Trattoria San Pietro
FOOD
DAILY SPECIALS
- SALAD SPECIAL$17.00
Boston Bibb lettuce topped with gorgonzola cheese, fresh seasonal fruit, toasted nuts, and sun-dried fruit drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and aged balsamic vinegar
- SALMON$30.00
Grilled Salmon served with chopped caponata (eggplant, onion, garlic,tomatoe, capers, basil)
- VEAL OSSO BUCO$39.00
VEAL OSSO BOCCO BRAISED VEAL SHANK ON THE BONE FINISHED WITH A MUSHROOM DEMI SERVED WITH SAFFRON RISOTTO
- PASTA SPECIAL$23.00
Rigatoni pasta, pancetta, onion, mushroom finished in a pink sauce .
- SWORDFISH$35.00
Swordfish topped with fresh mint, garlic balsamic vinegar extra virgin olive oil. Served with grilled vegetables and potato..
ANTIPASTI
- ANTIPASTO FOR 2$20.00
Parma prosciutto, soppressata, provolone, mozzarella, marinated olives, roasted red peppers and grilled eggplant
- ANTIPASTO FOR 4$30.00
Parma prosciutto, soppressata, provolone, mozzarella, marinated olives, roasted red peppers and grilled eggplant
- STUFFED PEPPERS$19.00
Italian peppers stuffed with sausage, pine nuts and golden raisins in a tomato sauce
- MUSSELS$19.00
Mussels sautéed with onions, parsley and plum tomatoes or garlic and oil
- MEATBALLS$19.00
Homemade meatballs in a ragú sauce
- GAMBERI E RAPINI$22.00
Sautéed shrimp, spicy broccoli rabe with roasted garlic and grilled bread
- ARTICHOKE HEARTS$17.00
Stuffed Artichoke hearts filled with goat cheese served sliced prosciutto and arugula salad
- CAPRESE$18.00
Slices of Italian mozzarella and tomatoes topped with basil and EVOO
- ZUCCHINI FLOWERS$18.00
Battered zucchini flowers stuffed with mozzarella served with baby arugula and cherry tomatoes
- SIDE BROCCOLI RABE$13.00
Garlic and EVOO Sauteed Broccoli Raab
- LOAF OF BREAD$9.00
Handmade Artisan Country Style Bread served hot!
- CALAMARI PUTANESCA$20.00
Sauteed calamari (not fried) olives, capers and tomato sauce
PASTA
- LINGUINE AI GAMBERI E LIMONE$29.00
Linguine, shrimp, garlic, oil, lemon "Scampi" style
- LINGUINE ALLE VONGOLE$28.00
Linguine and little neck clams with your choice of tomato sauce or garlic & oil
- FETTUCCINE ALLA BOLOGNESE$28.00
Fettuccine pasta in a hearty meat sauce with parmesan cheese
- PENNE ALLA BOSCAIOLA$24.00
Penne with mushrooms, sweet onions, Parma Cotto, mascarpone cheese and fresh tomato sauce
- PENNE ALLA SICILIANA$20.00
Penne pasta with eggplant, basil, garlic, plum tomatoes and mozzarella
- RAVIOLI DI ZUCCA CON CANELLA$28.00
Cinnamon ravioli filled with pumpkin served in a chestnut cream sauce with sun dried cranberries, grilled chicken and baby arugula
- CRESPELLE IMBOTTITE$28.00
Homemade rolled pasta stuffed with baby spinach, ricotta, Parma prosciutto and Parmesan with a tomato mascarpone sauce
- RAVIOLI ALL'ARAGOSTA$30.00
Lobster ravioli served with shrimp and zucchini in a pink tomato sauce
- FUSILLI CON SALSICCIA E RAPINI$25.00
Fusilli with homemade sausage, broccoli di rabe, parmesan cheese with garlic & EVOO
- LINGUINE AI FRUTTI DI MARE$35.00
Linguine with, mussels, clams, shrimp and calamari, plum tomato sauce
- RISOTTO PORCINI E CAPESANTE$38.00
Pan seared scallops served with imported porcini mushroom risotto in creamy parmesan sauce
- RISOTTO PORCINI$28.00
Porcini mushroom risotto with parmesan cheese
- GNOCCHI SORRENTINA$21.00
Potato Gnocchi with a San Marzano Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and fresh basil
- PENNE WITH MEATBALLS$22.00
Penne pasta with red sauce and Housemade meatballs
- SPAGHETTI W/MEATBALLS$22.00
- FULL PASTA$16.00
Full order of your pasta of choice with your preferred sauce. Sauces include: Red- Our signature Pomodoro, White - Garlic and oil, Alfredo, or Butter
- SIDE OF PASTA$8.00
1/2 order of your pasta of choice with your preferred sauce. Sauces include: Red- Our signature Pomodoro, White - Garlic and oil, Alfredo, or Butter
