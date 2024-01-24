Trail's Edge Brewery
Starters
- Blackened Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Blackened chicken, chedder jack blend, roasted red peppers, served with pico de gallo, guacamore, and sour cream.
- Bone-in Wings$14.00
Smoked bone-in (1lb)
- House Breaded Tenders$14.00
House breaded tenders
- Buffalo Chips$11.00
House-made chips drizzled with buffalo sauce and homemade bleu cheese dressing
- Calamari strips fried$15.00
Lightly breaded and fried, served with a zesty tomato marinara and a roasted garlic aioli
- Calamari strips Sauteed$15.00
Pan sauteed in olive oil, garlic, white wine, and red pepper, served with lemons on the side
- Fried cheese curds$13.00
Breaded Wisconsion white cheddar curds, served with a zesty marinara sauce
- Fried buttermilk pickles$13.00
House breaded cornmeal flour dipped, side of ranch
- Jumbo Sauteed Shrimp$18.00
6pc. Sauteed shrimp with your choice any sauce
- Ole Fries$13.00
Generous portion of seasoned fries, smothered in a cheddar cheese blend, bacon, and green onions, side of ranch
- Beer battered onion rings$13.00
Vidalia onions, served with ranch
- House sampler platter$22.00
Cheese curds, onion rings, buffalo chips, two chicken shish kabobs
- Blackened sauteed scallops$21.00
3 U10 pan seared scallops, drizzled with either a chimichuri sauce, or a lemon beurre blanc
- Chicken shish kabob$8.00
Grilled chicken with onion, red and green pepper, drizzled in a chimichurri sauce
Salads
- Apple salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, dried cranberries, walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, sliced granny smith apples, served with our house made apple vinaigrette
- Caesar basket$14.00
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, red onion, kalamata olives, tomato, pepperoncini peppers, cucumber, tossed in our house-made greek vinigrette served with house made pita chips
- Golden beet salad$14.00
Arugula, feta cheese, toasted almonds, and golden beets, served with house-made citrus vinaigrette
- Greek salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, red onion, kalamata olives, tomato, pepperoncini peppers, cucumber, tossed in our house-made greek vinigrette served with house made pita chips
- House Salad$6.00
- Side Caesar Salad$6.00
House made soups
- Soup of the day$5.00
Cup of our house-made soup
- Soup of the day$8.00
Bowl of our house-made soup
- Homemade chili$6.00
House-smoked brisket, combined with our hearty house-made chili topped with cheddar jack cheese and green onion
- Homemade Chili$11.00
House-smoked brisket, combined with out hearty house made chili, topped with cheddar jack cheese and green onion
- Jambalaya$9.00
Cup- Blackened chicken, shrimp, andouille sausage served over a house made creole
- Jambalaya$18.00
Bowl- Blackened chicken, shrimp, andouille sausage served over a house made creole
Burgers
Sandwiches and Wraps
- Brisket grilled cheese$19.00
House smoked beef briket, kale slaw, 1000 island, swiss, on marble rye
- Brisket and pulled pork sliders$20.00
Four 2 oz sliders (two of each) overnight smoked, lightly sauced in our house made bbq, served with additional bbq on the side
- Classic Reuben$19.00
House roasted corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island, swiss, on marble rye
- Kansas st steak sandwich$20.00
Prime top sirloin, flame grilled, covered in sauteed mushrooms, onions, and swiss cheese, drizzled in a chimichurri sauce, and served on white bread
- Blackened shrimp wrap$18.00
6 Blackened shrimp, pineapple pico, cucumber, letttuce, side house-made honey sriracha
- Grilled chicken wrap$15.00
Char-grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a sun dried tomato tortilla
- Turkey blt wrap$15.00
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a sun-dried tomato tortilla
- Lettuce wrap$16.00
1/4th head of lettuce, choice of turkey, chicken or shrimp, topped with avocado, tomato, cucumber, onion, side of garlic aioli
- Honey Baked Ham Sandwich$18.00
Thinly sliced smoked honey ham served on Marble Rye with bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese
Pizza
Entree
- 22 oz bone in ribeye$39.00
22 oz bone in ribeye served with veggies and one side
- 8 oz Filet$37.00
USDA Prime, Center cut
- Baby back ribs (H)$20.00
1/2 Rack
- Baby back ribs (F)$29.00
Full rack
- Cedar plank salmon$27.00
Blackened, topped with pineapple pico and a lemon beurre blanc, or a bourbon glaze
- Char-grilled Chicken Breast$20.00
Two 6 oz boneless breasts
- Fish and chips$22.00
Cod loins, hand dipped in our own breaded APA batter, served with fries, veggies, and side of cocktail sauce and tartar sauce
- Blackened wild sea scallops$37.00
Drizzeled in your choice of a lemon beurre blanc or chimichurri
- Wild Mahi-mahi$27.00
Blackened, topped with pineapple pico and a lemon beurre blanc, or a bourbon glaze
Kids Menu
- Kids Buttered noodles$8.00
Buttered noodles with choice of side
- Kids Cheese dog$8.00
Cheese dog with choice of side
- Kids Cheeseburger$8.00
Kids cheeseburger w side
- Kids Chicken tenders$8.00
2 Chicken tenders with choice of side
- Kids Grilled cheese$8.00
Grilled cheese with choice of side
- Kids Hamburger$8.00
Kids hamburger with choice of side
- Kids Hot dog$8.00
Hot dog with choice of side
- Kids Mac and cheese$8.00
Mac and cheese with choice of side
Sides
Desserts
- Chocolate Truffle Bomb$8.00
Devil's food cake topped with chocolate ganache and coated in a chocolate shell and shavings
- Bread Pudding$8.00
Big enough to share, but you won't want to. Custard soaked and baked bread "casserole" served with a whiskey caramel sauce
- Turtle Cheesecake$8.00
Rich and decadent, the name says it all
- Lemon Cake$8.00
Delicious mascarpone cream sandwiched between two layers of light lemon cake, dusted with powder sugar