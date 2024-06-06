Trailhead Cafe Berthoud CO
Featured Items
- Black & Bleu Burger
Grilled beef burger on a brioche bun with bleu cheese crumbles, balsamic onion jam, pepper and arugula. Fries or chips.$13.00
- Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, diced bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, red onion and bleu cheese crumbles with balsamic vinaigrette.$12.50
- Downtown Turkey
4 oz of Roasted turkey, 2 slices of bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese and thyme mayo on a croissant with lettuce, tomato and red onion and your choice of fries or chips.$13.00
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Plates
- All American Breakfast
Two eggs to order, bacon or sausage, cottage potatoes, and wheat or rustic rosemary toast with fresh berry preserves.$12.00
- Avocado Toast
Avocado on rustic rosemary toast with arugula tossed in French vinaigrette, everything bagel seasoning and two eggs to order.$11.25
- Big Burrito
Bacon or sausage with 3 eggs, diced potatoes and cheese rolled up in an extra large tortilla. Smothered in green chili.$12.00
- Biscuits & Gravy
Two buttermilk biscuits topped with country gravy, 2 eggs to order and cottage potatoes.$12.00
- Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs, bacon or sausage, and cheddar cheese on a croissant, served with cottage potatoes.$12.00
- Three Pancakes
Three fluffy pancakes with bacon or sausage and maple syrup.$10.00
- Tamale Breakfast
2 tamales smothered in housemate green chili, topped with shredded cheese and served with 2 eggs to order and potatoes.$12.50
- French Toast
2 pieces of brioche bread dipped in house made custard, grilled and sliced into strips, served with butter and syrup.$8.50
Omelets
- Garden Spot Omelet
3 egg omelet with portabella mushrooms, roasted peppers, arugula, shredded cheese, tomatoes and crispy beets served with cottage potatoes.$12.00
- Loaded Country Omelet
3 egg omelet with diced bacon, crumbled sausage, diced ham and cheese, smothered in country gravy and served with cottage potatoes.$13.50
- Southwest Omelet
3 egg omelet with chicken, roasted peppers, black beans, corn, tomatoes and cheese. Smothered in green chili served with cottage potatoes.$12.00
- Denver Omelet
3 egg omelet with ham, diced onions and bell peppers, cheese and sour cream served with cottage potatoes.$12.00
Breakfast Sides
- Side Toast$1.85
- Side Berry Preserves$0.85
- Side One Egg$2.00
- Side Two Eggs$3.00
- Side Biscuit & Gravy$3.50
- Side 2 Pieces Bacon$2.95
- Side 2 Sausage Patties$2.75
- Side Potatoes$2.75
- Side One Pancake$5.50
- Side Green Chili$2.00
- Side Gravy$2.00
- Cup of Fruit$3.25
- Muffin
Fresh baked muffin. Flavor varies.$3.50+
- Cookie
House baked cookies. Flavor varies.$1.50
- Biscuit & Preserves
1 griddled biscuit served with housemate preserves.$4.00
- English Muffin$3.00
LUNCH
Salads
- Black & Bleu Salad
Mixed greens, a 1/3# burger patty with black pepper, tomato, red onion and bleu cheese with balsamic vinaigrette.$12.50
- Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, diced bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, red onion and bleu cheese crumbles with balsamic vinaigrette.$12.50
- Southwest Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, roasted peppers, corn, black bean, tomato, red onion, avocado and shredded white cheddar cheese with chipotle ranch dressing served in deep fried flour tortilla.$12.50
- Side Salad
Mixed greens, shredded white cheddar cheese, diced tomato, diced red onion, choice of dressing$4.50
Handheld
- BLT on a Croissant
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on a croissant with thyme mayo and your choice of fries or chips.$12.00
- Downtown Turkey
4 oz of Roasted turkey, 2 slices of bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese and thyme mayo on a croissant with lettuce, tomato and red onion and your choice of fries or chips.$13.00
- Southwest Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, mixed greens, corn, black beans, red onion and cheese with chipotle ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla with your choice of fries or chips.$13.00
- Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
Roasted turkey, bacon, mixed greens, Swiss cheese, tomatoes and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla with your choice of fries or chips..$13.00
- Veggie Wrap
Grilled portabella mushrooms, roasted peppers, avocado, tomatoes, shredded white cheddar cheese with mixed greens, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette and thyme mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla with your choice of fries or chips.$12.50
- Grilled Cheese
Rustic rosemary bread with white cheddar and Swiss cheeses, and your choice of fries or chips.$12.00
- Carnitas Grilled Cheese
House made carnitas on toasted brioche bread with white cheddar, pepper jack, avocado, red onion and house made pepper jelly, sriracha and your choice of fries or chips.$13.00
- Pastrami Reuben
4 oz of premium pastrami topped with sautéed red onions, premium sauerkraut, 2 slices of Swiss cheese, dijon mustard and thousand island dressing between 2 slices of buttery marbled rye bread. Served with fries or chips.$14.99
Burgers
- Classic Cheese Burger
Grilled beef burger on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Fries or chips.$12.00
- BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
Grilled beef burger on a brioche bun with bbq sauce, candied bacon and cheddar cheese with 1 onion ring. Fries or chips.$13.00
- Black & Bleu Burger
Grilled beef burger on a brioche bun with bleu cheese crumbles, balsamic onion jam, pepper and arugula. Fries or chips.$13.00
- Green Chili Cheese Burger
Grilled beef burger on a brioche bun with cheddar cheese, green chili and avocado with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Fries or chips.$13.00
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
Grilled beef burger on a brioche bun with portabella mushrooms, caramelized onions, arugula, and swiss cheese, Fries or chips.$13.00
- Black Bean Burger
A house - made black bean patty, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and chipotle ranch.$12.00
Small Lunch
A La Carte
DRINKS
Coffee
- Coffee - Drip$2.65+
- Latte$4.00+
- Mocha$4.75+
- Americano$3.25+
- Frappe$6.35+
- Macchiato$4.75+
- Double Espresso$2.60
- Chai Latte$4.75+
- Matcha$4.75+
- Cappuccino
layered with espresso, steamed milk and delicately stretched foam.$4.15+
- Brown sugar shaken espresso
layered with espresso, steamed milk and delicately stretched foam.$5.00+