tomato and pistou mayo on ciabatta. Served with fries.$15.50
- Turkey Provolone Melt w/FF
Thumann's Peppered Turkey breast, melty Provolone cheese, Caramelized Onions, house Russian dressing & Duesseldorf mustard on your choice of bread. Served w/ fries.$14.50
- Roast Beef Provolone Melt w/FF
Thumann's Italian-style Roast Beef, melty Provolone cheese, Caramelized Onions, house Russian dressing & Duesseldorf mustard on your choice of bread. Served w/ fries.$15.50
- BLT w/FF
4 pieces of Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on lightly-toasted Buttermilk White bread.$13.00
Salads
- Greek Salad
Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Feta, Kalamatas & Artichoke Hearts. Dressed with our Balsamic Vinaigrette.$7.75+
- Antipasto Salad
Organic red leaf lettuce with salami, soppressata, pepperoni and provolone with tomato, red onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, artichoke hearts and olive medley. Served with our house balsamic vinaigrette.$10.50+
- Chef's Salad
Smoked ham, Peppered turkey, hard-boiled egg on a bed of organic red leaf lettuce with tomato, red onion cucumber and cheddar crumbles. Served with our house Gorgonzola dressing.$14.50
- Cajun Cobb Salad
Our Cajun-style chicken breast on a bed of organic red leaf lettuce with bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg, tomato, red onion, cucumber gorgonzola and our house croutons. Served with our spicy Cajun buttermilk ranch dressing.$16.50
- Voodoo Chicken Salad
Blackened** chicken breast and Daily’s bacon on a bed of organic red leaf lettuce with tomato, red onion, cucumber, gorgonzola crumbles and house croutons*. Served with our house Cajun buttermilk ranch dressing.$14.50
Kids
- PB n J
Peanut butter and jelly on buttermilk white bread. Served with chips.$4.75
- PB n Honey
Peanut butter and honey on buttermilk white bread. Served with chips.$4.75
- Kiddo Grilled Cheese n Fries
Tillamook medium cheddar on grilled buttermilk white bread. Served with fries.$5.00
- Kiddo Rice Bowl$5.00
- Kiddo Cheeseburger n Fries
Just meat, cheese and bun. Served with fries.$5.25
Side Sauces
Beverages
- House Coffee$2.25+
- Cafe Au Lait$3.00+
- Shot In The Dark$4.00+
- Espresso$3.00
- Americano$3.25+
- Macchiato$3.75
- Cappuccino$4.25
- Latte$4.25+
- OUT OF STOCKMaple LatteOUT OF STOCK$4.75+
- Mocha$4.50+
- White Mocha$4.50+
- Cortado$4.00
- Breve$4.75+
- Hot Chocolate$3.25+
- Steamer$3.25+
- Hot Tea$3.00+
- Tea Latte$3.50+
- Bulk Coffee$8.50+
- Iced Tea$2.75+
- Sweet Tea$2.75+
- Thai Iced Tea$3.25+
- Hibiscus Mint Iced Tea$3.25+
- Lavender Iced Tea$3.00+
- Lemonade$3.50+
- Lavender Lemonade$4.00+
- Arnold Palmer$3.50+
- Rickie Fowler
Our house hibiscus-mint iced tea & lemonade.$3.50+
- Serena
Our house lavender lemonade & iced tea.$3.75+
- Iced Coffee$2.75+
- Orange Juice$4.25
- Italian Soda$3.00+
- Cremosa$3.50+
- OUT OF STOCKWatermelon Lemonade, SmOUT OF STOCK$4.25