- LG SIDE OF RED SAUCE $$$8.50
ENTREE
- SHORT RIB$38.00
Braised short rib in a Chianti demi glace’, porcini mushroom risotto
- VEAL MILANESE$28.00
Veal cutlet served with our mixed green salad
- CHICKEN MILANESE$25.00
Chicken cutlet served with our mixed green salad
- FILET MIGNON$58.00
9 oz. Black Angus filet mignon with sun dried tomatoes and wild mushroom demi glace’ served with oven roasted potatoes and vegetables
- PORK CHOPS$34.00
Pan fried pork chops with potatoes and vinegar peppers topped with an aged balsamic demi glace’
- VEAL CHOP$50.00
16oz. Milk-fed Veal rib chop with mushrooms & sun dried tomatoes in a Barolo wine demi glace’ served with oven roasted potatoes and vegetables
- GUAZETTO$38.00
Scallops, shrimp, little neck clams, mussels and calamari in a tomato sauce served with crostini
- SALTIMBOCCA$30.00
Chicken breast with prosciutto and provolone cheese in a fresh sage Marsala wine sauce, house style mashed potatoes sautéed with green beans
- VEAL SALTIMBOCCA$31.00
Veal topped with prosciutto and provolone cheese in a fresh sage Marsala wine sauce, house style mashed potatoes sautéed with green beans
- VEAL PAIARDA$29.00
Grilled veal topped with garlic & herbs served with a mixed green salad and cherry tomatoes
- RACK OF LAMB$36.00
New Zealand rack of lamb with mint & aged balsamic reduction with roasted potatoes and vegetables
- PORK TENDERLOIN$29.00
Grilled pork tenderloin with drunken figs and pears in port wine sauce served with our lightly spicy house style mashed potatoes sautéed with green beans
- CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$28.00
Chicken cutlet topped with provolone & parmesan served with penne pomodoro
- VEAL PARM$30.00
Veal cutlet topped with provolone and parmesan served with penne pomodoro
- DELMONICO STEAK$40.00
14 oz. grilled Delmonico steak with our lightly spicy housed style mashed potatoes & green beans
SALADS
- MIXED GREEN$10.00
Mixed green salad with balsamic vinegar and EVOO
- CAESAR SALAD$13.00
Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, anchovy filets and our own caesar dressing
- SPECIAL SALAD$17.00
Boston Bibb lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, honeydew melon, toasted pistachios, sun dried cherries, extra virgin olive oil, aged balsamic vinegar
SIDES
- SIDE POTATO AND VEGETABLE$7.00
Side of seasonal roasted vegetables and potatoes
- SIDE MASHED POTATO AND GREEN BEANS$7.00
Our house-made mashed potato and green beans
- SIDE OF CHICKEN$11.00
- SIDE OF SAUSAGE$8.00
- SIDE RISOTTO$12.00
- SIDE VEGETABLE$7.00
DESSERT
- PROFITEROL$10.00
Cream puffs filled with vanilla cream surround by white and milk chocolate
- TIRAMISU$12.00
Three layers of light and airy Italian sponge cake soaked with freshly brewed sweetened espresso flavored with coffee brandy. Two layers of sweetened mascarpone custard cream topped with whipped cream and dusted with European cocoa powder
- PEANUT BUTTER MOUSSE$12.00
Two layers of moist chocolate cake and a generous layer of blissful peanut butter mousse. Finished with luxurious chocolate peanut butter tartufo cream.
- CHOCOLATE MOUSSE$12.00
Layers of rich chocolate cake filled and frosted in chocolate buttercream, drizzled with chocolate ganache.
- TURTLE CHEESECAKE$12.00
Pecans, caramel, chocolate drizzle
- LEMON MOUSSE$12.00
White cake filled with a layer of lemon mousse filling finished with whipped cream and white chocolate curls.
- RICOTTA PIE$12.00
A classic Italian dessert, made with fresh, rich, sweetened ricotta cream baked in pasta frolla pastry dough. Finished with a chocolate swirl throughout.
- CARROT CAKE$12.00
Flavorful carrot cake packed with grated carrots and spices. Filled and frosted with sweet cream cheese, topped with walnuts.
