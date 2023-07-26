Trattoria di Carlo 8469 South Howell Avenue
CHICKEN WINGS & TENDERS
Chicken Wings
Boneless Chicken Wings
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZAS
12" Build Your Own Pizza
14" Build Your Own Pizza
16" Build Your Own Pizza
SPECIALTY PIZZAS
12" Specialty Pizzas
12" Pizza
di Carlo pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese
12" O.C. Special (Oak Creek Special)
di Carlo pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, mushroom, onion
12" Everything but Kitchen Sink
Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper, green olive, black olive, bacon, onion
12" Hawaiian
Cheese, pineapple, canadian bacon
12" Garden Pizza
Cheese, onions, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives
12" Meatza
Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, canadian bacon
12" BBQ Chicken
Cheese, grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion
12" Pizza Bianca
Cheese, fresh tomatoes, basil, alfredo sauce
12" Margherita
Red sauce, mozzarella and basil
12" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, roasted chicken breast, drizzled with ranch sauce
14" Specialty Pizzas
14" Pizza
di Carlo pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese
14" O.C. Special (Oak Creek Special)
di Carlo pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, mushroom, onion
14" Everything but Kitchen Sink
Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper, green olive, black olive, bacon, onion
14" Hawaiian
Cheese, pineapple, canadian bacon
14" Garden Pizza
Cheese, onions, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives
14" Meatza
Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, canadian bacon
14" BBQ Chicken
Cheese, grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion
14" Pizza Bianca
Cheese, fresh tomatoes, basil, alfredo sauce
14" Margherita
Red sauce, mozzarella and basil
14" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, roasted chicken breast, drizzled with ranch sauce
16" Specialty Pizzas
16" Pizza
di Carlo pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese
16" O.C. Special (Oak Creek Special)
di Carlo pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, mushroom, onion
16" Everything but Kitchen Sink
Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper, green olive, black olive, bacon, onion
16" Hawaiian
Cheese, pineapple, canadian bacon
16" Garden Pizza
Cheese, onions, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives
16" Meatza
Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, canadian bacon
16" BBQ Chicken
Cheese, grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion
16" Pizza Bianca
Cheese, fresh tomatoes, basil, alfredo sauce
16" Margherita
Red sauce, mozzarella and basil
16" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, roasted chicken breast, drizzled with ranch sauce
DESSERTS
Handmade Desserts
LIQUOR & COCKTAILS
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Sangria
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Rail Scotch
Chivas Regal
Dewars
Dewars 12yr
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Bulleit Rye Bourbon
Makers Mark
Jim Beam
Buffalo Trace
Angie's Evy
Woodford Reserve
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Molly's Irish Cream
WINE
Red Wine by the glass/bottle
One Hope Pinot Noir on/p only
Diora La Petite Grace Pinot Noir on/p
Santa Marina Merlot
Coppola Claret Cabernet Sauvignon on/p
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon on/p
Gran Passione Rosso
Mellini Chianti Riserva
Daou Pessimist Red on/p
Cavicchioli 1928 Lambrusco
BTL Pinot Noir Kris, Sicily
BTL Pinot Noir Meomi, California
BTL Chianti Classico Catello di Abola, Tuscany, Italy
BTL Primitivo Castello Monaci, Salento, Italy
BTL Merlot Ca 'Donini Della Venezie, Italy
BTL Malbec Trapiche Mendoza, Argentina
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon J. LOHR, California
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon CA Donnie, Venezie Italy
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon JOEL GOTT, California
BTL Valpolicella Superior Santi, Italy
BTL Syrah Rocca delle Marie, Tuscany, Italy
BTL Red Blend Alegrini Pallazo dwlle Torre, Tuscany, Italy
BTL Nero d' Avola Sicillia, Italy
White Wine by the glass/bottle
Maschio Brut Prosecco (187 ml)/ SPLIT
Kris Artist Cuvee Pinot Grigio on/p
Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc on/p
Coppola Chardonnay on/p
Daou Chardonnay on/p
Ricossa Moscato d Asti
Wollersheim Priarie Fume' /Glass
BTL Pinot Grigio dipinti, Trentino, Italy
BTL Sauvignon Blanc Glazbrook Marlborough, New Zealand
BTL Riesling J.J.Muller, Rheinhessen, Germany
BTL Chardonnay Nozzole, Tuscany, Italy
BTL Chardonnay Decoy, Sonoma California
Rose Wine by the glass
France wine by the bottle
New World wines by the bottle
Rombauer Chardonnay
Flowers Chardonnay on/p
Cuvaison Estate Sauvignon Blanc
Flowers Pinot Noir on/p
Benton Lane First Class Pinot Noir on/p
Rombauer Zinfandel
BTL Leviathan Red on/p
Giannecchini Estate Red
Rombauer Merlot
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon on/p
Faust Cabernet Sauvignon on/p
Frog's Leap Cabernet Sauvignon on/p
Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon
Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon
Layer Cake Cabernet Sauvignon
Italy wines by the bottle
Cavicchioli 1928 Prosecco
Ricossa Barolo
Ricossa Langhe Nebbilo
Marchesi di Barolo Barberessco
Bolla Amarone della Valpolicella
Santi Ventale Valpolicella
Barbi Brunello di Montalcino
Marchesi di Barolo Tradizione
Rapitala Alto Nero d Avola
Marchesi di Barolo Ruvei Barbera d alba
Dessert wines by the glass/bottle
