Trattoria Amore 4725 Dorsey Hall Dr
Food
Appetizers
- Fried Calamari$10.99
Fresh calamari lightly dusted, fried to a golden brown, served with marinara
- Mozzarella Caprese$7.99
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, red peppers, fresh basil, EVOO and balsamic glaze drizzle
- Bruschetta$3.99
Toasted Italian bread with marinated chopped tomatoes
- Meatball Sliders (3)$8.99
Petite brioche bun topped with meatballs, zesty tomato sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, served with fries
- Corn Bites$7.99
Blend of charred corn kernels with lime, garlic, onion, cilantro, chili, smoked aprika and five cheeses inside a crispy corn masa coating
- Pizza Fries$7.99
Hand cut potatoes, flash fried and topped with mozzarella cheese, zesty pizza sauce and pepperoni, baked to perfection
- Amore Fries$7.99
Hand cut potatoes, flash fried and topped with mozzarella, cheddar and bacon bits, baked to perfection, served with ranch
- Chicken Tenders$7.99
Fresh chicken tenderloin, parmesan panko breaded and flash fried to a golden brown,served with fries
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Hand cut fresh mozzarella, breaded and flash fried to a golden brown, served with marinara
- Amore's Buffalo Wings$11.00+
Salads
- Garden$6.99
Field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, pepperoncini, and Kalamata olives, served with house dressing
- Italian Salad$8.99
Spring mix with black olives, red roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, artichokes & balsamic vinaigrette
- Greek$7.99
Field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, pepperoncini and Kalamata olives and feta cheese, house dressing
- Arugula$8.99
Arugula, toasted almond, shaved parmigiana cheese and diced tomato
- Caprese$6.99
Fresh mozzarella, tomato with basil, olive oil on a bed of lettuce
- Caesar$6.99
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing, croutons
MD Pizza
- MD N.Y. Cheese Pizza$12.99
- MD Margherita Pizza$13.99
Fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil with zesty pizza sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese
- MD Meat Lover Pizza$16.99
Pepperoni, ham, ground beef, bacon and sausage with zesty pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- MD Hawaiian Pizza$16.99
Ham, pineapple, pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
- MD Amore N.Y. Combo Pizza$16.99
3 toppings for the price of 2
- MD Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.99
Chicken breast with spicy buffalo sauce, mozzarella and ranch drizzle
- MD Veggie Lover Pizza$17.99
Broccoli, spinach, fresh tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms with zesty pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- MD Caprese Pizza$16.99
Mix of fresh mozzarella, diced plum tomato and pesto sauce
- MD Chicken Veggie Pizza$17.99
Mix of grilled chicken, fresh spinach and plum tomato with alfredo cream sauce
- MD Arugula Pizza$17.99
Zesty tomato sauce, crust, with arugula, diced tomatoe, shredded mozzarella cheese and drizzled with ranch (Yummy! Yummy!)
- MD White Pizza$12.99
- MD Gluten Free Pizza$14.99
LG Pizza
- LG N.Y. Cheese Pizza$13.99
- LG Margherita Pizza$14.99
Fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil with zesty pizza sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese
- LG Meat Lover Pizza$18.99
Pepperoni, ham, ground beef, bacon and sausage with zesty pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- LG Hawaiian Pizza$18.99
Ham, pineapple, pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
- LG Amore N.Y. Combo Pizza$18.99
3 toppings for the price of 2
- LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.99
Chicken breast with spicy buffalo sauce, mozzarella and ranch drizzle
- LG Veggie Lover Pizza$19.99
Broccoli, spinach, fresh tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms with zesty pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- LG Caprese Pizza$18.99
Mix of fresh mozzarella, diced plum tomato and pesto sauce
- LG Chicken Veggie Pizza$19.99
Mix of grilled chicken, fresh spinach and plum tomato with alfredo cream sauce
- LG Arugula Pizza$18.99
Zesty tomato sauce, crust, with arugula, diced tomatoe, shredded mozzarella cheese and drizzled with ranch (Yummy! Yummy!)
