Tree City Coffee & Pastry
BEVERAGES
Hot Coffee
Hot Espresso
Double Espresso
$3.35
Cortado
$3.85
Honey and Oat Cortado
$4.00
cranberry pistachio oat cortado
$4.25
Americano
$2.45+
Espresso Macchiato
$3.35
Jeepers Creepers (butterscotch) hot mach
$5.55+
French Toast hot mach
$5.55+
Caramel Apple MACH hot
$5.55+
blueberry hot MAch
$5.55+
Caramel Macchiato hot
$5.55+
Butter pecan hot mach
$5.55+
LAVENDER MACH HOT
$5.55+
PUMPKIN PIE (syrup) hot mach
$5.55+
Cookie Butter Mach hot
$5.55+
Tree City Latte
$3.85+
Vanilla Latte
$5.00+
Caramel Latte
$5.00+
Maple Latte
$5.00+
Salted Caramel Latte
$5.00+
Tree City Mocha
$4.85+
White Chocolate Mocha
$4.85+
Thin Mint Latte
$5.25+
Smores
$5.25+
Chocolate Peanut butter Cup
$5.25+
Chocolate Covered Strawberry
$5.25+
Cappuccino
$4.00+
Iced Espresso
Iced Americano
$3.65+
Iced Tree City Latte
$5.00+
Iced Vanilla Latte
$5.25+
Iced Maple Latte
$5.25+
Iced Salted Caramel Latte
$5.25+
Iced Tree City Mocha
$5.25+
Iced White Mocha
$5.10+
Banana Bread Mocha
$5.35+
THIN MINT
$5.35+
iCED Carmel apple MACH
$5.85+
Iced Caramel Macchiato
$5.85+
Iced Maple Macchiato
$5.85+
iced lavender mach
$5.85+
Iced Pumpkin Pie (sryup) Mach
$5.85+
ICed Cookie BUtter Mach
$5.85+
ICed Jeepers Creepers BUtterscotch mach
$5.85+
iced french toast mach
$5.85+
Hot Tea/ Hot Chai LATTES
Chai Tea Latte
$4.85+
PUMPKIN PIE CHAI (uses sauce not syrup)
$5.25+
Apple Chai apple juice and chai only
$4.95+
Apple Pie Chai brown sugar cinna and whip
$4.95+
BLACKBERRY CHAI HOT
$4.95+
Blood Orange Chai Hot
$4.95+
BLUEBERRY CHAI HOT
$4.95+
BUTTER PECAN CHAI HOT
$4.95+
CINNA ROLL CHIA HOT
$4.95+
COOKIE BUTTER CHAI HOT
$4.95+
French toast CHai hot
$4.95+
Hazelnut Chai Hot
$4.95+
HIBISCUS CHAI HOT
$4.95+
HONEY NUT CHAI HOT
$4.95+
Irish Cream Chai HOT
$4.95+
LAVENDER CHAI HOT
$4.95+
PASSSION FRUIT CHAI HOT
$4.95+
PISTACHIO CHAI HOT
$4.95+
Raspberry Chai
$4.95+
Rose Chai Hot
$4.95+
SALTED CARAMEL CHAI HOT
$4.95+
London Fog
$3.55+
HOT ROSE TEA LATTE
$4.25+
Steeped Hot Tea
$2.70+
Apple Harvest Tea
$3.75+
sues chai tea bag london fog 20oz
$4.65
Flavored Lemonade iced/frozen
create your own flavors lemonade (spec req flavors)
$4.15+
Blackberry Lemonade
$4.15+
Blue Raspberry Lemonade
$4.15+
Blueberry Lemonade
$4.15+
Cantaloupe Lemonade
$4.15+
Cherry Lemonade
$4.15+
Dragon Fruit Lemonade
$4.15+
Green Apple lemonade
$4.15+
Hibiscus Lemonade
$4.15+
HONEY JASMINE LEMONADE
$4.15+
Lavender Lemonade
$4.15+
Lychee Lemonade
$4.15+
Mango Lemonade
$4.15+
Passion fruit Lemonade
$4.15+
Peach Lemonade
$4.15+
Pineapple Lemonade
$4.15+
Raspberry Lemonade
$4.15+
Rose Lemonade
$4.15+
STRAWBERRY Lemonade
$4.15+
Watermelon Lemonade
$4.15+
TC Lotus Spritzers
HoNEY BEE
$5.85
Manifest (colored sheets)
$5.85
Limitless (Colored sheets)
$5.85
Hula Girl (typed sheets)
$5.85
Cranberry Sparkler ( colored sheets)
$5.85
Sunrise Lotus
$5.85
Create YOUR OWN LOTUS
$5.85
Atomic Berry (Blue Card)
$5.85
The Royal (purple Card)
$5.85
Nebula (Colored SHeets)
$5.85
Snow Kissed (colored sheets)
$5.85
Lime in the Coconut (Blue Torani card)
$5.85
Super Nova (white printed Sheets)
$5.85
Blackberry Fog (typed sheet)
$5.85
Skittles (typed sheet)
$5.85
Dragon Fly (monin)
$5.85
Phoenix Rising (COLORED SHEET)
$5.85
Poker Face (Gold card)
$5.85
Purple Rain ( monin)
$5.85
Cotton Candy (typed sheet)
$5.85
Day Dreamer ( purple card)
$5.85
Golden Girl ( gold sheet)
$5.85
Endless Summer (colored sheets)
$5.85
Cherry Apple Bomb (colored sheets)
$5.85
