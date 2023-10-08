Trail Magic Kitchen
Munchies
Big Ass Pretzel
Bavarian-style pretzel - The Dan gooey beer cheese - tangy house mustard
Street Corn Fritters
Crispy elote bites - chili lime crema dip - cilantro - lime wedge
House Fries
Tossed with house seasoning - grated parm - fresh herbs - side of house ranch.
Vortex Fries
Loaded with The Dan gooey beer cheese - spicy chorizo - scallions - house ranch drizzle
Pretzel Crusted Hot Honey Cheese Bites
Pretzel crusted hot honey cheese bites with house ranch
Side Order House Fries
Chips
Trail Magic Movie Mix
Movie themed trail mix loaded with popcorn, nuts, and candy.
Sammies & Such
Magic Burger
1/4 lb sirloin & brisket blend - lettuce - sliced tomato - Scioto Coast griddled onions - american or pepper jack cheese- mystic sauce - toasted brioche bun
Double Magic Burger
Two 1/4 lb sirloin & brisket patties - lettuce - tomato - Scioto Coast griddled onions - american or pepper jack cheese- mystic sauce - toasted brioche bun
Patty Melt
Mind Bender
Zesty fried chicken - crunchy slaw - tangy house mustard - toasted brioche bun
Muenster Grilled Cheese
Muenster grilled cheese on texas toast
Hangry Hiker
Deluxe grilled cheese with texas toast - american, pepper jack or both - sliced tomato - Scioto Coast griddled onions - black pepper bacon
Grilled Cheese
Texas toast - american or pepper jack cheese