- LG White Pizza$13.99
Amore Oven Specialties
- Traditional Meat Calzone$8.99
Combo of ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan and ham, salami, sausage and pepperoni
- Chicken Veggie Stromboli$8.99
Mix of chicken, spinach, artichokes, mushroom, tomato with a special sauce
- Cheese Calzone$8.99
Mozzarella, ricotta and Parmesan cheese
- Garlic Knots$3.29+
- Spinach Calzone$8.99
- Meat Lover Roll$8.99
Submarines
Wraps
Pasta
- Cheese Ravioli in Tomato$14.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner$14.00
- Alla Carboonara$14.00
Italian Pancetta (Bacon) & Creamy Egg Sauce
- Spaghetti Putttanesca$14.00
Light Marinara Sauce with Italian Black Olives, Capers, & Anchovies
- Pasta Primavera$14.00
Fresh Broccoli, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, in a Light Creamy Rose Sauce
- Mostaccioli Alla Napoletana$14.00
Light Marinara Sauce with Imported Italian Parmesan Cheese
- Ravioli Aurora$14.00
Jumbo Ravioli Filled with Cheese with Crushed Tomatoes in a Rose Sauce
- Gnocchi Napoletana$14.00
Gnocchi with Italian Sausage & Meatball in an Aromatic Tomato Sauce
- Gnocchi Al Pesto$14.00
Gnocchi with homemade Basil Pesto Sauce
- Spaghetti$14.00
In Tomato or Marinara Sauce
- Penne Bosco$14.00
Artichokes, Mushrooms in a Marinara Sauce
- Rigatoni Boscaiola$14.00
Pasta with fine Onions, Diced Prosciutto Ham in a Creamy Rose Sauce
- Rigatoni Abbruzzi$14.00
Pasta with Italian Sausage, red roasted peppers and parmigiano cheese in a garlic olive oil Sauce
- Tortellini Tricolore$14.00
Green Peas & Sun-dried tomatoes in a Rose Sauce
- Tortellini Rosario$14.00
Tricolore Tortellini with Italian Sausage in a Rose Sauce
- Fettucine Alfredo$14.00
Egg Pasta Tossed with alfredo cream sauce and parmesan cheese
- Gnocchi Ciociara$14.00
Italian Pancetta (Bacon) in a Spicy Marinara Sauce
- Lasagna$14.00
layers of Pasta with Bolognese and Bechamel Sauce
- Baked Ziti$14.00
Pasta Mix with cheeses, topped with Mozzarella baked in the oven
- Stuffed Eggplant$14.00
Eggplants stuffed with Riccota Cheese, Broccoli & Spinach topped with tomato sauce oven
- Mostaccioli All' Arrabbiata$14.00
Spicy Marinara Sauce
Chicken
- Chicken Alfredo$15.00
Chicken cubes tossed with fettuccine pasta in creamy sauce
- Chicken Sorrento$15.00
Boneless chicken breast with prosciutto Julienne & mozarella cheese melted in wine lemon sauce over pasta
- Chicken Marsala & Mushrooms$15.00
Boneless chicken breast, mushrooms & marsala wine sauce
- Chicken Breast Parmigiana$15.00
Breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Broccoli$15.00
Chicken cubes & fresh broccoli tossed in an alfredo sauce over pasta
- Chicken Piccata$15.00
Boneless chicken breast with capers in a wine lemon sauce
- Chicken Castello$15.00
Chicken breast topped with prosciutto ham & fontina cheese in a brown glaze sauce
- Chicken Sofia$15.00
With sun-dried tomatoes, sliced Italian sauage & mushrooms in a rosé sauce
Veal
- Veal Marsala & Mushrooms$16.00
Fresh veal with mushrooms & marsala sauce
- Veal Piccata$16.00
Fresh veal with lemon sauce and capers
- Veal Castello$16.00
Tender veal scalloppini topped with prosciutto ham & fontina cheese in a brown glaze sauce
- Veal Parmigiana$16.00
Tender veal scalloppini topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
- Veal Trattoria$16.00
Veal with plum tomato, mushrooms, in a chamblis wine sauce
- Veal Cardinale$16.00
Fresh veal scalloppini sautéed with roasted peppers & mushrooms in rosé sauce over pasta
Seafood
- Shrimp Alla Marinara$15.00
Fresh jumbo gulf shrimp in a light marinara sauce
- Shrimp Alla Fradiavolo$15.00
Jumbo gulf shrimp sautéed with garlic, olive oil, basil in a spicy marinara sauce
- Linguini With Clam Sauce$15.00
Fresh clams in shells
- Calamari Luciana$15.00
Fresh squid sautéed with onions in a in a light marinara sauce
- Salmon Adriatico$17.00
Fresh fillet of salmon sautéed with red roasted peppers in a white wine garlic-lemon sauce topped with jumbo crab meat
- Salmon Messinese$17.00
Fresh fillet of salmon sautéed with capers, olives, mussels in a light marinara sauce
- Shrimp Scampi$15.00
Jumbo shrimp & butter in a wine lemon sauce