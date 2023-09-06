Tree Guys Pizza Pub
Main Menu
Sandwiches
Blt
Bacon, lettuce & tomato on white bread
Breaded Chicken
Breaded chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo. Served on a gourmet hamburger bun
Chicken Avocado
Marinated chicken breast, avocado, bacon, tomato & chipotle mayo served on toasted white bread
Chicken Bruschetta
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast, topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese
Chicken Pesto
Marinated chicken breast topped with pesto sauce, provolone, lettuce, onion & sliced tomato served on focaccia bread
Italian Beef
Thinly sliced Italian beef, dipped in au jus and french bread
Italian Meatball
Homemade meatballs stuffed into french bread and topped with marinara
Marinated Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo. Served on a gourmet hamburger bun
Reuben
Fresh cut corned beef with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and swiss cheese served on grilled rye bread
Ribeye Steak
8oz. cut of prime ribeye, cooked to your liking. Served on french bread with lettuce, tomato and onion
Turkey Club
Fresh sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes served on toasted white bread
Flat Breads
Chicken Pesto Flat Bread
Roasted garlic, carmelized onions, grilled chicken, pesto sauce, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella drizzled with balsamic glaze
Caprese Flat Bread
Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil and topped with balsamic glaze
Mediterranean Flat Bread
Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, sliced pepperoncini, olive oil and drizzled with balsamic glaze
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce for dipping
Bosco sticks
(2) $4.50--(4) $8.25 Cheese filled breadsticks. Topped with butter and parmesan cheese and served with a side of marinara
Baked Clams (dozen)
Fresh clams with herb butter seasoned breadcrumbs, baked to perfection
Baked Goat Cheese
Extra Crostini
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Enough said, dig in !!!
Beer Nuggets
Deep fried pizza dough topped with a garlic parmesan butter and served with a side of marinara for dipping
Boneless Wings (10)
Choice of Buffalo, Garlic buffalo, or Whiskey BBQ. Ranch or blue cheese on side
Chicken Wings (12)
Choice of Buffalo, Garlic buffalo, or Whiskey BBQ. Ranch or blue cheese on side
Bruschetta
Fresh tomatoes, chopped basil, parmesan, olive oil and garlic tossed together and served on 6 pieces of toasted crostini
Calamari
Calamari dipped in our flour seasoning and deep fried. Served with lemon wedges and cocktail sauce
Cheese Curds
Snackable, bire-sized chunks of white cheddar, breaded and deep fried. Served with a side of ranch
Cheeseburger Sliders
3 bite-sized burgers on mini buns served with grilled onions and pickles
Cheesy Fries
Enjoy either our (fresh-cut or crinkle-cut) tossed in our special seasoning and topped with melted cheddar and bacon
Chicken Fingers
Breaded Chicken tenders paired with BBQ sauce on the side
Crinkle cut Fries
Enjoy either our (fresh-cut or crinkle-cut) tossed in our special seasoning
Fresh cut Fries
Enjoy either our (fresh-cut or crinkle-cut) tossed in our special seasoning
Garlic Bread
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Italian Beef Rolls
Our Italian beef rolled up with hot giardiniera and deep fried. Served with a ricotta giardiniera dip
Mac and Cheese Bites
An adult twist on a kids classic, deep fried mac and cheese
Mini Taco Basket
Ground chicken stuffed into tiny corn tortillas, the perfect bite-size tacos make a great snack, served with homemade salsa and sour cream
Nacho Platter
Corn tortilla chips topped with seasoned ground beef, beans,cheddar cheese, black olives, tomartoes and lettuce. Served with homemade salsa and sour cream on the side
Pretzel Bites
Served soft and warm with cheddar cheese and mustard
