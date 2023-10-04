Food

Starters

Buffalo Tenders & Fries

$14.16

tossed in choice of wing sauce, served with blue cheese

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$13.13

served with bbq sauce

Fries

$5.67+

fries

Homemade Chili

$7.21

topped with cheddar

Loaded Nachos

$13.39

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.70+

served with marinara

Nachos & Cheese

$8.24

served with pico de gallo, sour cream

Onion Rings

$6.70+

served with ranch

Shrimp Basket

$12.35

Shrimp, fries

Specialty Fries

$8.24

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.24

Chicken Wings

Boneless Wings

$13.13

served with blue cheese

Bone-In Wings

$8.00+

From the Oven

Calzone

$12.36

mozzarella, ricotta, choice of topping, marinara sauce

Stromboli

$12.36

pepperoni, sausage, ham, green peppers, mozzarella, parmesean, garlic, oregano, marinara sauce

Garlic Knot

$1.55

Pizza

10" Gluten Free

$10.30

14" Pizza

$14.94

18" Pizza

$18.03

Sheet Pizza

$28.84

Specialty Pizza

10" Gluten Free Specialty Pizza

$13.39

14" Specialty Pizza

$20.09

18" Specialty Pizza

$25.24

Sheet Specialty Pizza

$41.20

Giant Slices

Topped Slice

$1.03

Specialty Slice

$1.03

Desserts

Fried Dough

$7.73

Funnel Cake Fries

$8.76

Salads

Tossed Salad

$7.21+

Romaine, tomtato, red onion, black olives, banana pepper, cucumber, crouton, dressing

Caesar Salad

$7.21+

Romaine, asiago, parmesan, crouton, dressing

Balsamic Salad

$7.21+

Spring mix, walnuts, mandarin oranges, feta, dressing

Antipasto Salad

$14.42

Romaine, salami, ham, spicy pepperoni, pepperoncini, red onion, red peppers, green olives, tomato, provolone, dressing

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$13.39

Romaine, olives, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, feeta, grilled chicken, salad dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.39

Romaine, tomato, red onion, asiago, buffalo grilled chicken, dressing

Steak Salad

$13.39

Spring mix, cucumber, tomato, red pepper, blue cheese crumble, steak, dressing

Julienne Salad

$14.42

Romaine, turkey, ham, tomato, red onion, black olive, swiss cheese, american cheese, dressing

Sauces / Dressings

$0.77

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken

$13.13

Chipotle Retriever

$14.16

Trapper Club

$13.13

BLT

$13.13

Phlly Cheesteak

$14.16

Chicken Philly

$13.13

Meatball Sub

$12.10

Chicken Parmesan

$12.10

Haddock Dinner

$15.97

Fish ONLY

$10.30

Grilled Cheese

$11.33

Turkey Deli

$11.33

Wraps

Veggie

$9.27

Caesar

$12.36

Balsamic

$12.36

Spinach & Feta

$12.36

Chipotle Turkey

$13.13

Cordon Bleu

$13.13

BBQ Chicken

$13.13

Spicy Ranch

$13.13

Build-Your-Own-Burger

Trapper Burger

$12.36

Quesadillas

Trappers Quesadilla

$9.27

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$13.39

Buffalo & Blue Quesadilla

$13.39

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$9.27

Daily Specials

Special 1

$29.87

14" pizza, 10 wings, 2 Liter Soda

Special 2

$32.96

18" pizza, 10 wings, 2 Liter Soda

Special 3

$47.90

18" pizza, 20 wings, 2 Liter Soda

Special 4

$79.83

2 18" pizzas, 30 wings, 2 2 Liter Sodas - Need to be able to apply toppings to 2 different pizzas

Special 5

$74.16

Sheet pizza, 20 wings, Tossed or Caesar Salad, 2 2 Liter Sodas

Dipping Sauces

Balsamic

$0.77

BBQ

$0.77

Black 'n' Blue

$0.77

Caesar

$0.77

Chipotle Mayo

$0.77

Chocolate Syrup

$0.77

Coleslaw

$0.77

Creamy Blue Cheese

$0.77

Crumbled Blue Cheese

$0.77

Garlic

$0.77

Garlic Mayo

$0.77

Honey BBQ

$0.77

Honey Mustard

$0.77

Hot

$0.77

Hot BBQ

$0.77

Inferno

$0.77

Italian

$0.77

Marinara

$0.77

Medium

$0.77

Mild

$0.77

Nacho Cheese

$0.77

Old Bay

$0.77

Old School

$0.77

Ranch

$0.77

Sour Cream

$0.77

Spicy Ranch

$0.77

Steak Sauce

$0.77

Stinger Sauce

$0.77

Tartar

$0.77

Thousand Island

$0.77

Beverages

N/A Beverages

2-Liter

$4.12

Body Armor

$3.09

Bottle Soda

$3.09

Bottle Water

$3.09

Chocolate Milk

$3.09

Fountain Soda

$3.09

Monster

$4.12

Peace Tea

$2.57

Powerade

$3.09

Red Bull

$4.12

Soda Pitcher

$8.24

Vitamin Water

$3.09