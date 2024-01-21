Trattoria i Trulli
Take out menu
Antipasti / Salads
- Homemade meatballs$18.00
Served in our famous Marinara Sauce
- Carpaccio di Bue$19.00
Wafer thin slices of filet mignon, arugula, shaved parmesan, EVOO & lemon
- Antipasto Mediterraneo$22.00
Italian meats, cheeses, caprese, fried artichoke hearts, olives & bruschetta
- Scampi I Trulli$19.00
Baja Shrimp sauteed in tomato sauce topped with shoestring fried potatoes
- Fritto Misto$19.00
Fried Calamari & zucchini with a marinara dipping sauce
- Melanzane Sorrentina$17.00
Fried eggplant and marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese
- Burrata Bellina$19.00
Fresh virgin mozzarella with sautéed spinach & oven roasted vinegar-soaked tomatoes
- Caprese$16.00
Fresh tomatoes slices topped with mozzarella, basil & EVOO
- Insalata Della Casa$13.00
Fresh organic greens, tomato, cucumber and carrots in our house made dressing
- Tricolori$13.00
Arugula, radicchio & endive in our house dressing topped with goat cheese
- Romana$13.00
Romaine, parmesan-rosemary croutons & shaved parmesan in homemade Caesar dressing
- Salsicia da Vinci$20.00
Italian sausage and wild mushrooms in a gorgonzola sauce over polenta cakes
Pasta
- Ravioli Classici$24.00
House made ricotta cheese & spinach ravioli in a creamy tomato sauce
- Capellini alla Checca$19.00
Capellini pasta in a light tomato sauce with tomatoes, basil & fresh mozzarella
- Penne Arlecchino$19.00
Peas, pancetta, sun-dried tomatoes sautéed in a cream sauce over Penne pasta
- Paglia e Fieno al Pesto$19.00
Fettuccine, string beans, potatoes in a pesto sauce topped with pine nuts
- Fettuccine Primavera$19.00
Seasonal vegetables in your choice of cream or tomato sauce
- Penne Nonino$19.00
Penne pasta in tomato sauce with chopped eggplant & melted mozzarella
- Lasagna Beef$24.00
Homemade beef lasagna
- Lasagna Chicken$24.00
Homemade chicken lasagna
- Rigatoni Bolognese$24.00
Fresh homemade meat sauce over rigatoni pasta
- Rigatoni Pizzicotto$24.00
Rigatoni pasta with spicy Italian sausage and bell peppers in a spicy tomato sauce
- Penne all' Arabiata con Pollo$24.00
Penne pasta with diced chicken in a spicy tomato sauce
- Orecchiette alla Barese$24.00
Italian sausage & rapini in a white wine chopped tomatoes sauce over orecchiette
- Farfalle alla Vodka con Salmone$24.00
Farfalle pasta in a Vodka tomato cream sauce with diced salmon
- Linguine Vongole$24.00
Fresh clams sautéed in your choice of red or white sauce over linguine pasta
- Linguine Fra Diavolo$24.00
Large shrimp sautéed in a spicy tomato sauce served over linguine
- Ravioli all Aragosta$24.00
House made lobster tail meat ravioli in saffron sauce with chopped tomatoes
- Linguine Mediterraneo$24.00
Fresh clams, mussels and shrimp in white wine or tomato sauce over linguine
Meat and Fish
- Ossobuco di Maiale$40.00
Pork Shank Ossobuco braised in a marsala mushroom sauce served with a four-cheese risotto
- Cotoletta alla Milanese$40.00
Veal chop topped with arugula, chopped tomatoes, EVOO & lemon, prepared Milanese style
- Cotoletta alla Parmigiana$40.00
Veal chop topped with arugula, chopped tomatoes, EVOO & lemon, prepared Parmigiana style
- Vitelo al Marsala$37.00
- Vitello al Picata$37.00
- Agnello$42.00
Grilled rack of lamb marinated with Italian herbs & served with vegetables
