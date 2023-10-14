Popular Items

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.50+

BEVERAGES

Hot Coffee

Freshly Brewed Coffee

$2.40+

Coffee w/ Syrup

$3.00+

Red Eye

$3.00+

Café Au Lait

$3.75+

Black Eye

$3.85+

Cold Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.50+

Iced Red Eye

$4.50+

Iced Black Eye

$5.45+

Hot Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.35

Cortado

$3.85

Honey and Oat Cortado

$4.00

cranberry pistachio oat cortado

$4.25

Americano

$2.45+

Espresso Macchiato

$3.35

Jeepers Creepers (butterscotch) hot mach

$5.55+

French Toast hot mach

$5.55+

Caramel Apple MACH hot

$5.55+

blueberry hot MAch

$5.55+

Caramel Macchiato hot

$5.55+

Butter pecan hot mach

$5.55+

LAVENDER MACH HOT

$5.55+

PUMPKIN PIE (syrup) hot mach

$5.55+

Cookie Butter Mach hot

$5.55+

Tree City Latte

$3.85+

Vanilla Latte

$5.00+

Caramel Latte

$5.00+

Maple Latte

$5.00+

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.00+

Tree City Mocha

$4.85+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.85+

Thin Mint Latte

$5.25+

Smores

$5.25+

Chocolate Peanut butter Cup

$5.25+

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$5.25+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Iced Espresso

Iced Americano

$3.65+

Iced Tree City Latte

$5.00+

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.25+

Iced Maple Latte

$5.25+

Iced Salted Caramel Latte

$5.25+

Iced Tree City Mocha

$5.25+

Iced White Mocha

$5.10+

Banana Bread Mocha

$5.35+

THIN MINT

$5.35+

iCED Carmel apple MACH

$5.85+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.85+

Iced Maple Macchiato

$5.85+

iced lavender mach

$5.85+

Iced Pumpkin Pie (sryup) Mach

$5.85+

ICed Cookie BUtter Mach

$5.85+

ICed Jeepers Creepers BUtterscotch mach

$5.85+

iced french toast mach

$5.85+

Hot Tea/ Hot Chai LATTES

Chai Tea Latte

$4.85+

PUMPKIN PIE CHAI (uses sauce not syrup)

$5.25+

Apple Chai apple juice and chai only

$4.95+

Apple Pie Chai brown sugar cinna and whip

$4.95+

BLACKBERRY CHAI HOT

$4.95+

Blood Orange Chai Hot

$4.95+

BLUEBERRY CHAI HOT

$4.95+

BUTTER PECAN CHAI HOT

$4.95+

CINNA ROLL CHIA HOT

$4.95+

COOKIE BUTTER CHAI HOT

$4.95+

French toast CHai hot

$4.95+

Hazelnut Chai Hot

$4.95+

HIBISCUS CHAI HOT

$4.95+

HONEY NUT CHAI HOT

$4.95+

Irish Cream Chai HOT

$4.95+

LAVENDER CHAI HOT

$4.95+

PASSSION FRUIT CHAI HOT

$4.95+

PISTACHIO CHAI HOT

$4.95+

Raspberry Chai

$4.95+

Rose Chai Hot

$4.95+

SALTED CARAMEL CHAI HOT

$4.95+

London Fog

$3.55+

HOT ROSE TEA LATTE

$4.25+

Steeped Hot Tea

$2.70+

Apple Harvest Tea

$3.75+

sues chai tea bag london fog 20oz

$4.65

Flavored Lemonade iced/frozen

create your own flavors lemonade (spec req flavors)