Santa Fe Egg Rolls
Chicken, black beans, corn and guacamole all atuffed into a flour wrap and deep fried,served with ranch for dipping
Skewers
Steak $15.75, chicken $11.25, cajun grilled shrimp $15.75, combo $16.75. Marinated then grilled , spread over grilled veggie medley and served with honey mustard and teriyaki sauce
Spinach Artichoke dip
Extra Chips
Sweet Potato Fries
Tacos (3)
Steak $12.95, Chicken $10.95, Fish (cod) $11.95. Chicken and steak served with pico de gallo and side of salsa. Fish served with coleslaw
Tator tots
Deep fried to perfection and served with spicy ketchup
The Platter
Can't decide on an appetizer? Then this one's for you. Enjoy a mix of mozzarella sticks, onion rings,mac & cheese bites, boneless wings, mini tacos, cheese curds and tator tots
Soup/Salads
Pasta Fagioli Soup
Tradional Italian pasta & bean soup
CUP of Pasta Fagioli
Tradional Italian pasta & bean soup
Soup of the day
(Fri, Sat, Sun)
CUP soup of the day
Side caesar salad
House Salad
Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber and red onion
Garden Salad
Larger version of the house salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
A generous portion of our house salad topped with grilled chicken breast
Italian Salad
house salad served with salami, capicola, mortadella, provalone, pepperoncini and kalamata olives
Chopped Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, pasta, tomato, blue cheese crumbles and bacon bits, all finely chopped
Caprese salad
Fresh Tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, drizzled with balsamic glaze and olive oil
Spinach Cobb Salad
Blue cheese crumbles, cheddar, bacon,onion, tomato and avocado over a bed of fresh baby spinach
Southwest BBQ Chicken Salad
Lettuce, BBq chicken breast,tomatoes, black beans, onions, cheddar cheese, avocado and crispy tortilla chips
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese tossed ion our homemade Caesar dressing
Entrees
Chicken Parmesan Dinner
Boneless chicken breast coated with seasoned breading and pan fried, served over penne in marinara and baked with mozzarella
Chicken Marsala
Boneless chickenbreast dipped in flour and sauteed in oi our marsal mushroom wine sauce. Served with a side of penne in marinara sauce
Chicken Vesuvio
Boneless chicken breast dipped in flour and sauteed with oregano, garlic, peas and potatoes in an olive oil wine sauce
Chicken Limone
Boneless chicken breast sauteed with a vegetable medley in a lemon wine butter sauce with a side of penne in marinara sauce
Jumbo Shrimp
Half pound of breade jumbo shrimp, deep fried and served lemons and cocktail sauce
Baby Back Ribs
Enjoy our fall off the bone ribs
Pasta
Create your own pasta
Pick your pasta, pick your sauce
Pasta Marinara
Your choice of pasta in Marianara
Fettuciccini Alfredo
A creamy parmesan an romano cheese sauce served over a bed of fettuccine
Bow Tie In Vodka Sauce
Bow Tie Pasta served in our vodka sauce with sun dried tomatoes
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese ravioli topped with our marinara sauce
Cheese Tortellini
Cheese tortellini topped with our marinara sauce
Specialty Pasta
Meat Lasagna
ground beef and ricotta cheese topped with marinara and mozzarella
Santoro Tortellini
Cheese tortellini with spinach and sundried tomatoes in vodka sauce
Rigatoni Campagnolo
Rigatoni with crumbled sausage and peas in vodka sauce
Chicken Coppa
Capicola,basil, garlic and chicken in a cream sauce served over linguini
Sausage-spinach linguine
Crumbled sausage, spinach,red pepper flakes and mushrooms in a white wine cream sauce served over linguine
Wraps
B.L.T.A. Wrap
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado
ChickenClub Wrap
Breaded chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded chicken breast with buffalo sauce, tomatoes, lettuce and ranch
Honey Jalepeno Wrap
Grilled chicken breast tossed in our honey jalepeno dressing with lettuce, tomatoes and red onion