- Filetto al Gorgonzola$42.00
Filet in a brandy, mushrooms & gorgonzola sauce served with vegetables
- Tournedos al Barolo$42.00
Filet mignon in a red wine reduction served with vegetables
- Pollo Reginella$28.00
Chicken breast sautéed and layered with eggplant & mozzarella with tomato sauce
- Pollo Capriccioso$28.00
Chicken breast marinated and grilled topped with arugula and chopped tomatoes
- Ciopino alla Pugliese$30.00
Salmon, clams, mussels, shrimp, and calamari in a tomato broth
- Scampi Serenata$30.00
Baja shrimp sautéed in white wine, garlic and lemon served with sautéed spinach
- Salmone alla Griglia$33.00
Grilled fresh Salmon on a bed of sautéed spinach, lemon & EVOO, served with veggies
- Pesce Marechiaro$36.00
Sea bass sautéed in a tomato sauce with clams and mussels, served over a bed of linguini
Kids Pasta
Desserts
- Tiramisu$10.00
Ladyfingers soaked in espresso with a touch of Marsala wine and layered with a light luscious mascarpone cream finished off with a sprinkle of Cocoa powder
- Chocolate Mousse$10.00
Layers of decadent chocolate
- NY Cheesecake$10.00
Italian style cheesecake made with ricotta cheese and pine nuts
- Cannoli$10.00
A light tubular pastry fried and filled with sweetened ricotta cheese and chocolate chips
Wines
Italian White Bottle
Italian Red Wine
- Agricola Punica Barrua$100.00
- Babone Super Tuscan$54.00
- Cacciata Chianti Classico Riserva$80.00
- Cascina Garitina Barbera ~ Piemonte$44.00
- Ciu Ciu Montepulciano$52.00
- Cordella Rosso Di Montalcino$70.00
- Donne Fittipaldi Super Tuscan$56.00
- Fagmilia Pasqua Amarone Della Valpolicella$140.00
- Fratelli Ravello Barbera D' Alba$52.00
- Giato Nero d avola$54.00
- House Chianti$44.00
- Il Fauno di Arcanum$95.00
- Le Fonti Chianti Classico ~ Tuscany$64.00
- Macchia Primitivo$48.00
- Masciarelli Montepulciano$48.00
- Mediterra super tuscan$65.00
- Oddero dolcetto$52.00
- Poggiotondo Organic Super Tuscan$42.00
- Principe del Sole Sangiovese$44.00
- Tenuta di Arceno Chianti Clasicco riserva$90.00
- Tenuta Di Sesta Brunello di Montalcino$145.00
- Tenuta Sant Antonio Corvina ~ Veneto$44.00
- Violetta Barolo$110.00
- Marina Cvetic Montepulciano d' Abruzzo$64.00
- Wassererhof Schiava ~ Alto Adige$60.00
Reds bottle
- Alexander Valley Merlot$48.00
- Chateau Bordeaux Superieur ~ France$44.00
- Daou Cabernet Reserve ~ Paso Robles$110.00
- Dark & Bold Blend ~ Paso Robles$60.00
- Dry Creek Zinfandel$70.00
- Excelsior Cabernet Sauvignon$40.00
- Foxen Pinot Noir$90.00
- Gibbs Cabernet Sauvignon$85.00
- Heron Pinot Noir$52.00
- J.Christopher Basalte P. Noir~Willamette Valley$66.00
- Menguante Tempranillo$39.00
- Oberon Cabernet - Napa$56.00
- Riojas Riserva$78.00
- Sequential Merlot Reserva$90.00
- Siete Fincas Malbec - Argentina$44.00
- Spellbound Petite Syrah$48.00
- Substance “Pn” Pinot Noir ~ Columbia Valley$46.00
White Bottle
From Salvo’s Special Cellar
- '15 Cocito Barbaresco Riserva 'Baluchin' - Piemonte$135.00
- '12 Cordella Brunello di Montalcino Riserva$280.00
- '04 Damilano Barolo Riserva ~ Piemonte$290.00
- '15 Tenuta Santa Maria Amarone Della Valpolicella$190.00
- '19 Daou Soul of a Lion Cabernet Sauvignon Blend~ Paso Robles$225.00
- '18 Macphail Pinot Noir Mardikian Estate ~ Sonoma County$180.00
- '17 Padelletti Brunello Di Montalcino~Tuscany$210.00
- 1999 Fontanafredda Lazzarito Barolo ~ Piemonte$210.00