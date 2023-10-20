classic starters

jumbo hot dog
$6.00

with choice of topping

pastrami egg roll
$9.00
stuffed derma/kishka
$11.00

with gravy (2 pieces)

chopped liver
$11.00

garnished with lettuce tomato onion

hush puppy
$11.00

homemade mashed potatoes wrapped around a jumbo hot dog encased in puff pastry

zucchini sticks
$10.00

with dipping sauce

crispy cauliflower
$10.00

with chili sauce

blooming onion
$10.00

batter dipped and fried to perfection, accompanied by a succulent sauce

ira dog
$12.00

grilled hot dog topped with coleslaw,mustard fried onions and grilled pastrami

buffalo drummettes
$10.00

with dipping sauce

fire poppers
$14.00
mighty minis
$15.00
sliders
$18.00

3 mini succulent beef burgers served on petit rolls topped with pickle chips and fried onions

traditions combo supreme
$27.00

poppers,buffalo wings and blooming onion

dirty fries
$14.00
steak poppers
$16.00

homemade soups

old fashioned chicken soup
$10.00

served with your choice of an extra large matzo ball or noodles

traditions famous gumbo soup
$10.00
vegetable soup
$9.00

burgers

deluxe burger
$18.00

with lettuce tomatoes and fried onions

turkey burger
$20.00

ground turkey breast grilled to order served with lettuce tomato and raw onions

burger eggplosion
$22.00

with a fried egg, lettuce,tomato and fried onions

our popular pastrami burger
$24.00

topped with slices of grilled pastrami lettuce tomato and fried onions

big mouth burger
$26.00

piled high twin beef burgers topped with grilled pastrami lettuce tomato fried onions and topped with our special bbq sauce on a toasted bun

derma burger
$24.00

topped with stuffed derma and gravy

entrees

half roast chicken
$24.00

with or without bbq sauce

southern fried chicken
$25.00

four pieces of skinless deep fried chicken

breaded chicken cutlet
$26.00

lightly breaded chicken breast sliced and fried until golden brown

broiled chop steak
$25.00

16 lean ounces of beef broiled to your order and smothered with onions

marinated grilled twin chicken breast
$27.00

juicy boneless chicken breast marinated in fresh herbs and grilled to perfection

pastrami kiev
$27.00

rolled boneless chicken breast stuffed with pastrami breaded and deep fried

dark meat grilled chicken
$29.00

marinated in balsamic glaze

broiled (alakan) salmon
$36.00

made to order and broiled to your liking

teriyaki strip steak
$40.00

with oriental vegetables

romanian tenderloin steak
$48.00

broiled to taste and served with fried onions with or without sino sauce

bbq ribs
$48.00

baby back ribs cooked to perfection glazed with our homemade sauce

sides

homemade french fries
$8.00
spicy french fries
$8.00
sweet potato fries
$8.00
homemade jumbo onion rings
$11.00
baked potato (idahoan sweet)
$6.00
brown rice
$8.00
corn on the cob
$8.00
mashed potatoes
$8.00
house garden salad
$8.00
string beans
$8.00
zucchini sticks
$8.00
grilled vegtables
steamed vegtables

knishes

homemade potato knish
$8.00
kasha knish
$8.00
deli knish
$8.00

potato knish stuffed with salami mustard sweet red peppers and kraut

house special sandwiches

the Edgar
$20.00

breaded chicken cutlet fried until golden brown topped with pastrami,lettuce,tomato,fried onions and russian dressing served on toasted baguette

pretzel chicken sandwich (schnitzel)
$23.00

breaded chicken cutlet rolled in fresh bread crumbs stuffed in a baguette topped with sauerkraut tomato and avocado ranch dressing

grilled chicken cutlet
$23.00

two chicken breasts grilled to perfection with shredded-lettuce and a mango salsa

mediterranean grilled chicken wrap
$22.00

mediterranean spiced grilled chicken topped with cucumbers,tomato,green peppers and hummus and then toasted on a panini press

double whammy
$26.00

combination of dark meat grilled and garlic steak tidbits on toasted club with creamy pesto topped with sauteed onions and grilled green peppers

sliced tenderloin steak
$28.00

juicy tenderloin steak and fried onions topped with bbq sauce

breaded skirt steak sandwich
$29.00

coated with homemade bread crumbs and fried to perfection topped with fried onions and our secret sauce

fire popper
$20.00

crispy fire poppers,fried onions and russian dressing

salad

chef salad
$25.00

crispy romaine lettuce, peppers, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes,black olives and cucumbers topped with your choice of three deli meats

traditional caesar salad
$25.00

juicy grilled chicken breast atop a bed of crispy romaine lettuce tossed in our garlic caesar dressing topped with challah croutons

traditional cobb salad
$25.00

iceberg lettuce,vine ripe tomatoes,hard boiled eggs, grilled chicken avocado and "bacon bits" topped with raspberry vinaigrette

oriental salad
$25.00

fresh asian greens toasted in a tasty oriental vinaigrette and topped with crispy noodles toasted almonds and golden fried chicken tenders

succulent slider salad
$26.00

succulent beef sliders chopped and crowned over crisp romaine lettuce and sauteed onions,cherry tomatoes,red onion with garlic mayo dressing and or bbq dressing with frizzled onions

marinated steak salad
$28.00

fresh crispy salad greens,grape tomato halves,red onion,and cashew nuts tossed in our creamy dijon vinaigrette then topped with terra sticks and tender grilled steak

popper salad
$25.00

crispy fire poppers chopped and crowned over crispy romaine lettuce,cucumber,avocado,craisans and chinese noodles with caesar dressing

overstuffed deli sandwiches

bologna sandwich
$15.00
salami sandwich
$15.00
chicken salad sandwich
$15.00
chopper liver sandwich
$16.00
tuna salad sandwich
$14.00
smoked turkey sandwich
$16.00
turkey breast sandwich
$18.00
hard salami sandwich
$18.00
brisket of beef sandwich
$18.00
homemade pickled corned beef sandwich
$19.00
roast beef sandwich
$18.00
romanian pastrami sandwich
$19.00
fatty pastrami
$19.00

specialty deli sandwich

the central avenue
$22.00

hot fatty pastrami,chopped liver,coleslaw red onion and russian dressing

mix n match (two meats)
$26.00

choose any meats to build your sandwich on club,rye or whole wheat and wrap don't forget to include your favorite toppings

mix n match (three meats)
$28.00

choose any meats to build your sandwich on club,rye or whole wheat and wrap don't forget to include your favorite toppings

hot open sandwich
$23.00

(turkey,brisket or roast beef) served with mashed potatoes or french fries)

classic jaw breaker
$34.00

pastrami,corned beef,roast beef,turkey and tongue piled high on hero bread topped with lettuce tomato and russian dressing

kids corner

chicken fingers
$14.00

with special dipping sauce

classic hamburger (1/4 pound)
$14.00
twin hot dogs
$14.00
two pieces southern fried chicken
$14.00

with mashed potatoes

beverages

bottled water
$2.00
fountain drink (free refills)
$5.00
dr browns
$3.00
can of soda
$3.00
snapple
$4.00

deli to go

tuna salad
$6.25+
bologna lb
$5.00+
salami lb
$5.00+
chicken salad lb
$6.25+
chopped liver lb
$6.25+
smoked turkey lb
$6.25+
hard salami lb
$10.00+
brisket of beef lb
$10.00+
roast beef lb
$10.00+
romanian pastrami lb
$10.00+
homemade pickled corned beef lb
$10.00+
fatty pastrami
$10.00+