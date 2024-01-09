TreeHouse Grill 723 NORTH ST W
Food
Munchies
- Mush$5.75
Hand-Battered and deep fried mushrooms, served with house made ranch.
- Jammers$12.75
Stuffed shrimp with cheeses and jalapenos, then deep fried.
- Cheese Stix$8.75
Served with marinara.
- Wings (8)$10.50
Deep fried wings served with house made ranch or blue cheese.
- Petals$5.75
Hand-battered, fried onion pedals. So so good!.
- Fried Dill Pickles$5.75
Served with house made spicy ranch.
- Mari$6.75
Hand-battered and deep fried Calamari, served with house made spicy ranch.
- Fresh Pork Skins$3.50
Served with our house made spicy ranch
- Creole Chips$3.50
Served with house made spicy ranch.
- Fried Okra$5.00
Just like grandma use to make.
- Corn Nuggets$7.75
Salads
Sides
Baskets
Sandwiches
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$10.75
- Chicken Sandwich$10.75
Chicken strips on a toasted bun.
- Jimmy Burger$12.75
Lettuce, tomato, pickles & American cheese.
- Philly Cheese Steak$12.75
Served with diced peppers & onions.
- Prime Rib Dip$20.75
Thin sliced prime rib, served on a toasted bun and au jus.
- Shrimp PoBoy$11.75
Fried Calabash shrimp on a toasted bun with lettuce & tomato.
- Steak Sandwich$20.75
7oz pan-fried ribeye on a taosted bun.
- Mahi Fish Sandwich$12.75
Blackend Mahi-Mahi on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato.
Dinners
- 6 Chef's Choice Shrimp$8.75
Our top seller!
- 12 Chef's Choice Shrimp$15.75
The more the marrier!
- 18 Chef's Choice Shrimp$24.75
Big Big appetite!
- Fresh Sea Scallops$18.75
An excellent choice!
- Crab Cakes$16.75
Pan-fried with a Cajun kick.
- 12 oz. Prime Rib$35.75
Available on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
- 16 oz. Prime Rib$45.75
Available on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
- 12 oz. Ribeye Steak$35.75
Pan-fried with our special seasoning
- 16 oz Ribeye Steak$45.75
Pan-fried with our special seasoning
- Salmon$15.75
Fresh Atlantic Salmon seasoned just the way you like it!
- 1/2 Shrimp & 1/2 Scallops$18.75
Specials
Special Entree
Beer & Wine
Wine
Draft Beers
Bottled Beer
Spirits & Cocktails
Cocktails
Vodka
Rum
- Well Rum$4.00
- Bacardi$5.00
- Captain Morgan$4.00
- Parrot Bay Mango$4.00
- Parrot Bay Pineapple$4.00
- Parrot Bay Lime$4.00
- Parrot Bay Coconut$4.00
- Pina' Colada$4.25
- DBL Well Rum$8.00
- DBL Bacardi$10.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$8.00
- DBL Parrot Bay Mango$8.00
- DBL Parrot Bay Pineapple$8.00
- DBL Parrot Bay Lime$8.00
- DBL Parrot Bay Coconut$8.00
Tequila
Whiskey
DBL Whiskey
- DBL Well Whiskey$8.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$12.00
- DBL Jim Beam$10.00
- DBL Knob Creek$14.00
- DBL Makers Mark$15.00
- DBL Wild Turkey$10.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$14.00
- DBL Buffalo Trace$8.00
- DBL Southern Comfort$10.00
- DBL Crown Royal$13.00
- DBL Crown Black$14.00
- DBL Crown Peach$13.00
- DBL Crown Apple$13.00
- DBL Canadian Club$8.00
- DBL Seagrams 7$10.00
- DBL Seagrams VO$10.00
- DBL Jameson
Scotch
Liquers/Cordials
- Amaretto$4.00
- Grand Marnier$7.50
- Jagermeister$5.00
- Kahlua$5.00
- Bailey's$5.00
- ButterShots$4.75
- Fireball$4.00
- Hot Damn$4.00
- Hennessey$7.50
- Peach Schnapps$4.00
- Raspberry Schnapps$4.00
- DBL Amaretto$8.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$15.00
- DBL Jagermeister$10.00
- DBL Kahlua$10.00
- DBL Bailey's$10.00
- DBL ButterShots$9.50
- DBL Fireball$8.00
- DBL Hot Damn$8.00
- DBL Hennessey$15.00
- DBL Peach Schnapps$8.00
- DBL Raspberry Schnapps$8.00