Munchies

Munchies can easily be shared between 2-4 magical peeps
Big Ass Pretzel

$13.00

Bavarian-style pretzel - The Dan gooey beer cheese - tangy house mustard

Street Corn Fritters

$9.00

Crispy elote bites - chili lime crema dip - cilantro - lime wedge

House Fries

$6.00

Tossed with house seasoning - grated parm - fresh herbs - side of house ranch.

Vortex Fries

$11.00

Loaded with The Dan gooey beer cheese - spicy chorizo - scallions - house ranch drizzle

Pretzel Crusted Hot Honey Cheese Bites

$14.00

Pretzel crusted hot honey cheese bites with house ranch

Side Order House Fries

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

Trail Magic Movie Mix

$4.00

Movie themed trail mix loaded with popcorn, nuts, and candy.

Sammies & Such

Burgers and sammies a la carte - served with a pickle spear - add a side of house or boring fries for $3
Magic Burger

$9.00

1/4 lb sirloin & brisket blend - lettuce - sliced tomato - Scioto Coast griddled onions - american or pepper jack cheese- mystic sauce - toasted brioche bun

Double Magic Burger

$13.00

Two 1/4 lb sirloin & brisket patties - lettuce - tomato - Scioto Coast griddled onions - american or pepper jack cheese- mystic sauce - toasted brioche bun

Patty Melt

$10.00
Mind Bender

$10.00

Zesty fried chicken - crunchy slaw - tangy house mustard - toasted brioche bun

Muenster Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Muenster grilled cheese on texas toast

Hangry Hiker

$7.00

Deluxe grilled cheese with texas toast - american, pepper jack or both - sliced tomato - Scioto Coast griddled onions - black pepper bacon

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Texas toast - american or pepper jack cheese

Extras

The Dan Beer Cheese - Side

$1.00

House Ranch - Side

$0.75