$4.15+

Blackberry Lemonade

$4.15+

Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$4.15+

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.15+

Cantaloupe Lemonade

$4.15+

Cherry Lemonade

$4.15+

Dragon Fruit Lemonade

$4.15+

Green Apple lemonade

$4.15+

Hibiscus Lemonade

$4.15+

HONEY JASMINE LEMONADE

$4.15+

Lavender Lemonade

$4.15+

Lychee Lemonade

$4.15+

Mango Lemonade

$4.15+

Passion fruit Lemonade

$4.15+

Peach Lemonade

$4.15+

Pineapple Lemonade

$4.15+

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.15+

Rose Lemonade

$4.15+

STRAWBERRY Lemonade

$4.15+

Watermelon Lemonade

$4.15+

TC Lotus Spritzers

HoNEY BEE

$5.85

Manifest (colored sheets)

$5.85

Limitless (Colored sheets)

$5.85

Hula Girl (typed sheets)

$5.85

Cranberry Sparkler ( colored sheets)

$5.85

Sunrise Lotus

$5.85

Create YOUR OWN LOTUS

$5.85

Atomic Berry (Blue Card)

$5.85

The Royal (purple Card)

$5.85

Nebula (Colored SHeets)

$5.85

Snow Kissed (colored sheets)

$5.85

Lime in the Coconut (Blue Torani card)

$5.85

Super Nova (white printed Sheets)

$5.85

Blackberry Fog (typed sheet)

$5.85

Skittles (typed sheet)

$5.85

Dragon Fly (monin)

$5.85

Phoenix Rising (COLORED SHEET)

$5.85

Poker Face (Gold card)

$5.85

Purple Rain ( monin)

$5.85

Cotton Candy (typed sheet)

$5.85

Day Dreamer ( purple card)

$5.85

Golden Girl ( gold sheet)

$5.85

Endless Summer (colored sheets)

$5.85

Cherry Apple Bomb (colored sheets)

$5.85

The Honeybee (Purple Torani Card)

$5.85

Call Me a Nerd ( pink card)

$5.85

Harvest Moon (colored sheet)

$5.85

Wave Rider (typed Sheet)

$5.85

Fire Fly (GOLD print sheets)

$5.85

Gold Digger ( Gold sheet)

$5.85

Shark Bait (blue card)

$5.85

Twilight (Purple Card)

$5.85

Bad Blood ( Colored SHeets)

$5.85

Wildest Dreams (typed sheet)

$5.85

Rose Gold (Gold Sheet)

$5.85

Feeling Blue ( Blue Torani Card)

$5.85

Royal Flush (pink Torani Card)

$5.85

Mother of Dragons (monin Card)

$5.85

Levitating ( typed sheet)

$5.85

Bonfire (colored sheets)

$5.85

Hawaiian Tiki (white printed sheet)

$5.85

Toxic (colored sheets)

$5.85

Very Berry (pink Sheet)

$5.85

Frozen Drinks

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE Frappe

$5.75+

Mocha Frappe

$6.25+

White Chocolate Frappe

$5.75+

Caspers Cotton Candyfrappe (cotton candy mix) top with whip and cotton candy

$6.25

Spooleys Pumpkin Frappe (syrup) (van frappe mixwhip and pump pie spice

$6.00+

Candy Man (nerds grape straw and van frappe)

$6.25

Vampires Blood ( straw/wc) whip and vamp teeth on top

$6.25

Cookie Goblin ( choco frapp and toppings)

$6.25

Witches Brew ( butterscotch apple and vanilla frappe)

$6.00

SALTED CARAMEL frap ( WHITE CHOCOLATE mix and SALTED CARM)

$6.00+

SmoresFrappe (choco mix top with whip choc sauce graham marshmallows)