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken tossed with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
Italian Beef Wrap
Italian beef with sweet peppers, hot peppers and mozzarella cheese
Paninis
Meatball Panini
Meatballs with marinara and mozzarella
Italian Panini
Salami, capicola, mortadella, provolone cheese, tomato and onion with Italian dressing
Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomato, onion, provolone cheese and pesto sauce
Chicken pesto panini
Grilled chicken breast,avocado, tomato, onion, provolone cheese and pesto sauce
Burgers
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Hangover Burger
Bacon, Cheese and a fries egg
Smokehouse Bueger
Topped with Bbqsauce, bacon and melted cheddar
Patty Melt
Grilled Rye Bread,Americn cheese and grilled onions with a side of 1000 island dressing
Wicked Burger
Jalapeños, chipolte peppers, pepper jack cheese and chipolte mayo
Desserts
Kids Menu
Kids Hamburger w/ Fries
Kids Cheeseburger w/ Fries
Kids 8" cheese pizza
Kids Grilled cheese w/ Fries
Kids Spaghetti w/ marinara & meatball
Kids Mostaccioli w/ butter
Kids Cheese ravioli
Kids Mozzarella sticks w/ fries
Kids Chicken nuggets w/ fries
Kids Mac & cheese
Misc Sides
Side of 1000 island
Side of Avocado
Side of Bacon
Side Ranch
Side of Blue cheese
Side of Buffalo sauce
Side of Buffalo garlic
Side of BBQ sauce
Side of lemon pepper sauce
Side of balsamic glaze
Baked Potato
Side of Blue cheese crumbles
Side of Hot Giardiniera
Side of Broccoli
Side of Cajun seasoning
Side of Cheese
Side of Celery
Chicken Breast
Side of chipotle mayo
Side of Cocktail sauce
Side of coleslaw
Side of deep dish sauce
Bread dinner loaf
Side of dressing
French Bread
Side of Grilled Onions
Side of Grilled Veggies
Side of Garlic parm Butter
Side of honey mustard
Side of Italian dressing
Side of Jalapenos
Side of lemons
Side of Mariana sauce
Meatballs (2)
Side of mayo
Side of Nutella
Side of Pickles 2
Side of Pickles 4
Side of Pizza sauce
Side of pico de gallo
Side of pesto ricotta cheese dip
Side of Salsa
Side of Shrimp (4)
Side of spicy ketchup
Side of Sour cream
Side of Sweet Peppers
Side of pizza sauce
Side of teriyaki
PINT of pizza sauce
PINT of vodka sauce
PINT of Alfredo sauce
PINT of marina sauce
PINT of meat sauce
Pizza
Create Your Own Pizza
Chicago-Style Deep Dish
Panzarotti
Pizza by the slice
Anthony Special
10" Anthony Special
Hot giardiniera & fresh garlic
12" Anthony Special
Hot giardiniera & fresh garlic
14" Anthony Special
Hot giardiniera & fresh garlic
16" Anthony Special
Hot giardiniera & fresh garlic
18" Anthony Special
Hot giardiniera & fresh garlic
Gluten Free Anthony Special
Veggie
Margherita
10" Margherita
Fresh basil, tomatoes,garlic, fresh mozzarella & olive oil
12" Margherita
Fresh basil, tomatoes,garlic, fresh mozzarella & olive oil
14" Margherita
Fresh basil, tomatoes,garlic, fresh mozzarella & olive oil
16" Margherita
Fresh basil, tomatoes,garlic, fresh mozzarella & olive oil
18" Margherita
Fresh basil, tomatoes,garlic, fresh mozzarella & olive oil
Gluten Free Margherita
BBQ Pizza
Buffalo Chicken
10" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, chicken, mozzarella & blue cheese crumbles
12" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, chicken, mozzarella & blue cheese crumbles
14" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, chicken, mozzarella & blue cheese crumbles
16" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, chicken, mozzarella & blue cheese crumbles
18" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, chicken, mozzarella & blue cheese crumbles
Chicken Alfredo
10" Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, chicken & mozzarella
12" Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, chicken & mozzarella
14" Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, chicken & mozzarella
16" Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, chicken & mozzarella
18" Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, chicken & mozzarella