- TROPICANA$12.00
Three layers of white cake soaked with coconut rum filled with lemon mousse and a layer of raspberry jam covered in whipped cream and shredded coconut
- CANNOLI$9.00
Plain Cannoli with homemade Amaretto Ricotta filling
- PISTACHIO GELATO$10.00
Custard gelato swirled with chocolate and pistachio gelato topped with praline pistachios
- VANILLA GELATO$10.00
- COFFEE GELATO$10.00
- LEMON SORBET$9.00
- AFFOGATO$11.00
- GLUTEN FREE CANNOLI$9.00
- Casatta Cake$12.00
Our special dessert for this week is a New York style cheesecake topped with fresh strawberries!!
WINE
WHITE BOTTLE
- BTL AVISSI SPARKLING ROSE$35.00
- BTL CA'MONTINI PINOT GRIGIO$36.00
- BTL CHARD LA CREMA$40.00
- BTL DI LENARDO SAUV BLANC$30.00
- BTL DONNA GRAZIA WHITE BLEND$52.00
- BTL DR LOOSEN RIESLING$28.00
- BTL ELENA WALCH PINOT GRIGIO$46.00
- BTL FAR NIENTE CHARD$120.00
- BTL J VINEYARDS CHARD$70.00
- BTL PINOT GRIS JOEL GOTT$39.00
- BTL PROSECCO LA MARCA$38.00
- BTL ROSE SOKOL$40.00
- BTL SONOMA CUTRER$46.00
- BTL VELANTE PINOT GRIGIO$46.00
- BTL VERMENTINO$36.00
- BTL WHITE HAVEN SAUV BLANC$40.00
RED BOTTLE
- 1- IL GRIGIO CHIANTI$49.00
- 2- LA SELVANELLA CHIANTI$58.00
- 3- LE BOCCE CHIANTI CLASSICO$42.00
- 4- TENUTA MARCHESE CHIANTI$97.00
- 5- BRUNELLO CASTELLO BANFI$170.00
- 6- BRUNELLO CARPAZZO$108.00
- 7- TIGNANELLO$220.00
- 8- BRANCAIA SUPER TUSCAN$48.00
- 9- MONTEPULCIANO RISERVA$39.00
- 10- CANTINE MUCCI MONTEPULCIANO$65.00
- 11- POTTARELLO SANGIOVESE$45.00
- 12- DAMILANO BAROLO$95.00
- 13- ASCHERI BAROLO$79.00
- 14- TRACCE NERO D'AVOLA$38.00
- 15 - BUGLIONI L'IMPERFETTO VALPOLICELLA$42.00
- 16- AMARONE SANTI VALPOLICELLA$110.00
- 17- SILVER PALM CAB$42.00
- 18- EARTHQUAKE CAB$48.00
- 19- SILVER OAK CAB$180.00
- 20- CHATEAU ST MICHELLE CAB$45.00
- 21- JORDAN CAB$120.00
- 22- J LOHR HILLTOP CAB$56.00
- 23- CAYMUS CAB$157.00
- 24- CENTERED CAB$55.00
- 25- STAGS LEAP CAB$120.00
- 26- LA CREMA PINOT NOIR$60.00
- 27 - DECOY PINOT NOIR$49.00
- 28 - JOEL GOTT PINOT NOIR$40.00
- BTL HOUSE MONT$36.00
- BTL MERLOT MONTE LUCE$40.00
- BTL HOUSE CHIANTI$40.00
- BTL JOSH CAB$40.00
- BTL VILLA ANTINORI SUPER TUSCAN$55.00
- BTL JUSTIN CAB$58.00
- BTL IREOS RED BLEND$40.00
- BTL MALBEC ZOLO$36.00
- BTL MACMURRAY PINOT NOIR$39.00
- BTL TWENTY ROWS PINOT NOIR$46.00
- BTL ALEXANDER CROWN CAB$76.00
CHAMP BOTTLE
TAKEOUT DRINKS
- ESPRESSO MARTINI SINGLE$15.00
One regular sized Martini with Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Baileys, and Fresh Espresso shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
- ESPRESSO MARTINI DOUBLE$30.00
Two regular sized Martini's with Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Baileys, and Fresh Espresso shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
- POMEGRANATE MARTINI SINGLE$14.00
One regular sized Martini with Tito's Vodka, Pama Pomegranate Liqueur, Triple Sec, and a splash of sour mix shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
- POMEGRANATE MARTINI DOUBLE$28.00
Two regular sized Martini's with Tito's Vodka, Pomegranate Liqueur, Triple Sec, and a splash of sour mix shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
- LEMON DROP MARTINI SINGLE$14.00
One regular sized Martini with Citron Vodka, Simple Syrup, and fresh squeezed lemon juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
- LEMON DROP MARTINI DOUBLE$28.00
Two regular sized Martini's with Citron Vodka, Simple Syrup, and fresh squeezed lemon juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
- LIMONCELLO MARTINI SINGLE$14.00
One regular sized Martini with Citron Vodka, Limoncello, and fresh squeezed lemon juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
- LIMONCELLO MARTINI DOUBLE$28.00
Two regular sized Martini's with Citron Vodka, Limoncello, and fresh squeezed lemon juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
- BELLINI TINI SINGLE$14.00
One regular sized Martini with Tito's Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Peach Nectar, and a Prosecco floater shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
- BELLINI TINI DOUBLE$28.00
Two regular sized Martini's with Tito's Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Peach Nectar, and a Prosecco floater shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
- GINGER PEAR MARTINI SINGLE$15.00
One regular sized Martini with Grey Goose Pear Vodka, Ginger Liqueur, and Pear/Ginger Juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
- GINGER PEAR MARTINI DOUBLE$30.00
Two regular sized Martini's with Grey Goose Pear Vodka, Ginger Liqueur, and Pear/Ginger Juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