$6.00+

the grave yard choco frappe and toppings

$6.25

Frozen Hot Chocolate 16oz only

$5.95

Hot Chocolate/ Other Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$3.30+

Vanilla Steamer

$3.65+

Cold Milk

$2.75+

Orange Juice

$3.25+

iced BUTTER BEER

$4.95+

Steamed Buttered Beer

$3.95+

Apple Juice

$1.90+

Chocolate Milk

$3.25+

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.10+

Italian Soda

$3.00+

French Soda

$3.25+

SODA WATER

$0.50

Lemonade

$3.00+

Orange Juice

$3.00+

PineApple Juice

$3.50+

Childrens Beverages

Kids Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.50

Kids Vanilla Steamer 12oz

$3.25

Kids Chocolate Milk 12oz

$2.95

Kids Milk 12oz

$2.50

Kids Caramel Apple Spice 12oz

$2.95

Kids Steamed Buttered Beer 12oz

$3.50

Kids Apple Juice 12oz

$2.25

Kids Orange Juice 12 oz

$2.75

kids pineapple juice 12oz

$3.25

Cup of Water

12 0z only

$0.50

Bottled Beverages

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Monster

$3.00

Monster Zero

$3.00

16oz Water Bottle

$1.75

20oz DASANI water bottle

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00

Fanta Grape

$2.00

Minute Maid Cran Rasp

$2.25

Minute Maid Cran Grape

$2.25

Body Armour Blackout Berry

$2.95

Body Armour Orange Mango

$2.95

Cherry Coke

$2.00

FOOD

Breakfast Food

Fresh Fruit

$1.25

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Spinach, Egg & Feta Sandwich

$5.85

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.75

LOX

$9.50

Jalapeno Popper Bagel

$6.00

Bagel - Plain

$2.60

Bagel w/Butter

$3.65

Bagel w/Jam

$3.75

Bagel w/Butter & Jam

$3.85

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$4.50

Bagel w/Peanut Butter

$4.00

Bagel w/Lox, Capers & Cream Cheese

$9.50

Bagel w/Avocado

$4.50

Bagel WIth Hummus

$4.50

PB Banana Overnight Oats

$6.25

Blueberry Coconut Overnight Oats

$6.25

PB and Nutella

$6.25

NUTELLA BANANA

$6.25

Strawberry Banana

$6.25

Maple Brown Sugar oatmeal

$4.00

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

$4.00

Cinnamon and Spice Oatmel

$4.00

Original Oatmeal

$4.00

Carrots

$1.25

Fruit

$1.25

Wheat Toast (1 slice)

$1.00

Gluten Free Toast (1 slice)

$1.75

Potato Chips

$1.50

avocado toast OG (red pepper flakes)

$5.35

Avocado toast everything bagel seasonong

$5.35

avocado toast red pepper and everything bagel

$5.35

southwest avocado toast

$7.50

avo mash up toast

$7.00

Loaded Avocado toast

$7.95

Lox avocado toast

$9.50

Mexican Street Corn avo toast

$7.35

Mediterranean Avo Toast

$7.55

Lunch Food

PB & J Sandwich

$6.95

The Stelvis Sandwich

$7.55

Honey Nut Crunch Sandwich

$7.25

Nutella and Peanut butter Sandwich

$7.25

Fluffernutter Sandwich

$7.25

Peanut Butter Chocolate Covered Banana Sanwich

$7.30

Nutella and Banana Sandwich

$7.30

Peanut Butter with Honey and Banana Sandwich

$7.30

Smores Sandwich

$7.25

Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwich

$7.25

Carrots

$1.25

Fruit

$1.25

Wheat Toast (1 slice)

$1.00

Gluten Free Toast (1 slice)

$1.75

Potato Chips

$1.25

Mac Bowl

$4.25

BBQ MAC Bowl

$8.25

Chicken Noodle

$4.00

Broccoli Cheese

$4.00

Chicken Tortilla

$4.25

Lobster Bisque

$4.75

Pup treats

PUP CUP

$0.50

DOG BONE

$1.25

DOGGIE PUPCAKE FROM SUNSHINE BAKERY small

$1.75

Retail Food

Dog Biscuit

$1.25

Fruit

$1.25

Honey Roasted PB 8oz

$3.50

Honey Roasted PB 16oz

$6.45

Natural PB 8oz

$3.25

Natural PB 16oz

$5.95

WHOLE BEAN

akron coffee roasters

any bag

$15.00