The Honeybee (Purple Torani Card)
$5.85
Call Me a Nerd ( pink card)
$5.85
Harvest Moon (colored sheet)
$5.85
Wave Rider (typed Sheet)
$5.85
Fire Fly (GOLD print sheets)
$5.85
Gold Digger ( Gold sheet)
$5.85
Shark Bait (blue card)
$5.85
Twilight (Purple Card)
$5.85
Bad Blood ( Colored SHeets)
$5.85
Wildest Dreams (typed sheet)
$5.85
Rose Gold (Gold Sheet)
$5.85
Feeling Blue ( Blue Torani Card)
$5.85
Royal Flush (pink Torani Card)
$5.85
Mother of Dragons (monin Card)
$5.85
Levitating ( typed sheet)
$5.85
Bonfire (colored sheets)
$5.85
Hawaiian Tiki (white printed sheet)
$5.85
Toxic (colored sheets)
$5.85
Very Berry (pink Sheet)
$5.85
Frozen Drinks
DOUBLE CHOCOLATE Frappe
$5.75+
Mocha Frappe
$6.25+
White Chocolate Frappe
$5.75+
Caspers Cotton Candyfrappe (cotton candy mix) top with whip and cotton candy
$6.25
Spooleys Pumpkin Frappe (syrup) (van frappe mixwhip and pump pie spice
$6.00+
Candy Man (nerds grape straw and van frappe)
$6.25
Vampires Blood ( straw/wc) whip and vamp teeth on top
$6.25
Cookie Goblin ( choco frapp and toppings)
$6.25
Witches Brew ( butterscotch apple and vanilla frappe)
$6.00
SALTED CARAMEL frap ( WHITE CHOCOLATE mix and SALTED CARM)
$6.00+
SmoresFrappe (choco mix top with whip choc sauce graham marshmallows)
$6.00+
the grave yard choco frappe and toppings
$6.25
Frozen Hot Chocolate 16oz only
$5.95
Hot Chocolate/ Other Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Childrens Beverages
Cup of Water
Bottled Beverages
FOOD
Breakfast Food
Fresh Fruit
$1.25
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$5.95
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$5.95
Spinach, Egg & Feta Sandwich
$5.85
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$5.75
LOX
$9.50
Jalapeno Popper Bagel
$6.00
Bagel - Plain
$2.60
Bagel w/Butter
$3.65
Bagel w/Jam
$3.75
Bagel w/Butter & Jam
$3.85
Bagel w/Cream Cheese
$4.50
Bagel w/Peanut Butter
$4.00
Bagel w/Lox, Capers & Cream Cheese
$9.50
Bagel w/Avocado
$4.50
Bagel WIth Hummus
$4.50
PB Banana Overnight Oats
$6.25
Blueberry Coconut Overnight Oats
$6.25
PB and Nutella
$6.25
NUTELLA BANANA
$6.25
Strawberry Banana
$6.25
Maple Brown Sugar oatmeal
$4.00
Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal
$4.00
Cinnamon and Spice Oatmel
$4.00
Original Oatmeal
$4.00
Carrots
$1.25
Fruit
$1.25
Wheat Toast (1 slice)
$1.00
Gluten Free Toast (1 slice)
$1.75
Potato Chips
$1.50
avocado toast OG (red pepper flakes)
$5.35
Avocado toast everything bagel seasonong
$5.35
avocado toast red pepper and everything bagel
$5.35
southwest avocado toast
$7.50
avo mash up toast
$7.00
Loaded Avocado toast
$7.95
Lox avocado toast
$9.50
Mexican Street Corn avo toast
$7.35
Mediterranean Avo Toast
$7.55
Lunch Food
PB & J Sandwich
$6.95
The Stelvis Sandwich
$7.55
Honey Nut Crunch Sandwich
$7.25
Nutella and Peanut butter Sandwich
$7.25
Fluffernutter Sandwich
$7.25
Peanut Butter Chocolate Covered Banana Sanwich
$7.30
Nutella and Banana Sandwich
$7.30
Peanut Butter with Honey and Banana Sandwich
$7.30
Smores Sandwich
$7.25
Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwich
$7.25
Carrots
$1.25
Fruit
$1.25
Wheat Toast (1 slice)
$1.00
Gluten Free Toast (1 slice)
$1.75
Potato Chips
$1.25
Mac Bowl
$4.25
BBQ MAC Bowl
$8.25
Chicken Noodle
$4.00
Broccoli Cheese
$4.00
Chicken Tortilla
$4.25
Lobster Bisque
$4.75
Retail Food
WHOLE BEAN
akron coffee roasters
Tree City Coffee & Pastry Location and Ordering Hours
(330) 673-5522
Closed • Opens Sunday at 8:30AM