- FRENCH MARTINI$14.00
One regular sized Martini with Tito's Vodka, Chambord, and Pineapple Juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
- FRENCH MARTINI DOUBLE$28.00
Two regular sized Martini's with Tito's Vodka, Chambord, and Pineapple Juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
- CHOCOLATE MARTINI$14.00
One regular sized Martini with Van Gogh Chocolate Vodka, Creme de Cacao, and Godiva chocolate Liqueur shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
- CHOCOLATE MARTNI DOUBLE$28.00
Two regular sized Martini's with Van Gogh Chocolate Vodka, Creme de Cacao, and Godiva Chocolate Liqueur shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
- TIRAMISU MARTINI$14.00
One regular sized Martini with Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Rum Chata, and Amaretto Disarrono shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
- TIRAMISU MARTINI DOUBLE$28.00
Two regular sized Martini's with Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Rum Chata, and Amaretto Disarrono shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
- MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP MARTINI$14.00
One regular sized Martini with Van Gogh Chocolate Vodka, Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur, White and Dark Creme de Menthe shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
- MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP MARTINI DOUBLE$28.00
Two regular sized Martini's with Van Gogh Chocolate Vodka, Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur, White and Dark Creme de Menthe shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
- BADA BING MANHATTAN SINGLE$15.00
One regular sized Manhattan with Redemption Bourbon, Amaro Lucano, and a dash of bitters stirred over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag. Garnished with a Bada Bing Cherry
- BADA BING MANHATTAN DOUBLE$30.00
Two regular sized Manhattan's with Redemption Bourbon, Amaro Lucano, and a dash of bitters stirred over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag. Garnished with a Bada Bing Cherry
- SAN PIETRO PUNCH SINGLE$13.00
One regular sized mixed drink with Coconut Rum, Bacardi White Rum, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Cranberry Juice, and an Amaretto floater shaken and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag with your choice of ice or no ice.
- SAN PIETRO PUNCH DOUBLE$26.00
Two regular sized mixed drinks with Coconut Rum, Bacardi White Rum, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Cranberry Juice, and an Amaretto floater shaken and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag with your choice of ice or no ice. Our Italian play on a Mai Tai!
- TRADITIONAL MARGARITA SINGLE$1.75
One regular sized Margarita with your choice of Tequila, Cointreau, Sour mix, and fresh lime juice shaken and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag with your choice of ice or no ice.
- TRADITIONAL MARGARITA DOUBLE$3.50
Two regular sized Margarita's with your choice of Tequila, Cointreau, Sour mix, and fresh lime juice shaken and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag with your choice of ice or no ice.
- COSMOPOLITAN$4.00
One regular sized Martini with your choice of Vodka, Cointreau, a splash of cranberry juice and fresh lime juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
- COSMOPOLITAN DOUBLE$8.00
Two regular sized Martini's with your choice of Vodka, Cointreau, a splash of cranberry juice and fresh lime juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
- VODKA MARTINI$4.00
One regular sized Martini with your choice of Vodka shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
- VODKA MARTINI DOUBLE$8.00
Two regular sized Martini's with your choice of Vodka shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
- GIN MARTINI SINGLE$4.00
One regular sized Martini with your choice of Gin shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
- GIN MARTINI DOUBLE$8.00
Two regular sized Martini's with your choice of Gin shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
- MANHATTAN SINGLE$4.00
One regular sized Manhattan with your choice of Whisky, Sweet Vermouth, and a dash of bitters stirred over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
- MANHATTAN DOUBLE$8.00
Two regular sized Manhattan's with your choice of Whisky, Sweet Vermouth, and a dash of bitters stirred over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.